Jasprit Bumrah makes himself available ahead of Asia Cup 2025: Report

India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has confirmed his availability for the upcoming Asia Cup in Dubai, providing a major boost to the national side ahead of the crucial tournament. According to sources within the BCCI, Bumrah recently informed selectors that he is ready to return to action and has communicated his fitness status. Asia Cup squad to be finalised soon

The senior selection committee, headed by Ajit Agarkar, is set to meet on August 19 in Mumbai to finalize a 15-member squad for the Asia Cup, which will be played between September 9 and 18 in the T20 format. Bumrah, who was released from Test duties after India's win at Edgbaston in July, last featured in international cricket during the T20 World Cup final against South Africa in June 2024. With the Asia Cup being a T20 event, the workload on Bumrah is expected to be more manageable compared to Test cricket, giving the management flexibility in choosing his spells.

To ensure smooth preparations, the Indian team will travel early to the UAE. Most players will head directly for the Asia Cup, though the BCCI had initially proposed a preparatory camp in Bengaluru. Arriving a few days ahead will allow players to get acclimatized and practice before the tournament kicks off. Positive fitness updates for Team India Meanwhile, India’s T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav has also been declared fit after completing rehabilitation from a lower-right abdominal hernia surgery in Germany earlier this year. Yadav underwent a detailed fitness program at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru and has now been cleared to participate. His return comes as a timely reinforcement, with his leadership and batting firepower crucial for India’s campaign.