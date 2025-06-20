ENG vs IND 1st Test live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

In the last ICC World Test Championship cycle, England secured fifth place with 11 victories from 22 matches, while India finished third after suffering series losses to New Zealand and Australia. England skipper Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to bowl first in Headingley Both skippers after the toss: Ben Stokes: We'll bowl. Headingley is a very good cricket wicket, we've had some really good games here. Want to try and use the early conditions. Been a long time coming, bit strange that this is just the second series but we're ready. It's been mixed, some lads have played county cricket, we've had three days of really good cricket. Usual suspects in the top seven, Woakes, Brydon, Bashir, Tongue and myself make up the bowling. Shubman Gill: Would've bowled first as well, might be a bit tough in the first session but it should be good to bat on later. Sun is out, should be a good batting deck for us. Preperation has been amazing, we played a practice game in Beckenham, lads are feeling great. Sai makes his debut, Karun comes in. Sai will bat at three. England Playing 11: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jamie Smith(w), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna Under Ben Stokes' leadership, England have already announced their playing XI, which includes fast bowlers Chris Woakes, Josh Tongue, and Brydon Carse, with Shoaib Bashir as the lone spinner. Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett are set to open the innings, followed by Joe Root and Ollie Pope in the top order. The first Test of India’s tour of England begins today, at Headingley, Leeds, marking the start of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025–27 cycle for both sides.

India are beginning a new chapter, with Shubman Gill appointed as captain and Rishabh Pant as vice-captain, following the retirement of veterans Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravichandran Ashwin from Test cricket. Middle-order batter Karun Nair is poised to return to the lineup after eight years, while promising left-hander Sai Sudharsan could make his Test debut. Young pacer Harshit Rana has also been added to the squad for the series opener. Check ENG vs IND 1st Test Day 1 LIVE SCORE UPDATES here ENG vs IND 1st Test broadcast details ENG vs IND 1st Test broadcasting details Region TV Broadcast Live Streaming India Sony Sports 1, Sony Sports 5, Sony Sports 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports 4 (Tamil & Telugu) JioHotstar app and website (https://www.jiohotstar.com/) United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket (Sky Sports Main Event HD, Sky Sports Cricket HD) Sky Go, Now South Africa SuperSport (Channel 212 - SuperSport Cricket, Channel 201 - SuperSport Grandstand) DSTV app USA & Canada Willow.tv Willow.tv

How to watch England vs India 1st Test online: Live streaming and telecast information When will the 1st Test between England and India take place? The England vs India 1st Test match is scheduled to start on Friday, 20 June 2025. What is the venue for the ENG vs IND 1st Test match? The match will take place at Headingley Stadium in England. What time will the toss take place for the ENG vs IND 1st Test match? The toss for the ENG vs IND 1st Test match will be held at 3:00 p.m. IST.