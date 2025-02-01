Delhi v Railways: A match where Virat Kohli's Ranji return lasted only 16 balls

Off-spinner Shivam Sharma starred with five wickets as Delhi wrapped up their Ranji Trophy league campaign on a high note, securing a bonus point victory over Railways on Saturday. Resuming the day at 334 for seven, Delhi pushed their lead to 374 all out in the first session, establishing a commanding 133-run advantage.

Railways' Reckless Approach

Railways batters adopted an aggressive yet reckless approach that ultimately expedited their downfall. In the afternoon session, they were bowled out for 114 in 30.4 overs, suffering an innings defeat. The collapse also meant that fans were deprived of a second glimpse of batting icon Virat Kohli in action during the match.

Key Performances and Turning Points

For Delhi, Sumit Mathur contributed a solid 86 runs, having already amassed 78 overnight, though he fell short of reaching triple figures as the bowler responsible for Kohli’s previous dismissal, Himanshu Sangwan, claimed four wickets on day two. Meanwhile, left-arm pacer Siddhant Sharma delivered a decisive inswinger to dismiss Suraj Ahuja, a turning point that highlighted the match’s shifting momentum.

Vivek Singh’s aggressive cover drive off Siddhant was a moment of promise, but his over-enthusiasm led to a dismissal when he ventured too far, ultimately getting caught at backward point. Similarly, Mohammed Saif’s valiant charge against Shivam Sharma ended when he was stopped by the mid-on fielder.

Match’s Climactic Finish

Railways’ batting woes continued as Navdeep Saini’s rapid scoring led to Bhargav Merai’s dismissal, and star batter Upendra Yadav fell for 19 off a delivery from Money Grewal. The game concluded with the dismissal of number 10 Kunal Yadav by Delhi skipper Ayush Badoni, while number 11 Anchit Yadav did not take the field.

A Special Return for Kohli

The match attracted national attention largely due to Virat Kohli’s return to domestic cricket after a 13-year hiatus. The former India captain spent significant time in the dressing room, exchanging handshakes and posing for photographs with teammates. In a gesture of sportsmanship, Kohli also visited the Railways dressing room to meet the opposition players.

Final Scores

Delhi declared at 374 in 106.4 overs and beat Railways, who were bowled out for 241 and then 114 in 30.5 overs (Mohammed Saif 31; Shivam Sharma 5/33), by an innings and 19 runs.