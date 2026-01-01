Cummins, Hazlewood included in Australia's preliminary T20 World Cup squad

Australia has named a strong preliminary squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka. The squad features a mix of experienced players and promising talents, but three key players, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Tim David, are on the comeback trail from injury. Despite their setbacks, selectors are optimistic about their recovery in time for the tournament.

Injuries and Comebacks

Pat Cummins, recovering from a back injury, was limited to just one appearance in the third Ashes Test in Adelaide. He is set to undergo a crucial scan later this month to assess his readiness for the World Cup. However, the chair of selectors, George Bailey, expressed confidence that Cummins, along with Hazlewood (who missed the Ashes due to Achilles soreness) and Tim David (who sustained a grade-two hamstring injury during a Big Bash League match), will be fit and available for selection.

Bailey remarked that all three players are progressing well in their recoveries, and the selectors are hopeful they will be ready for the tournament. Mitch Marsh to continue as skipper ALSO READ: Starc to Siraj: Check the full list of top wicket-takers in Tests in 2025 The squad, which has been successful in recent T20 campaigns, is designed to handle the diverse playing conditions in Sri Lanka and India. The Australian team will play their Group B matches in Colombo and Pallekele. Mitchell Marsh will continue as captain, while key players like Cameron Green and Cooper Connolly return to the squad after missing earlier T20Is against India. Josh Inglis is the sole wicketkeeper in the squad.

Players who missed out Mitchell Owen and Ben Dwarshuis have missed out on a place in the preliminary squad for the T20 World Cup. Future Squad Announcements While the squad for the World Cup has been revealed, Australia’s team for the three-match T20I series against Pakistan, which will take place prior to the World Cup, will be announced at a later date. This series will give selectors one final opportunity to assess the form of their players before the major tournament. Australia's preparations for the T20 World Cup are in full swing, and despite a few injury concerns, the team is set to compete with a well-balanced squad in the high-stakes tournament.