ENG vs IND 2nd Test day 2 Session 1: Gill-Jadeja help India stay in control

India tightened their grip in the second Test at Edgbaston against England as they managed to go past the first session of Day 2 as well, with the scoreboard reading 414 for 6. Skipper Shubman Gill continued his form and went on to score his maiden Test hundred, while Jadeja, despite missing his century by 11 runs, kept the English bowlers at bay for most of the session. India will now have the licence to go all out in the next session and get as close as they can to 500, putting the home side under psychological pressure.

India started Day 2 exactly where they left off on Day 1, adding runs at a brisk pace without taking any risks. Ravindra Jadeja went on to complete his 23rd Test half-century. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill scored his maiden 150 in Test cricket, making him only the second Indian skipper after Md Azharuddin to achieve this feat. The Indian pair played shots all around the ground, making the English side look miserable and clueless. Except for a few swinging balls from Woakes that caused close calls, no bowler from the host side was able to put any pressure on the pair of Gill and Jadeja.

There was a bit of altercation between Jadeja and the English team, who were not happy with Jadeja’s movement on the pitch with spikes after playing the ball. The Indian all-rounder calmed the situation down and continued to bat on with great composure despite a little after-ball movement on the pitch. The Indian pair took the more attacking route in the final 30 minutes of the session and completed a 200-run stand for the fifth wicket, marking only the second instance of an Indian pair adding 200 runs for a wicket at Edgbaston. Before this, Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant had added 222 runs back in 2022.

Jadeja tried to complete his century quickly but lost his wicket on the individual score of 89 as India lost their sixth wicket at 414. It was another test of patience for the Indian management, as Washington Sundar—whose selection over Kuldeep Yadav for the second match was aggressively questioned—came out to bat. Scorecard: India (1st innings) at lunch day 2: However, he avoided any chance of losing his wicket quickly, despite facing a barrage of bouncers in the final over before lunch, as India finished the session after adding 109 runs with the loss of one wicket. Shubman Gill (168 not out) and Washington Sundar (1 not out) will be the two batters taking the crease for India to start the second session.