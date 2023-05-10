CSK vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Chennai lose Conway, score 49 in powerplay

CSK vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023
Chennai Super Kings, after beating Mumbai Indians in a day game at home in the last match, will host the Delhi Capitals in an evening game at Chepauk. This is a must-win game for the Capitals to remain in the race. For Chennai, a victory would take them closer to the playoffs. ,
CSK vs DC Toss, IPL 2023
The toss between Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni and his counterpart from Delhi Capitals, David Warner took place at 07:00 pm IST at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk. It was won by Dhoni who decided to bat first.
CSK predicted playing 11
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana,
Impact Substitute Options
: Matheesha Pathirana, Subhranshu Senapati, Mitch Santner, Akash Singh, Shaik Rasheed,
DC predicted playing 11
David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Ripal Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma,
Impact Substitute Options:
Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Praveen Dubey, Abishek Porel, Chetan Sakariya,
CSK vs DC, IPL 2023 Live Streaming and Broadcast
The match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals can be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app across ios and Android platforms on phones, tablets, smart TVs and laptops. The match can also be viewed on the TV channels on the Star Sports Network.,
CSK vs DC, IPL 2023 Live Updates: Catch all the updates from the match between the Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals, taking place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, Chennai here