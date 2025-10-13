Women's World Cup: Records galore in Vizag during India vs Australia match

In an unforgettable contest at Visakhapatnam, Australia pulled off the highest-ever successful run chase in Women’s ODI history, hunting down a massive 331-run target set by India to register a three-wicket win. The chase, orchestrated by a breathtaking century from skipper Alyssa Healy, etched multiple new records into the history books.

331 – Highest Successful Chase in Women’s ODIs

Australia’s pursuit of 331 surpassed the previous record set by Sri Lanka (302 vs South Africa, 2024). This is now the biggest chase ever completed in Women’s ODIs, reaffirming Australia’s status as a powerhouse in the format.

142 – Healy’s Career-Defining Innings

Alyssa Healy led from the front with a majestic 142 off 107 balls, her first century as captain. This is now the third-highest score by a captain in Women’s World Cups, only behind Belinda Clark’s 227* (1997) and Meg Lanning’s 152* (2017). It's also the highest individual score against India in World Cup history and the second-highest overall in ODIs against them. 82/0 – Australia’s Powerplay Domination Australia flew out of the blocks, reaching 82 without loss in the first 10 overs Their highest Powerplay score in ODIs (with data available) ALSO READ: Healy's record ton powers Australia to historic chase vs India in WC And the second-highest Powerplay score in Women’s World Cups, after New Zealand’s 84/1 vs Pakistan (2017)

661 – Second-Highest Match Aggregate in World Cups With India scoring 330 and Australia replying with 331/7, the match aggregate hit 661 runs— The second-highest in Women’s World Cup history, behind the 678 runs in England vs South Africa (2017, Bristol) 330 – India’s Highest World Cup Total India’s innings, built on fifties from Smriti Mandhana (80) and Pratika Rawal (75), ended at 330: Their highest-ever total in a Women’s World Cup, beating 318/7 vs West Indies in 2022 Also the first time any team has scored 300+ against Australia in a World Cup

5022 – Mandhana Breaks Another Barrier Mandhana became only the second Indian (after Mithali Raj) to reach 5000 ODI runs, finishing the match on 5022. She reached the milestone in just 112 innings, making her the fastest woman ever to the landmark (previous: Stafanie Taylor – 129 innings) 1062 – Most ODI Runs in a Calendar Year Mandhana’s 80 took her 2025 tally to 1062 runs, making her the first woman to score over 1000 ODI runs in a calendar year. She broke the long-standing record of 970 runs by Belinda Clark (1997) 5 – Consecutive Fifty-Plus Scores Against Australia

Mandhana continued her incredible record against Australia with her fifth consecutive 50+ score in ODIs vs them. This run includes three hundreds and two fifties, totaling 485 runs She is now the only batter to score five consecutive 50+ scores against two different opponents (also achieved vs West Indies) 155 – Highest Opening Stand vs Australia Mandhana and Rawal’s partnership of 155 is now: The highest-ever opening partnership against Australia in ODIs The fourth century stand for India’s openers in World Cup history Their sixth 100-run partnership together in 21 innings, only one behind India’s record pair of Purnima Raut and Mithali Raj (7 in 34 innings)