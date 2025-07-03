Home / Cricket / News / ENG vs IND 2nd Test day 2 Session 1: Gill-Jadeja help India stay in control

ENG vs IND 2nd Test day 2 Session 1: Gill-Jadeja help India stay in control

There was a bit of altercation between Jadeja and the English team during the first hour of the session, who were not happy with Jadeja's movement on the pitch with spikes after playing the ball

Ravindra Jadeja during day 2 of 2nd Test vs England
Ravindra Jadeja during day 2 of 2nd Test vs England
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 5:41 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India tightened their grip in the second Test at Edgbaston against England as they managed to go past the first session of Day 2 as well, with the scoreboard reading 414 for 6. Skipper Shubman Gill continued his form and went on to score his maiden Test hundred, while Jadeja, despite missing his century by 11 runs, kept the English bowlers at bay for most of the session. India will now have the licence to go all out in the next session and get as close as they can to 500, putting the home side under psychological pressure.
 
India started Day 2 exactly where they left off on Day 1, adding runs at a brisk pace without taking any risks. Ravindra Jadeja went on to complete his 23rd Test half-century. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill scored his maiden 150 in Test cricket, making him only the second Indian skipper after Md Azharuddin to achieve this feat. The Indian pair played shots all around the ground, making the English side look miserable and clueless. Except for a few swinging balls from Woakes that caused close calls, no bowler from the host side was able to put any pressure on the pair of Gill and Jadeja. 
There was a bit of altercation between Jadeja and the English team, who were not happy with Jadeja’s movement on the pitch with spikes after playing the ball. The Indian all-rounder calmed the situation down and continued to bat on with great composure despite a little after-ball movement on the pitch.
 
The Indian pair took the more attacking route in the final 30 minutes of the session and completed a 200-run stand for the fifth wicket, marking only the second instance of an Indian pair adding 200 runs for a wicket at Edgbaston. Before this, Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant had added 222 runs back in 2022.
 
Jadeja tried to complete his century quickly but lost his wicket on the individual score of 89 as India lost their sixth wicket at 414. It was another test of patience for the Indian management, as Washington Sundar—whose selection over Kuldeep Yadav for the second match was aggressively questioned—came out to bat.
 
However, he avoided any chance of losing his wicket quickly, despite facing a barrage of bouncers in the final over before lunch, as India finished the session after adding 109 runs with the loss of one wicket. Shubman Gill (168 not out) and Washington Sundar (1 not out) will be the two batters taking the crease for India to start the second session. 
Scorecard: India (1st innings) at lunch day 2: 
India 1st Inning
419-6 (110 ov) CRR:3.81
Batter Dismissal R B 4s 6s SR
Yashasvi Jaiswal c JL Smith b B Stokes 87 107 13 0 81.31
KL Rahul b C Woakes 2 26 0 0 7.69
Karun Nair c H Brook b B Carse 31 50 5 0 62
Shubman Gill (C) Not out 168 288 18 1 58.33
Rishabh Pant (WK) c Z Crawley b S Bashir 25 42 1 1 59.52
Nitish Kumar Reddy b C Woakes 1 6 0 0 16.67
Ravindra Jadeja c JL Smith b JC Tongue 89 137 10 1 64.96
Washington Sundar Not out 1 11 0 0 9.09
Extras 15 (b 1, Ib 6, w 1, nb 7, p 0)
Total 419 (6 wkts, 110 Ov)
Bowler O M R W NB ECO
Chris Woakes 25 6 81 2 2 3.24
Brydon Carse 21 2 76 1 0 3.62
Josh Tongue 17 0 81 1 1 4.76
Ben Stokes 19 0 74 1 4 3.89
Shoaib Bashir 27 1 92 1 0 3.41
Joe Root 1 0 8 0 0 8
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ravi Shastri among 11 honoured with SJAM Lifetime Achievement Award

WTC final is most-watched non-India Test on digital platform: JioStar CEO

England vs India HIGHIGHTS, 2nd Test Day 1: Gill-Jaiswal shines as India ends day's play at 310/5

Gill slams 7th Test hundred, second as Indian skipper in two matches

MLC 2025: Texas vs Washington playing 11, live toss time, streaming

Topics :India vs EnglandIndia cricket teamEngland cricket teamICC World Test ChampionshipTest Cricket

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 5:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story