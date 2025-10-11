Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test Playing 11, toss time, live streaming

Pakistan and South Africa are set to renew their Test rivalry as they face off in the opening match of a two-Test series starting Sunday at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium. The two sides approach this contest with contrasting build-ups, Pakistan are returning to the longest format after a nine-month break, while South Africa arrive on a high, fresh from clinching the ICC Test Championship with a notable win over Australia at Lord’s.

Historically, South Africa hold the upper hand, winning 17 of the 30 Test encounters between the teams. However, Pakistan will hope that familiar home conditions and spin-friendly pitches give them the edge this time. Led by Shan Masood, the hosts are keen to make a strong return to red-ball cricket. Their last series, a 1-1 draw against the West Indies, exposed areas needing improvement. With Jason Gillespie at the helm, Pakistan will look for greater discipline and consistency.

South Africa, captained by Aiden Markram, boast a well-balanced squad with depth in both pace and spin. Their recent success in English conditions speaks to their adaptability, but conditions in Lahore will pose a different challenge. Having not toured Pakistan in four years, a quick adjustment to subcontinental conditions will be crucial. Pakistan vs South Africa probable Playing 11 Pakistan Playing 11: Shan Masood (c), Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan South Africa Playing 11: Aiden Markram (c), Ryan Rickelton, David Bedingham, Tristan Stubbs, Wiaan Mulder, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Senuran Muthusamy, Simon Harmer, Corbin Bosch

Pakistan vs South Africa Head-to-Head in Test cricket Total matches played: 30 Pakistan won: 6 South Africa won: 17 Tie: 7 Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test full squad Pakistan squad: Shan Masood (c), Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Rohail Nazir, Aamer Jamal, Salman Ali Agha, Asif Afridi, Kamran Ghulam, Sajid Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Faisal Akram, Hasan Ali, Khurram Shahzad, Noman Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi. South Africa Squad: Aiden Markram, David Bedingham, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Zubayr Hamza, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verrynne, Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Prenelan Subrayen, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj (2nd Test only), Kagiso Rabada.

Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test live telecast and streaming details When does the PAK vs SA 1st Test match take place? The 1st Test between Pakistan and South Africa will begin on Saturday, 12 October 2025. What is the venue of the Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test match? The PAK vs SA 1st Test match will take place at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium, Lahore At what time will the live toss for the PAK vs SA 1st Test take place? The toss for the Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test match will take place at 10:00 AM IST.