Home / Cricket / News / Bizarre cricket moment! Stokes wants to end 4th Test in draw, IND declines

Bizarre cricket moment! Stokes wants to end 4th Test in draw, IND declines

Stokes' handshake was swiftly rejected by the Indian duo, who seem intent on reaching their individual milestones, with Jadeja on the brink of a century and Sundar steadily closing in on his.

ENG vs IND
ENG vs IND
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2025 | 10:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The final session of Day 5 of the 4th Test between England and India saw something peculiar with England skipper Ben Stokes wanting to shake hands and call the tie off for a draw before end of day's play and India refusing to do so.  In an unexpected turn of events, England captain Stokes approached both Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar, offering to shake hands and settle for a draw, likely to conserve energy for the upcoming Test. 
ALSO READ: ENG vs IND: England toils as Jadeja, Sundar anchor India's innings
  However, his gesture was swiftly rejected by the Indian duo, who seem intent on reaching their individual milestones, with Jadeja on the brink of a century and Sundar steadily closing in on his.  Stokes, visibly bemused, shook his head as the proposal for a draw was turned down. While the England captain is no doubt mindful of the grueling schedule ahead, with the next Test scheduled in just three days, Jadeja and Sundar's focus on personal achievement and contributing to India's total was clear. In the midst of this unusual moment, drinks were called for, adding a brief pause to the tension-filled day. It was a clash of priorities, milestones versus strategic thinking.  According to the rule, teams can shake hands and call it a draw within the the last hour of the Test match if the conditions are leading to a stalemate. However, in this case India wanted to let their batters complete their well-deserved milestone first and then walk off the ground.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tilak Varma to captain South Zone in the 2025 Edition of Duleep Trophy

ENG vs IND live streaming: How to watch 4th Test final day action for free?

Gavaskar to Gill: Most runs by an Indian captain in a single Test series

Green, Inglis star as Australia seal 4-0 T20 series lead vs West Indies

Gavaskar hints Gambhir, not Gill, had final say in Kuldeep's exclusion

Topics :Test CricketIndia vs EnglandEngland cricket team

First Published: Jul 27 2025 | 10:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story