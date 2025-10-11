ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India vs Australia playing 11, live streaming

The ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 moves forward as India Women (IND W) face Australia Women (AUS W) in Match 13 of the tournament, scheduled for Sunday, October 12, at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, will be eager to return to winning ways after suffering their first defeat of the tournament, a narrow three-wicket loss to South Africa. Despite the setback, the hosts have secured two wins from three matches and currently sit third on the points table. With home support behind them, India will look to bounce back strongly in this crucial clash.

On the other hand, Australia Women have maintained their unbeaten run so far and lead the points table. The defending champions had a shaky start in their previous match against Pakistan, slumping to 76/7, but Beth Mooney’s brilliant century rescued them and powered Australia to a commanding 107-run victory. These two sides are familiar foes, having recently met in a three-match ODI series prior to the World Cup, where Australia edged the series 2-1. ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India Women vs Australia Women probable playing 11 India Women Playing 11: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani

Australia Women Playing 11: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Alana King, Megan Schutt India women vs Australia Women: Head-to-head in WODIs Total matches played: 59 IND Women won: 11 AUS Women won: 48 No result/tied: 0 ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India Women vs Australia Women full squad India Women’s squad: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Amanjot Kaur, Uma Chetry, Shree Charani

Australia Women’s squad: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Georgia Voll, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Heather Graham, Sophie Molineux, Phoebe Litchfield ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India Women vs Australia Women live streaming and telecast details When will the India Women vs Australia Women match take place in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025? India Women will go toe-to-toe with Australia Women in Match 12 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Saturday, October 12. What will be the venue for the India Women vs Australia Women match in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on October 12?

The match between India Women and Australia Women will take place at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam What time will the toss take place for the India Women vs Australia Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match? The toss for the India Women vs Australia Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will take place at 2:30 PM IST. What time will the first ball of the India Women vs Australia Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match be bowled? The India Women vs Australia Women match in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 will begin at 3 PM IST.