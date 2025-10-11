'When a captain performs...': Jadeja opens up on playing under captain Gill

The Indian cricket team finds itself in the middle of a major transition, and at the heart of this evolution stands Shubman Gill — India’s youngest captain in the modern era. With Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Rohit Sharma stepping away from Test cricket, the 26-year-old has become the face of a new generation tasked with leading Indian cricket into the next phase.

While Gill’s leadership in the Test format has been marked by a calm authority and fresh energy, his challenge in the One-Day International (ODI) setup is expected to be far more complex.

The story behind the ODI captaincy change

In the run-up to the 2027 ODI World Cup, which will be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia, the BCCI selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, made one of its most decisive calls — replacing Rohit Sharma, India’s most successful ODI captain, with Gill. Explaining the move, Agarkar described Gill’s elevation as “a step forward,” signalling the selectors’ intent to build a younger core around the next generation of leaders. Gill, however, has been candid about the challenges that come with his rapid rise and the relentless schedule of international cricket. ALSO READ: India vs Australia: Ravindra Jadeja breaks silence on his ODI future “I think more than physically, it’s mentally tiring at times,” Gill said when asked about the demands of playing across all formats on the eve of India vs West Indies 2nd Test in New Delhi. “When you’re constantly playing, there are certain expectations you set for yourself, and living up to them becomes a challenge. But that’s the test of playing all formats for India. I want to play and succeed in every format, and to win ICC titles for the country. If that’s the goal, then this is the challenge I have to embrace."

Jadeja’s take on playing under a younger captain For seasoned all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who has seen multiple leadership eras, Gill’s appointment represents both continuity and change. Asked about the experience of playing under a much younger captain, Jadeja was effusive in his praise. “When a captain performs well, it gives a huge boost to the team,” Jadeja said. "If the leader sets an example, it inspires everyone around him. Shubman has done exactly that — whether in the England series or this one (against West Indies), his performances have spoken for themselves.” Jadeja highlighted how India’s young players — led by Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and others — have brought a new sense of ownership to the dressing room. "The young generation now takes responsibility upon themselves," he added. "Look at Jaiswal — he has scored a lot of runs in the last two years. These players don’t rely on anyone else, and that’s a great sign for Indian cricket."

A senior’s role in a young dressing room Jadeja, one of India’s most senior figures, believes that the transition has been seamless because of mutual respect and open communication. "Sometimes Kuldeep (Yadav) asks me about bowling, or Jaiswal about batting. I share what I feel, depending on the wicket and conditions," he said. "Being a captain or senior doesn’t change much for me. My focus is always on what the team needs — whether it’s batting, bowling, or advice." He also played down the notion that senior players might find it awkward playing under a younger leader. "Every player has a role to play," Jadeja said with a smile. "When your time is good, everything falls into place. The goal is to contribute to the team’s success, no matter who is leading."