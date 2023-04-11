DC vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Green, David win it for Mumbai on last ball

DC vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023





DC vs MI Toss, IPL 2023



Mumbai Indians’ skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bowl first against Delhi Capitals’ David Warner at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.



DC playing 11,



Impact Substitute options: Aman Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Sarfaraz Khan, Praveen Dubey, Ishant Sharma

, MI playing 11,



, Impact Substitute options:Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Kumar Karthikeya, Arjun Tendulkar, Ramandeep Singh

, DC vs MI, IPL 2023 Live Streaming and Broadcast,



