Starc to Siraj: Check the full list of top wicket-takers in Tests in 2025

Test is the oldest format of cricket, a format that started it all, and it was only fitting that the 2025 season of cricket came to a close with the Ashes Test between Australia and England at Melbourne. This year, bowlers made a special place in the hearts of fans with their brilliant efforts with the red ball. From Siraj's absolute resilience to Starc's ageless swing, 2025 was a year where bowlers ruled the red-ball format. In this article, we will take a look at some of those bowlers who consistently delivered match-winning performances for their teams and finished the calendar year in the top wicket-takers list.

Full list of top wicket-takers in Tests in 2025 Player Team Mat Inns Wkts 4w 5w MA Starc AUS 11 22 55 0 3 Mohammed Siraj IND 10 19 43 2 0 Blessing Muzarabani ZIM 10 15 42 0 3 Ben Stokes ENG 9 17 33 1 0 Taijul Islam BAN 6 11 33 2 0 Josh Tongue ENG 6 12 33 2 0 Scott Boland AUS 6 12 32 0 3 SR Harmer SA 4 8 30 3 2 Noman Ali PAK 4 8 30 2 3 Nathan Lyon AUS 8 14 29 2 0 Brydon Carse ENG 8 15 28 2 0 Pat Cummins AUS 6 11 26 0 1 Kyle Jamieson Duffy NZ 4 8 25 1 0 Keshav Maharaj SA 6 12 25 0 1 Ravindra Jadeja IND 10 18 25 4 0 Jomel Warrican WI 6 9 24 1 0 Jayden Seales WI 9 17 23 0 1 Shamar Joseph WI 3 6 22 4 0

Mitchell Starc (Australia) Mitchell Starc took 55 wickets in 22 Test innings across 11 matches in 2025. His best figures were 7/58, averaging 17.32. Starc bowled at an economy of 3.66 and struck every 28.36 balls per wicket. He claimed three five-wicket hauls, with all seven-wicket returns included in those hauls. Starc led Australia’s Test wickets tally in 2025. Mohammed Siraj (India) Mohammed Siraj claimed 43 wickets in 19 Test innings across 10 matches. His best bowling was 6/70, averaging 27.20. Siraj delivered at an economy of 3.75 and struck every 43.46 balls per wicket. He recorded two four-wicket hauls but no five-for. Siraj led India’s seam attack for volume wickets in 2025 Tests.

Blessing Muzarabani (Zimbabwe) Blessing Muzarabani took 42 wickets in 15 Test innings across 10 matches. His best figures were 7/58, averaging 26.80. He bowled at an economy of 3.75 and struck every 42.80 balls per wicket. Muzarabani claimed three five-wicket hauls, with all seven-wicket returns included within those. He co-led Zimbabwe’s Test wickets in 2025. Benjamin Stokes (England) Ben Stokes picked 33 wickets in 17 Test innings across nine matches. His best return was 5/23, averaging 23.12. Stokes bowled at an economy of 3.39 and struck every 40.87 balls per wicket. He recorded one four-wicket haul and one five-for. Stokes delivered all-round bowling contributions for England in 2025 Tests.

Taijul Islam (Bangladesh) Taijul Islam claimed 33 wickets in 11 Test innings across six matches. His best figures were 6/60, averaging 26.57. He bowled at an economy of 3.02 and struck every 52.75 balls per wicket. Taijul recorded two four-wicket hauls and no five-for. He led Bangladesh’s spin wickets in 2025 Tests. Joshua Tongue (England) Josh Tongue took 33 wickets in 12 Test innings across six matches. His best was 5/45, averaging 27.15. Tongue bowled at an economy of 4.30 and struck every 37.87 balls per wicket. He recorded two four-wicket hauls and one five-for. Tongue shared England’s 2025 Test wicket lead.

Scott Boland (Australia) Scott Boland grabbed 32 wickets in 12 Test innings across six matches. His best return was 5/27, averaging 22.16. Boland bowled at an economy of 2.82 and struck every 47.12 balls per wicket. He claimed three five-wicket hauls and no four-for. Boland provided strong control and wickets for Australia in 2025 Tests. Simon Harmer (South Africa) Simon Harmer took 30 wickets in eight Test innings across four matches. His best figures were 6/37, averaging 14.30. Harmer bowled at an economy of 2.50 and struck every 34.30 balls per wicket. He claimed three four-wicket hauls and two five-fors, and led South Africa’s Test wickets in 2025 despite fewer matches.