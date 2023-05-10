Home / Cricket / IPL / News / CSK vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Chennai lose Conway, score 49 in powerplay

CSK vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Chennai lose Conway, score 49 in powerplay

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live Updates, IPL 2023: MS Dhoni-led CSK would look to win this game as they have already lost two out of the five home games so far

BS Web Team New Delhi
CSK vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Chennai lose Conway, score 49 in powerplay

2 min read Last Updated : May 10 2023 | 8:07 PM IST
CSK vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023
8:03 PM May 23

CSK vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Axar Patel has Conway, Chennai 41/1 in five

8:01 PM May 23

CSK vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Lalit Yadav concedes only seven in his first over

8:00 PM May 23

CSK vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Khaleel Ahmed bowls yet another decent over, Chennai 25/0 in 3

7:44 PM May 23

CSK vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Ishant smashed for 16 runs in his over

8:03 PM May 23

Ishant Sharma has been smashed for 16 runs in the second over. He bowled two wides and was hit for three fours by Gaikwad
 

7:41 PM May 23

CSK vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Quiet first over by Khaleel Ahmed

7:38 PM May 23

CSK vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: One change in Delhi’s playing 11 for tonight’s game

7:37 PM May 23

CSK vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Chennai’s playing 11 for tonight’s game

7:14 PM May 23

CSK vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Live Streaming and Broadcast

 
The match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals can be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app across ios and Android platforms on phones, tablets, smart TVs and laptops. The match can also be viewed on the TV channels on the Star Sports Network.
 

7:13 PM May 23

CSK vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: DC predicted playing 11

 
David Warner (c), Phil Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed
 
Impact Substitute Options: Lalit Yadav
 

7:12 PM May 23

CSK vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: CSK predicted playing 11

 
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande
 
Impact Substitute Options: Ambati Rayudu
 

7:12 PM May 23

CSK vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings playing combination

 
Chennai are hardly going to make any changes to their playing 11, which they have arrived at after a lot of chopping and changing around this entire season. With Deepak Chahar back in the mix and performing, the problem of a quality pacer who can bat down the order is resolved. Matheesha Pathirana’s yorkers are working well in the death overs as well.
 

7:12 PM May 23

CSK vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals playing combination

 
Delhi are in great touch as they have won four out of their last five games. The playing 11 has also remained stable courtesy of performances from Phil Salt and Mitchell Marsh. Ishant Sharma has been a value addition and if Anrich Nortje performs to his potential, it will become tough for the Super Kings to handle.
 

7:11 PM May 23

CSK vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Chennai Weather Forecast

 
The humidity in Chennai will increase from 79 per cent at 07:00 pm IST to 85 per cent at around 11:00 pm. It is going to be extremely humid and with 100 per cent cloud cover, the spinners would enjoy gripping the ball.
 

7:11 PM May 23

CSK vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Pitch Report

 
The pitch in Chennai is becoming spinner friendly once again as it is slowing down with every passing match. The spinners are finding it easy to turn the ball and batters are getting outfoxed with unplayable deliveries.
 

7:10 PM May 23

CSK vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Match Details

 
Match Number- 55

Series- Indian Premier League 2023

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Time: 07:30 PM IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
 

7:09 PM May 23

CSK vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Toss Details

 
The toss between Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni and his counterpart from Delhi Capitals, David Warner took place at 07:00 pm IST at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk. It was won by Dhoni who decided to bat first
 

7:08 PM May 23

CSK vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Chennai eye playoff gains

 
Chennai Super Kings, after beating Mumbai Indians in a day game at home in the last match, will host the Delhi Capitals in an evening game at Chepauk. This is a must-win game for the Capitals to remain in the race. For Chennai, a victory would take them closer to the playoffs. 
 

7:07 PM May 23

CSK vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Delhi are buoyant after four wins in last five games

 
David Warner's side would be up against an MS Dhoni-led team that has actually lost twice at Chepauak this season, which is very rare. But this also becomes a great set-up for a match that Chennai would definitely not like to lose. Having hammered Mumbai in their last home game, CSK would be looking to go past Delhi and reach as close to the playoffs as possible.
 

7:06 PM May 23

CSK vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Capitals hoping for a miraculous turnaround


On the rise with four wins in their last five games, Delhi Capitals (DC) would be hoping for a miraculous turnaround. To achieve that, they would have to win their remaining four games. One of them is scheduled for tonight against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk.

6:49 PM May 23

Welcome to the Business Standard’s coverage of CSK vs DC, IPL 2023 match

 
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2023 encounter between the Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals, taking place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, Chennai here. Stay tuned to Business Standard for further updates. 

Topics :MS DhoniIndian Premier LeagueChennai Super KingsDelhi CapitalsDavid WarnerStar SportsChennai

First Published: May 10 2023 | 6:58 PM IST

