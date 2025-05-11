Home / Cricket / News / India women's team thrash Sri Lanka women by 97 runs in Tri-series final

India women's team thrash Sri Lanka women by 97 runs in Tri-series final

Smriti Mandhana (116 not out) and Sneh Rana (4 for 38) were the heroes for the Women in Blue in an emphatic win in the final over hosts Sri Lanka

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 11 2025 | 6:15 PM IST
The women’s ODI Tri-series between India, Sri Lanka and South Africa came to a close on Sunday, with the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Women in Blue winning the trophy after beating the Sri Lankan women’s team by 97 runs in the final at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
 
India qualified for the final after winning three of their four league games, while Sri Lanka, despite losing their last league game against South Africa, qualified for the final alongside India with two wins out of four games. 
 
The Indian women’s team won the toss in the final and opted to bat first, counting on the batting prowess they had shown throughout the tournament. But how did the game pan out in both innings, and how did the Women in Blue add another accolade to their name? Take a look.
 
Mandhana takes centre stage in first innings
 
After winning the toss and opting to bat first, the Indian openers got off to a great start as they added 70 runs for the first wicket before Inoka Ranaweera removed Pratika Rawal (30) to hand Sri Lanka their first breakthrough. Smriti Mandhana (116 not out) brought up her 11th WODI century before being dismissed by Dewmi Vihanga.
 
Harleen Deol (47), skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (41) and Jemimah Rodrigues (44) then played handy knocks as India finished their innings with 342 for 7 on the board.

In bowling for Sri Lanka, Malshi Madara, Dewmi Vihanga and Sugandika Kumari all took two wickets each, while Inoka Ranaweera got one wicket to her name.
 
Sneh Rana leads Indian bowling
 
Sri Lanka’s start in the chase was less than ideal as they lost opener Hasini Perera (0) on the third ball of the innings. Vishmi Gunaratne (36), skipper Chamari Athapaththu (51), Nilakshi de Silva (48), Harshitha Madavi (26) and Anushka Sanjeewani (28) tried their best to keep Sri Lanka in the game, but Sneh Rana (4 for 38) and Amanjot Kaur (3 for 54) kept dealing damage at regular intervals as the Sri Lankan women were bundled out for 245 in just 48.2 overs, handing the Women in Blue a massive 97-run victory.
Topics :India cricket teamSri Lanka cricket team

First Published: May 11 2025 | 6:15 PM IST

