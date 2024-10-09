Joe Root becomes the highest run-getter for England in Test cricket history

Highest run-scorer for England in Test cricket history
England batter Joe Root pipped Alastair Cook to become the highest run-getter for England in Test cricket history. Root achieved the milestone during the first Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi on Wednesday (October 9).
Root surpassed Alastair Cook's 12,472 runs with a straight-driven boundary before lunch to reach 72 at the break and guided England to a brisk 232-2 in 45 overs.
Top 10 highest run-getter for England in Test cricket history
Player
|
Span
|
Matches
|
NO
|
Runs
|
HS
|
Ave
|
Hundred
|
Fifty
|
Ducks
|
Fours
|
Sixes
|
Joe Root
|
2012-2024
|
147*
|
23
|
12486
|
254
|
50.96
|
34
|
65
|
12
|
1349
|
44
|
AN Cook
|
2006-2018
|
161
|
16
|
12472
|
294
|
45.35
|
33
|
57
|
9
|
1442
|
11
|
GA Gooch
|
1975-1995
|
118
|
6
|
8900
|
333
|
42.58
|
20
|
46
|
13
|
1079
|
25
|
AJ Stewart
|
1990-2003
|
133
|
21
|
8463
|
190
|
39.54
|
15
|
45
|
14
|
1121
|
10
|
DI Gower
|
1978-1992
|
117
|
18
|
8231
|
215
|
44.25
|
18
|
39
|
7
|
979
|
10
|
KP Pietersen
|
2005-2014
|
104
|
8
|
8181
|
227
|
47.28
|
23
|
35
|
10
|
985
|
81
|
G Boycott
|
1964-1982
|
108
|
23
|
8114
|
246*
|
47.72
|
22
|
42
|
10
|
765+
|
8
|
MA Atherton
|
1989-2001
|
115
|
7
|
7728
|
185*
|
37.69
|
16
|
46
|
20
|
904
|
4
|
IR Bell
|
2004-2015
|
118
|
24
|
7727
|
235
|
42.69
|
22
|
46
|
14
|
919
|
39
|
MC Cowdrey
|
1954-1975
|
114
|
15
|
7624
|
182
|
44.06
|
22
|
38
|
9
|
708+
|
13
Root is now fifth on the all-time list of test run-scorers behind Sachin Tendulkar's leading 15,921.
Top 10 highest run-scorer in Test cricket history
Player
|
Span
|
Mat
|
NO
|
Runs
|
HS
|
Ave
|
100
|
50
|
0
|
4s
|
6s
|
SR Tendulkar (IND)
|
1989-2013
|
200
|
33
|
15921
|
248*
|
53.78
|
51
|
68
|
14
|
2058+
|
69
|
RT Ponting (AUS)
|
1995-2012
|
168
|
29
|
13378
|
257
|
51.85
|
41
|
62
|
17
|
1509
|
73
|
JH Kallis (ICC/SA)
|
1995-2013
|
166
|
40
|
13289
|
224
|
55.37
|
45
|
58
|
16
|
1488
|
97
|
R Dravid (ICC/IND)
|
1996-2012
|
164
|
32
|
13288
|
270
|
52.31
|
36
|
63
|
8
|
1654
|
21
|
JE Root (ENG)
|
2012-2024
|
147*
|
23
|
12490
|
254
|
50.97
|
34
|
65
|
12
|
1349
|
44
|
AN Cook (ENG)
|
2006-2018
|
161
|
16
|
12472
|
294
|
45.35
|
33
|
57
|
9
|
1442
|
11
|
KC Sangakkara (SL)
|
2000-2015
|
134
|
17
|
12400
|
319
|
57.4
|
38
|
52
|
11
|
1491
|
51
|
BC Lara (ICC/WI)
|
1990-2006
|
131
|
6
|
11953
|
400*
|
52.88
|
34
|
48
|
17
|
1559
|
88
|
S Chanderpaul (WI)
|
1994-2015
|
164
|
49
|
11867
|
203*
|
51.37
|
30
|
66
|
15
|
1285
|
36
|
DPMD Jayawardene (SL)
|
1997-2014
|
149
|
15
|
11814
|
374
|
49.84
|
34
|
50
|
15
|
1387
|
61
First Published: Oct 09 2024 | 3:03 PM IST