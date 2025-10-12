A day of 2 tales at Kotla: West Indies put stiff fightback after follow-on

The second Test between India and West Indies turned into a contest of resilience on Day 3 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. After enforcing the follow-on with a lead of 270 runs, India seemed destined to wrap up proceedings on Day 3 itself. Yet, against all odds, the West Indies found backbone and belief in their second innings, showing a rare display of composure and grit.

Openers John Campbell and Shai Hope led the resistance, batting through the final session with a mix of patience and precision. Their unbeaten 100-run stand — the team’s highest partnership of the year — became a symbol of defiance against a dominant Indian attack that had previously dictated every passage of play. At stumps on Day 3, West Indies were 173-2, with John Campbell (87 runs off 145 balls) and Shai Hope (66 off 103 balls) at the crease. West Indies are still trailing by 97 runs of India's 518-5 dec (first innings).

Kuldeep’s artistry sets the stage Earlier, it was Kuldeep Yadav’s magical five-wicket haul (5/82) that had put India firmly in control. The left-arm wrist-spinner dismantled the West Indies’ first innings, exposing their technical frailties on a pitch that demanded precision and patience. Starting the day at 140 for 4, the visitors lost their remaining six wickets for just 108 runs, folding for 248 in 81.5 overs. Kuldeep’s delivery to dismiss Hope in the morning session stood out — a flighted ball that drifted, dipped, and beat the outside edge to clip the off-stump. For a bowler often labelled as condition-dependent, his consistency continues to silence critics. With five five-wicket hauls in just 15 Tests, his record speaks of evolving mastery.

Siraj strikes, Washington joins the act Armed with a 270-run cushion, captain Shubman Gill had little hesitation in enforcing the follow-on. India’s bowlers, refreshed and confident, wasted no time attacking again. Mohammed Siraj struck first, removing Tagenarine Chanderpaul with a well-directed short ball that induced a top edge — a dismissal reminiscent of the first Test. Moments later, Washington Sundar produced a classic off-spinner’s delight to bowl Alick Athanaze, West Indies’ best batter this series. The delivery slowed through the air, drifted in, and turned sharply to clip the top of off. By tea, the West Indies were 35 for 2, still 235 behind and seemingly heading for another innings defeat.

Bumrah’s delayed entry and tactical rotation Interestingly, Jasprit Bumrah was not brought into the attack until the 33rd over of the West Indies’ second innings. Having last bowled late in the visitors’ first innings, the Indian pace spearhead appeared to be under workload management rather than injury concern. He was seen warming up midway through the session, with India’s think tank clearly preserving him for a late burst. The strategy reflected India’s growing emphasis on bowler rotation and managing fatigue across back-to-back series — a hallmark of their disciplined approach under coach Gautam Gambhir and young skipper Gill.

Hope and Campbell lead a spirited reply But the expected collapse never came. Instead, John Campbell and Shai Hope stood tall, countering spin with soft hands and disciplined footwork. When Hope pushed Washington Sundar through deep cover for a single to bring up the 100-run partnership, the West Indies viewing gallery rose in applause — their loudest of the tour. It was not just a statistical milestone. It marked the first century stand for West Indies in 2024, surpassing their previous best of 71. Against a world-class attack, the pair’s composure symbolised resistance and restoration of pride.