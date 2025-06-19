Home / Cricket / News / Spin or swing: How will the Leeds pitch behave in IND vs ENG 1st Test?

Leeds wicket was covered with green grass two days before the start of the first Test. The surface remained under covers for most of the day, hinting at a cautious approach toward pitch preparation

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 10:22 AM IST
With Team India set to embark on a transition under the leadership of Shubman Gill, Indian cricket team fans have been wondering about the pitch on offer against England in the first Test in Leeds. The English conditions are generally regarded as challenging for batters, as the Duke ball tends to swing throughout the day whenever clouds hover over the stadium.
 
However, unseasonably dry weather in Leeds, coupled with England’s aggressive "Bazball" approach, has heightened anticipation around the pitch conditions for the first Test against India starting Friday. The match, set to take place at Headingley, has drawn more attention than usual, with local ground staff expecting a surface that caters to fast-paced cricket.
 
"A good surface" is the aim, says grounds chief
 
Richard Robinson, Head of Grounds at Headingley, noted that England’s team is hoping for a pitch that allows them to play their natural attacking game. "They're looking for a surface where they can hit through the line of the ball. That’s the main request," said Robinson.  Check India vs England latest news updates here
 
This year, Headingley is hosting the series opener rather than a mid-series Test, which has added to the spotlight on the conditions.
 
Expected pitch behaviour: From pace to batting-friendly
 
Robinson predicts that the surface will favour seamers initially, but will flatten out as the match progresses due to hot weather conditions in Leeds. Such a transition would support both teams’ strategies—particularly England’s attacking batting style and India’s need for a pitch that gives their relatively inexperienced batting order a fair contest.
 
Indian batting faces new chapter post-Rohit and Kohli
 
India’s batting line-up is entering a transitional phase. With the retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, KL Rahul is the most experienced batter in the squad, now led by Shubman Gill. Gill, still finding his feet in overseas conditions, will be under scrutiny after underwhelming performances in SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia).
 
The team also features promising talents like Yashasvi Jaiswal, who is on his first senior tour of England, and Karun Nair, making a comeback to Test cricket after seven years.
 
How does the Leeds pitch look ahead of the India vs England 1st Test?
 
According to various media reports, the Leeds wicket was covered with green grass on June 18, two days before the start of the first Test of the five-match series. However, the surface remained under covers for most part of the day, hinting at a cautious approach toward pitch preparation amid unpredictable weather. 
The reports further suggested that the curators might trim the green grass before the start of the match in order to allow England batters to hit through the line—an approach known as Bazball.
 
England prepares at covered Headingley; India arrives quietly
 
While the Indian team landed in Leeds on Monday, England had already held a training session at Headingley.
 
India’s record at Headingley Tests
 
India’s recent history at Headingley hasn’t been very encouraging. Their last appearance in 2021 ended in an innings defeat, though they will be drawing inspiration from their memorable win at the venue back in 2002.

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 10:22 AM IST

