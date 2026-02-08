Vaibhav Sooryavanshi shines in ICC U-19 World Cup Team of the Tournament

Batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was among the three Indians named in the Team of the Tournament for the ICC Under-19 World Cup on Sunday.

The 14-year-old Sooryavanshi, who scored a majestic 175 from 80 balls in the final against England and was subsequently crowned Player of the Tournament, is joined by compatriots Kanishk Chouhan and Henil Patel in the 12-member team. India won the title for a record extending sixth time.

Chouhan made consistently valuable contributions with bat and ball, while Patel's 11 wickets included a superb spell of five for 16 against the USA.

Runners-up England are also represented by three players, with Thomas Rew named as the captain and wicketkeeper.

Rew scored 330 runs at an average of exactly 66, including a match-winning century in the semi-final against Australia. Manny Lumsden, who was the tournament's top wicket-taker with 16, and Ben Mayes, the competition's leading run-scorer with 444, including 191 against Scotland, join Rew in the team. Mayes was one run away from equalling the all-time record for the highest individual score at an U19 Men's World Cup, which had been set four days earlier by Sri Lanka's Viran Chamuditha who is also selected. Chamuditha's trailblazing 192 came against Japan and included 26 fours and a six. Afghanistan duo Faisal Khan Shinozada and Nooristani Omarzai are both chosen after playing key roles in their country's run to the semi-finals.

Faisal finished the tournament with back-to-back centuries against Ireland and India, while Nooristani took 14 wickets, with a best of five for nine against Tanzania. Australia captain Oliver Peake also scored two centuries, reaching three figures against West Indies and in a losing cause against England in the last four, while Pakistan's Ali Raza and West Indies' Vitel Lawes complete the selection. Raza took 13 wickets at 13.92 apiece, going at just over four an over, while Jamaican left-arm spinner Lawes took 10 scalps in his five matches. The selection panel was made up of Ian Bishop (Convenor), Lydia Greenway, Andy Flower, Telford Vice.