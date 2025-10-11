India vs Australia: Ravindra Jadeja breaks silence on his ODI future

The upcoming three-match ODI series between India and Australia will mark the return of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to international cricket. But one notable absence from the 15-member squad has caught everyone’s attention — Ravindra Jadeja.

As the spotlight turned to India’s senior stars making their comeback, questions began to swirl around the all-rounder’s future in the 50-over format. While newly-appointed ODI captain Shubman Gill spoke about how the presence of Kohli and Rohit would strengthen India’s campaign leading up to the 2027 ODI World Cup, there was little mention of Jadeja’s omission.

Jadeja opens up after West Indies Test

Speaking at the end of Day 2 of the second Test between India and the West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Jadeja finally addressed the speculation surrounding his exclusion from the ODI squad. The experienced all-rounder clarified that his absence was not without explanation and that the decision had been discussed in detail with the team management. However, he didn't divulge what his conversation was with the team management. ALSO READ: 'When a captain performs...': Jadeja opens up on playing under captain Gill “The chief selector Ajit Agarkar, head coach Gautam Gambhir, and captain Shubman Gill spoke to me. They explained the reason behind the decision. It’s not like I found out suddenly — they were clear and honest. Whenever I get a chance again in the ODI format, I’ll give my best and do what I’ve always done,” said Jadeja.However, he didn't divulge what his conversation was with the team management.

On motivation and long-term goals “Every cricketer dreams of winning a World Cup. We came close last time but couldn’t finish the job. Hopefully, next time we can go that one step further,” he said. Jadeja on personal milestone Asked about personal milestones like 4,000 runs or 300 wickets, Jadeja shrugged it off: “I don’t think too much about records. Sometimes it crosses my mind, but it’s not a priority. What matters to me is whether my performance is helping the team win. Scoring runs or taking wickets only matters if it leads to victories — especially in ICC tournaments or the World Test Championship. When those performances contribute to wins, that’s when I feel truly satisfied.”