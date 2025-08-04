Chhattisgarh govt plans to establish cricket academy in Nava Raipur

The Chhattisgarh government is planning to establish a state-of-the-art cricket academy in Nava Raipur, the upcoming new capital of the state, in a bid to boost cricket infrastructure and nurture talent.

The proposal was approved by the state cabinet last week, in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai. 7.96 acres of land in Nava Raipur's Sector 3 will be allotted to the Chhattisgarh State Cricket Association for the academy. The total project cost has not been announced yet.

According to an official statement, direct land allotment to non-profit organisations is generally not permitted; however, the government has decided to relax the norms in this case.

The establishment of the cricket academy will aim to provide top-tier coaching and infrastructure, along with strengthening Chhattisgarh's position on the national and international cricket map. The academy will be the second major cricket infrastructure in the state — the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium was inaugurated in Nava Raipur in 2008. It was declared as the second home venue for the Indian Premier League (IPL) team Delhi Daredevils in 2013. It hosted its first international match in 2023, between India and New Zealand.