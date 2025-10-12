Sunday, October 12, 2025 | 05:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / IND vs WI: Seales fined for throwing ball at Jaiswal, handed demerit point

IND vs WI: Seales fined for throwing ball at Jaiswal, handed demerit point

The charge stemmed from an incident in the 29th over of India's first innings, when Seales, after completing his follow-through, fielded the ball and threw it at batter Yashasvi Jaiswal

West Indies' Jayden Seales , Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill (C) on Day 1 of the 2nd Test match between India and West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Photo CREIMAS for BCCI

West Indies' Jayden Seales , Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill (C) on Day 1 of the 2nd Test match between India and West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Photo CREIMAS for BCCI

Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2025 | 5:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

West Indies fast bowler Jayden Seales has been fined 25 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the opening day of the second Test against India at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Friday.
 
The charge stemmed from an incident in the 29th over of India’s first innings, when Seales, after completing his follow-through, fielded the ball and threw it at batter Yashasvi Jaiswal, striking him on the pads.
 
The ICC confirmed that Seales violated Article 2.9 of the Code, which pertains to “throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment) at or near a player in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during an international match.” 
 
 
One demerit point added to record

Also Read

IND vs WI

India vs West Indies HIGHLIGHTS 2nd Test, Day 3: Campbell-Hope steer WI to 173/2 at stumps

India cricket team

A day of 2 tales at Kotla: West Indies put stiff fightback after follow-on

IND vs WI Day 3

IND vs WI 2nd Test live streaming: Where to watch Day 3 play today?

Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja

IND vs WI: Four occasions when India enforced follow-on on West Indies

IND vs WI

India vs West Indies HIGHLIGHTS 2nd Test, Day 2: Hope-Imlach take West Indies to 140/4 at stumps

 
In addition to the fine, one demerit point has been added to Seales’ disciplinary record, taking his total to two demerit points within a 24-month period. His previous offence came during a Test match against Bangladesh in December 2024.
 
Under ICC regulations, players who accumulate four or more demerit points within two years face suspension points, which can result in a ban — one Test or two limited-overs matches, depending on the player’s next scheduled fixtures.
 
Formal hearing after contest
 
Seales contested the sanction proposed by Andy Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, prompting a formal hearing. The West Indies pacer argued that he was attempting a run-out, but after reviewing footage from multiple angles, Pycroft concluded that the throw was unnecessary and inappropriate, given that Jaiswal was well within his crease.
 
The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Richard Illingworth and Paul Reiffel, third umpire Alex Wharf, and fourth umpire K.N. Ananthapadmanabhan.
 
Penalty framework
 
Level 1 offences under the ICC Code of Conduct carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand and a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, along with the addition of one or two demerit points.
 
All demerit points remain on a player’s record for 24 months before being expunged.
 
Meta keywords:
 

More From This Section

IND vs AUS

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India vs Australia playing 11, live streaming

IND W vs AUS W

IND vs AUS live streaming: Where to watch today's women's World Cup match?

PAK vs SA

Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test Playing 11, toss time, live streaming

Ravindra Jadeja

India vs Australia: Ravindra Jadeja breaks silence on his ODI future

Shubman Gill and Ravindra Jadeja

'When a captain performs...': Jadeja opens up on playing under captain Gill

Topics : Cricket News India vs West Indies West Indies cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 12 2025 | 5:41 PM IST

Explore News

IND vs WI LIVE Score 2nd Test, Day 3Stocks to Watch TodayYouTube Second Chance ProgramWorld Mental Health Day 2025Religare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayTCS Q2 ResultNEEP PG Result CancelledUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon