Bumrah must play both remaining Tests, says Kumble ahead of Manchester Test

With the pivotal fourth Test between India and England approaching, the focus has shifted firmly to player availability and strategic decision-making. India spin legend Anil Kumble and India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate offered candid insights into the team's plans—most notably concerning Jasprit Bumrah's inclusion, Mohammed Siraj's fitness, and Rishabh Pant's recovery.

Kumble calls for Bumrah’s full-throttle return

For Anil Kumble, the choice is clear: Jasprit Bumrah must play both remaining matches. Emphasising the high stakes, the former India captain underlined the fast bowler’s irreplaceable value in what could be the deciding stretch of the series.

"I would certainly push for Bumrah to play the next game because that’s crucial. If he doesn’t and India end up losing, the series would be done and dusted," Kumble said on JioHotstar's Follow the Blues show. "There is a long break after this. He doesn't need to play the home series if rest is needed—but right now, he must feature in both." Team India adopting a flexible approach India’s assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate echoed the sentiments of cricket pundits and fans on Bumrah’s importance but added that the team is considering various factors before finalising the Playing 11 for Manchester.

Ten Doeschate praised Mohammed Siraj's warrior-like commitment, calling him the emotional engine of India's pace attack. "He may not always deliver headline figures, but in terms of heart, he's like a lion," he said. "He never backs down, which makes it all the more important that we manage his workload properly."

Siraj suffered a minor injury during the previous Test while attempting to stop a ball. Though it’s only a cut, the medical team will assess the need for stitches before making a decision on his inclusion. His fitness will also be considered alongside the status of Harshit Rana, whose availability could influence the pace combination. Pant determined to play despite discomfort Rishabh Pant , who battled through pain in the third Test, is expected to take the field once again. Despite a finger injury, the team is confident he’ll be ready—both to bat and keep wickets. “He’ll bat before the match in Manchester,” said ten Doeschate. “He played through a lot of pain last time. Now it’s about ensuring he can keep wickets comfortably. We don’t want a repeat of a mid-innings change.”