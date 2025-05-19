Monday, May 19, 2025 | 04:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IPL 2025, LSG vs SRH: Lucknow weather forecast, hourly rain prediction

IPL 2025, LSG vs SRH: Lucknow weather forecast, hourly rain prediction

Ekana Stadium

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

As the IPL 2025 season edges closer to the playoffs, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are set to host Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in a high-stakes encounter on Monday. While LSG are clinging to slim hopes of qualifying for the knockouts, the focus ahead of the game should be taken to the weather conditions in Lucknow for the clash tonight.
 
Lucknow weather foreacast for today's match
 
Fortunately for fans and players alike, the weather is expected to remain clear and cricket-friendly throughout the evening. The temperature is likely to hover around 32°C with moderate humidity around 40%, making it warm but manageable for players on the field. Most importantly, the chance of rain stands at a minimal 2%, ensuring an uninterrupted match under the floodlights. 
 
 
LSG vs SRH 
LSG vs SRH weather

              With LSG desperate to keep their fading playoff hopes alive, and SRH looking to avoid a finish at the bottom of the table, the conditions in Lucknow are shaping up perfectly for a full and fiercely competitive game.
 
LSG vs SRH head to head stats - 
 
Matches played - 5
LSG won - 4
SRH won - 1
Tie - 0
NR - 0    LSG vs SRH H2H across venues -  
LSG vs SRH H2H across venues
Venue P LSG won SRH won
BRSABV Ekana Stadium (Lucknow) 1 1 0
Dr DY Patil Sports Academy (Mumbai) 1 1 0
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium (Hyderabad) 2 1 1
 

Topics : Indian Premier League Lucknow Super Giants Sunrisers Hyderabad

First Published: May 19 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

