IND vs AUS: Soft and wet ball in final session proved costly, says Vettori

The Australian cricket team was left frustrated by the Indian lower order on day four of the third Test between India and Australia at the Gabba. Gritty knocks from KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja in the middle, along with Akash Deep and Jasprit Bumrah towards the end, spoiled Australia’s plan to enforce the follow-on, allowing India to fancy their chances of winning the rain-marred Test. Australia assistant coach Daniel Vettori addressed the press after the day’s play and reflected on a challenging session, where a resilient last-wicket partnership between Bumrah and Akash Deep disrupted their plans. He also clarified Australia’s decision to bat longer in their first innings despite the rain-affected conditions, which now seem likely to result in a draw.

The frustration of the final partnership

Vettori admitted that enforcing the follow-on had been Australia’s primary goal, especially after Ravindra Jadeja’s dismissal provided a real opportunity. However, he acknowledged that the determined effort from Bumrah and Akash Deep had denied them that chance.

According to Vettori, the team had been desperate to secure the final wicket, but the duo’s fighting partnership proved crucial. He conceded that it was frustrating for Australia, as the partnership ultimately derailed their hopes of pushing the game forward.

No regrets about not declaring

Explaining Australia’s decision to bat longer on day four instead of declaring, Vettori defended the strategy. He pointed out that first-innings runs were crucial in a Test match like this, especially on such a pitch, and the team had no intention of planning around unpredictable weather conditions.

Vettori stated that declaring early had never been on the table because the team believed it was better to make the most of their innings and trust their bowling unit to deliver. He noted that weather could clear up unexpectedly, and it would have been risky to rely on conditions.

Hazlewood’s injury and managing workloads

Vettori also addressed Josh Hazlewood’s calf injury, calling it a significant setback that disrupted Australia’s plans. He explained that losing one of the best pacers in the world naturally made things difficult for the team.