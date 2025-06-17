Bowlers don't hide behind the bat: Bumrah on pacers' cricket career

Jasprit Bumrah, India’s pace spearhead, has opened up about the physical and mental toll of being a fast bowler in modern cricket, especially in the demanding Test format. Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of India’s five-Test series in England, Bumrah spoke about managing workloads, the challenges of leading an attack, and his views on leadership in a transitioning Indian side.

With several senior players having retired recently and a new generation stepping in, Bumrah's insights reflect a pragmatic, long-term view. He said bowlers can't hide behind the bat and must be smart about preserving their bodies to ensure longevity. "I still want to play for a long time," he said, stressing the importance of workload management and smarter choices.

Transitioning from T20 to Tests Bumrah said adapting from the high-speed T20 format to the grind of Test cricket demands careful workload planning. During the IPL, he coordinated with trainers and physios to gradually increase bowling volume. "We don't just bowl four overs in IPL; we build it up with six to eight and warm-up overs,” he said, adding that this routine helps avoid sudden spikes in physical strain. A young dressing room Reflecting on the current Test squad, Bumrah called it a fresh, youthful group with a “fearless vibe.” Having gone from being one of the youngest to among the seniors, he said he has enjoyed sharing his experiences, especially with the Duke's ball and changing English conditions.