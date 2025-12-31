Dawood to Varun: Check the full list of top wicket-takers in T20Is in 2025

ALSO READ: Henry to Santner: Check the full list of top wicket-takers in ODIs in 2025 The T20 International is most definitely the most prioritised format of international cricket in recent years. The high number of matches played in this format is just one example of it. The format is also preferred by many associate nations who rarely get a chance to perform. However, the biggest reason T20Is have become popular in recent times is because of the high-scoring matches fans love to see. But in the midst of all the batting onslaught, there have been multiple occasions where bowlers took centre stage to help their team win the game. In this article, we will take a look at the top wicket-takers of T20Is in 2025 who performed consistently in a batter-friendly format to steer their teams to victory.

Full list of top wicket-takers in T20Is in 2025: Player Team Mat Inns Wkts 4w 5w Ali Dawood BHR 37 37 63 3 1 Rizwan Butt BHR 34 34 55 1 1 Umair Tariq AUT 36 35 48 1 1 Aqib Iqbal AUT 36 35 43 0 0 F Banunaek INA 41 40 39 0 0 Abdul Majid BHR 40 39 38 1 0 Virandeep Singh MAS 27 26 36 1 0 Mohammad Nawaz PAK 26 24 36 0 1 CV Varun IND 20 18 36 1 1 Bilal Zalmai AUT 36 35 35 1 0 JA Duffy NZ 21 20 35 3 0 Rishad Hossain BAN 25 24 33 0 0 Syed Aziz MAS 27 26 32 1 0 Imran Anwar BHR 33 33 31 0 0 DJ Hawoe INA 41 40 31 0 0 JO Holder WI 23 22 31 2 0 B Evans ZIM 17 17 30 1 0 R Ngarava ZIM 24 22 30 1 0 Haider Ali UAE 21 21 29 1 0 S Vijay Unni MAS 27 27 29 1 0

Ali Dawood (Bahrain) Ali Dawood took 63 wickets in 37 T20Is for Bahrain in 2025, bowling in 37 innings across 37 matches. His best figures were 7/19, averaging 11.28 at an economy of 5.47. Dawood struck every 12.36 balls per wicket. He claimed three four-wicket hauls and one five-for, including a seven-wicket innings, leading Bahrain’s T20I wicket chart for 2025. Rizwan Butt (Bahrain) Rizwan Butt claimed 55 wickets in 34 T20I innings, playing 34 matches. His best was 6/9, averaging 12.96 at an economy of 5.89. Butt delivered a wicket every 13.20 balls. He recorded one four-wicket haul and one five-wicket haul, including a six-wicket performance. Butt ranked second in 2025 T20I wickets for Bahrain, providing consistent breakthroughs.

Umair Tariq (Austria) Umair Tariq took 48 wickets in 35 T20I innings across 36 matches. His best return was 5/32, averaging 11.10 at an economy of 6.80. Tariq struck every 9.79 balls per wicket, the best strike rate on this 2025 list. He recorded one four-for and one five-for, delivering high-frequency wickets for Austria in 2025 T20Is. Aqib Iqbal (Austria) Aqib Iqbal grabbed 43 wickets in 35 T20I innings across 36 matches. His best figures were 3/28, averaging 20.23 at an economy of 7.01. Iqbal delivered a wicket every 17.30 balls. He did not record a four- or five-wicket haul, focusing on volume contributions. He ranked second-highest wicket-taker for Austria in 2025 T20Is.

Fanindra Banunaek (Indonesia) Fanindra Banunaek claimed 39 wickets in 40 T20I innings across 41 matches for Indonesia. His best bowling was 3/5, averaging 20.64 at an economy of 6.70. Banunaek struck every 18.46 balls per wicket. He did not record a four- or five-for, delivering frequent economical spells while leading Indonesia’s T20I wickets in 2025. Abdul Majid (Bahrain) Abdul Majid took 38 wickets in 39 T20I innings across 40 matches. His best figures were 4/19, averaging 17.76 at an economy of 4.89, the best economy rate on this 2025 list. Majid struck every 21.78 balls per wicket. He recorded one four-wicket haul without a five-for, supporting Bahrain’s attack through containment and breakthroughs.

Virandeep Singh (Malaysia) Virandeep Singh picked up 36 wickets in 26 T20Is, bowling 26 innings across 27 matches. His best was 4/26, averaging 14.97 at an economy of 5.61. Singh delivered a wicket every 16.00 balls. He recorded one four-wicket haul without a five-for, leading Malaysia’s T20I wickets in 2025 while maintaining steady averages and control. Mohammad Nawaz (Pakistan) Mohammad Nawaz claimed 36 wickets in 18 T20Is, bowling 18 innings across 20 matches. His best return was 5/24, averaging 13.19 at an economy of 7.08. Nawaz struck every 12.44 balls per wicket. He recorded one four-for and one five-for, leading India’s 2025 T20I wicket list, delivering key high-impact spells.