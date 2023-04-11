Home / Cricket / IPL / News / DC vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Green, David win it for Mumbai on last ball

DC vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Green, David win it for Mumbai on last ball

Indian Premiere League 2023, Live Updates: Although Axar Patel's 25-ball 54 brought hope to Capitals' fans, they were short-lived as the team lost four wickets in 19th and got bowled in 19.2 for 172

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2023 | 11:19 PM IST
DC vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023
Key Event

11:19 PM Apr 23

DC vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Mumbai win it off the last ball

11:15 PM Apr 23

DC vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Review succesful

11:13 PM Apr 23

DC vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Four needed off four ball

11:11 PM Apr 23

DC vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Tim David hits the maximum off the last ball

11:19 PM Apr 23

DC vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Mumbai win it off the last ball

 
This is very much strange happening here. It was a clear cut chance of getting the man out, but Anrich Nortje just couldn’t collect it
 
Two needed off just 1 ball. Nortje has been brilliant so far and he must finish it well for Delhi here 
 
Oh, what a drama. Two was needed off 1 and he Tim David played it easy and he made it to the ground very quickly. And the game is done 
 

11:15 PM Apr 23

DC vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Review succesful

 
Delhi Capitals have reviewed a wide call here as the ball was almost passing the shoes here and the ball has not been called wide now 
 

11:13 PM Apr 23

DC vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Four needed off four ball

 
A dot ball here means that it is four needed off 4 with Anrich Nortje bowling the last over
 

11:11 PM Apr 23

DC vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Tim David hits the maximum off the last ball

 
Now the game is almost over with Tim David hitting a six off the final ball of the Fizz’ over
 

11:08 PM Apr 23

DC vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: 19 needed off 10 balls

 
The Mumbai Indians need 19 off 10 balls and Tim David and Cameron Green are in the middle with Mustafizur Rahman bowling to them. And just when things were getting tight, Fizz has been hit for a six by Green. The equation now is 12 off 8
 

10:59 PM Apr 23

DC vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma departs, its complicated now

 
Ishan Porel has taken a blinder here to remove Rohit Sharma and with the fourth wicket down, Mumbai still need 30 runs off 19 balls. 
 

10:55 PM Apr 23

DC vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Tim David comes in as an impact substitute

 
Tim David has come in as an impact substitute for Riley Meredith as the Mumbai Indians need him to win the game
 

10:53 PM Apr 23

DC vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Mukesh gets two in two balls

10:51 PM Apr 23

DC vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Varma departs after doing the damage

 
Tilak Varma has finally departed after playing a brilliant inning of 41 runs off just 29 balls to get the Mumbai Indians in the game 
 

10:48 PM Apr 23

DC vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Tilak Varma changes the game

 
Tilak Varma hit Mukesh Kumar for a four and then followed it up with a six and then another one to suddenly change the game in one over. 
 

10:45 PM Apr 23

DC vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Brilliant over from Mustafiz

 
Mustafizur Rahman bowled a brilliant over conceding just two runs in the fifteenth over to make it an interesting game
 

10:38 PM Apr 23

DC vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Fifty partnership up between Varma and Rohit

 
Rohit Sharma and Tilak Varma have brought up the 50 partnership in just 39 balls
 

10:35 PM Apr 23

DC vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: 100 up for Mumbai

10:31 PM Apr 23

DC vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Finally some form for Rohit Sharma

10:28 PM Apr 23

DC vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Tilak Varma dealing in sixes

10:27 PM Apr 23

DC vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Fifty for Rohit Sharma

10:24 PM Apr 23

DC vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Rohit survives a close call

 
Rohit Sharma has survived a close call here as the ball hit him on the pads first and then went for a four behind the wicket. Delhi went for the review and it came out as the umpire’s call on hitting the wickets as a result, Rohit batted on and Delhi keep the review.
 

10:17 PM Apr 23

DC vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma’s love for pull shots is world famous

10:16 PM Apr 23

DC vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Ishan Kishan run-out

10:15 PM Apr 23

DC vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: The opening pair adds 71 for Mumbai

Topics :Rohit SharmaIndian Premier LeagueDelhi CapitalsMumbai IndiansDavid WarnerFeroz Shah Kotla Stadium
First Published: Apr 11 2023 | 4:51 PM IST

First Published: Apr 11 2023 | 4:51 PM IST

