'Call me a fast bowler': Bumrah's 150 kmph reply steals show | IND vs AUS

India's stand-in captain for the first Test against Australia in Perth, Jasprit Bumrah, stole the spotlight during a pre-match press conference with a witty comeback to a journalist who referred to him as a "medium pace" all-rounder. Staying true to his sharp persona, Bumrah fired back, “150 daala hai maine yaar, fast bowler bol sakte ho mujhe (I’ve bowled 150 kmph, mate, you can call me a fast bowler),” drawing hearty laughter from the room.

The journalist, likely regretting the comment, received an on-the-spot tutorial in cricket's speed hierarchy. Bumrah’s response wasn’t just humour; it was a subtle reminder that his fiery 150 kmph deliveries are not to be underestimated.

The nightmare of batters worldwide

As India's bowling spearhead, Bumrah has earned a fearsome reputation among batters globally. His remarkable tally of 173 wickets in 40 Tests has made him the go-to weapon for India in critical moments. Opponents have learned to dread his blistering pace, lethal yorkers, and unpredictable bouncers—all delivered with unnerving accuracy.

And his fastest ball? A jaw-dropping 153.26 kmph, a speed that could make even the most seasoned batter second-guess their stance. For rivals, facing Bumrah often feels less like cricket and more like surviving a natural disaster.

Humble leader, lethal bowler

When asked about being a "fast-bowling captain," Bumrah remained composed and humble. “I’m not thinking that way. I’m just a regular player trying to lift the game for my nation,” he remarked, downplaying his impact with typical grace. But his achievements on the field, combined with his ability to lead, tell a different story—one of a player who thrives on responsibility and delivers when it matters most.