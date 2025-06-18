Shubman Gill embraces English challenge ahead of Test captaincy debut

As India gears up for a new era in Test cricket, Shubman Gill is set to lead the national side for the first time in the longest format. With the five-match Test series against England starting this Friday at Headingley, Gill is not only preparing for the challenge of captaincy but also adapting to the famously unpredictable English weather.

The series signifies a generational transition in Indian cricket. Stalwarts like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and R Ashwin have stepped away from the red-ball game, making way for fresh leadership and a rejuvenated squad. However, the experience of players like KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, and vice-captain Rishabh Pant continues to anchor the team.

KL Rahul excited for England tour In a video released by the BCCI on social media, several players shared their thoughts on playing in England. For Gill, three things stand out: the Dukes ball, the ever-changing weather, and the electric atmosphere in the stands. KL Rahul highlighted his fondness for the English summer, especially when the sun is shining, along with the local food and dining options. Other squad members echoed similar sentiments. Washington Sundar pointed to the swing-friendly conditions and India's past successes in England. Sai Sudharsan, on the verge of a debut, noted "weather, hot chocolate, and Dukes ball" as defining elements. Karun Nair, who could make a return after nearly a decade, cited "character, Test, and culture."