Gill slams 7th Test hundred, second as Indian skipper in two matches

ALSO READ: Why leaving Kuldeep Yadav out of playing 11 for 2nd Test can hurt India? The newly appointed Indian skipper Shubman Gill, despite starting his tenure as red-ball captain in disappointing fashion after losing the first Test to England in Leeds, has been on a run with the bat, scoring two centuries in two matches. After scoring his first century as captain in Leeds, he continued his form in the first innings of the second Test at Edgbaston and scored his second Test hundred in two matches. This is Gill’s seventh overall Test hundred and his fourth against the English side.

Gill came out to bat when India lost their second wicket on 95 and went on to add 66 runs for the third wicket with Yashasvi Jaiswal (87), 47 runs for the fourth wicket with Rishabh Pant (25), and is currently batting with Ravindra Jadeja, already having added another half-century stand to his name. Full list of Test centuries from Gill Runs Against Venue Date 110 Bangladesh Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram 14 December 2022 128 Australia Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 9 March 2023 104 England ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Vishakapatnam 4 February 2024 110 England HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala 8 March 2024 119* Bangladesh M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 21 September 2024 147 England Headingley Cricket Ground, Leeds 20 June 2025 102* England Edgbaston, Birmingham 2 July 2025