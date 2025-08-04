Home / Cricket / News / WATCH: Chris Woakes walks out to bat one-handed in 5th Test vs India

England all-rounder Chris Woakes, who had been ruled out of the ongoing fifth and final Test, came out to bat with one hand inside his pullover.

Anish Kumar
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 4:26 PM IST
Dramatic scenes at the Oval on Monday morning!!  The above statement is apt as Mohammed Siraj picked up two quick wickets in a bid to keep India’s hopes alive for a win and level the hard-fought five-match series. Meanwhile, England all-rounder Chris Woakes, who had been ruled out of the ongoing fifth and final Test, came out to bat with one hand inside his pullover.  Earlier, Chris Woakes, who injured himself while fielding on Day One and was seen with his left arm in a sling, was initially expected to play no further part in the match. However, late on Sunday, he indicated his willingness to return by changing into match gear and practising one-handed batting in the nets. Joe Root said Woakes was determined to stay ready for any possibility, and had continued to work on his batting despite the discomfort.     Watch England falls of wickets on Day 5            Malcom Marshal batted with one fractured hand against England 41 years ago.        (More to follow)

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 4:10 PM IST

