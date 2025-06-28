MLC 2025: Washington vs San Francisco playing 11, live toss time, streaming

It will be a top-of-the-table battle on June 19 in Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 when the second-placed Washington Freedom, who are on a five-match winning streak, take on the only undefeated team of the tournament so far — top-placed San Francisco Unicorns — in match number 19 of the season.

Both teams started their MLC 2025 campaign against each other in the opening game of the season, where San Francisco beat Washington by 123 runs to kick off their massive campaign. On the other hand, learning from their first-match mistakes, Washington went on to win their next five games to stand toe-to-toe with San Francisco.

As far as the race for the playoffs is concerned, San Francisco Unicorns have already qualified for the next round. If Washington manage to win any of their next four matches, they will also book their place in the second round — and Glenn Maxwell and his team would like that to happen in their Sunday match against San Francisco. MLC 2025: Washington Freedom vs San Francisco Unicorns Playing 11 (Probables) Washington Freedom Playing 11 (Probables): Andries Gous (wk), Mitchell Owen, Mukhtar Ahmed, Rachin Ravindra, Jack Edwards, Glenn Maxwell (c), Glenn Phillips, Obus Pienaar, Ian Holland, Ben Sears, Saurabh Netravalkar

San Francisco Unicorns Playing 11 (Probables): Finn Allen, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tim Seifert (wk), Cooper Connolly, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Corey Anderson (c), Hassan Khan, Liam Plunkett, Xavier Bartlett, Carmi le Roux, Haris Rauf Washington Freedom vs San Francisco Unicorns Head-to-Head in MLC Total matches played: 4

Washington Freedom won: 2

San Francisco Unicorns won: 2

No Result: 0 Squads of Both Teams Washington Freedom Squad: Matthew Short (c), Finn Allen, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Hassan Khan, Romario Shepherd, Xavier Bartlett, Jahmar Hamilton (wk), Haris Rauf, Carmi le Roux, Brody Couch, Liam Plunkett, Hammad Azam, Tim Seifert, Karima Gore, Cooper Connolly, Juanoy Drysdale, Callum Stow, Achilles Browne, Matt Renshaw, Corey Anderson

San Francisco Unicorns Squad: Mitchell Owen, Rachin Ravindra, Andries Gous (wk), Glenn Maxwell (c), Jack Edwards, Glenn Phillips, Obus Pienaar, Mukhtar Ahmed, Ian Holland, Saurabh Netravalkar, Mark Adair, Amila Aponso, Justin Dill, Mark Chapman, Lockie Ferguson, Lahiru Milantha, Matthew Forde, Abhishek Paradkar, Yasir Mohammad MLC 2025 Match on June 29: Washington Freedom vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Toss, Telecast & Streaming Details Which teams will clash on June 29 (Sunday) in MLC 2025? Washington Freedom and San Francisco Unicorns will face off in MLC 2025 on June 29 (Sunday). What is the venue of the Washington vs San Francisco MLC 2025 match?

The match between Washington Freedom and San Francisco Unicorns in MLC 2025 will be played at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, USA. When will the live toss for the match between Washington Freedom and San Francisco Unicorns in MLC 2025 take place? The live toss for the match between Washington Freedom and San Francisco Unicorns in MLC 2025 will be held at 1 AM IST on June 29. What time will the match between Washington Freedom and San Francisco Unicorns in MLC 2025 begin? The match between Washington Freedom and San Francisco Unicorns in MLC 2025 will begin at 1:30 AM IST on June 29.