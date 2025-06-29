Home / Cricket / News / ACC aim to hold Asia Cup 2025 from second week of September: Report

ACC aim to hold Asia Cup 2025 from second week of September: Report

While the United Arab Emirates has emerged as the leading candidate to host the event, discussions around a possible hybrid format are ongoing

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2025 | 4:38 PM IST
After months of diplomatic turbulence and uncertainty, the Asia Cup 2025 finally appears to be moving in a positive direction. Though formal confirmation is still awaited, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is reportedly working towards hosting the tournament in September, with a tentative start date of 10 September. The six-nation event will be played in the T20 format, serving as vital preparation ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup. Sources suggest that the ACC could finalise the tournament details and release the full schedule in the first week of July. Officials within the council are said to be optimistic about progress, especially given the early promotional activity already under way. 

UAE Likely Host, Hybrid Format Still an Option

While the United Arab Emirates has emerged as the leading candidate to host the event, discussions around a possible hybrid format are ongoing. India is the official host this time around, but due to longstanding diplomatic issues with Pakistan, the ACC had previously agreed that India or Pakistan would use a neutral venue during their hosting cycle. Holding some matches outside the primary venue is also being considered to accommodate both teams without disrupting the tournament’s integrity.

Terror Attack, Military Operation Had Raised Doubts

The tournament’s fate was seriously in doubt earlier this year after a terror attack in Pahalgam and India’s subsequent military response. These incidents escalated tensions and led to political calls within India for a boycott of Pakistan in multilateral cricket. Given that the two nations do not face each other in bilateral series, the possibility of their meeting in the Asia Cup was under serious threat.

Global Fixtures Indicate Normalcy in Rivalry

However, recent announcements from the ICC offer a sense of stability. India and Pakistan are scheduled to clash in both the Women’s ODI World Cup and Women’s T20 World Cup later this year. Despite silence from officials, signs point to cricketing ties between the rivals continuing at global events—driven largely by the immense commercial value these encounters offer to international cricket bodies.
 

First Published: Jun 29 2025 | 4:38 PM IST

