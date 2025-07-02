ENG vs IND 2nd Test: Edgbaston pitch report, highest score, cricket stats

|List of match results in Tests in Edgbaston, Birmingham
|Team 1
|Team 2
|Winner
|Margin
|Ground
|Match Date
|England
|West Indies
|England
|10 wickets
|Birmingham
|Jul 26-28, 2024
|England
|Australia
|Australia
|2 wickets
|Birmingham
|Jun 16-20, 2023
|England
|India
|England
|7 wickets
|Birmingham
|Jul 1-5, 2022
|England
|New Zealand
|New Zealand
|8 wickets
|Birmingham
|Jun 10-13, 2021
|England
|Australia
|Australia
|251 runs
|Birmingham
|Aug 1-5, 2019
|England
|India
|England
|31 runs
|Birmingham
|Aug 1-4, 2018
|England
|West Indies
|England
|inns & 209 runs
|Birmingham
|Aug 17-19, 2017
|England
|Pakistan
|England
|141 runs
|Birmingham
|Aug 3-7, 2016
|England
|Australia
|England
|8 wickets
|Birmingham
|Jul 29-31, 2015
|England
|West Indies
|drawn
|-
|Birmingham
|Jun 7-11, 2012
|England
|India
|England
|inns & 242 runs
|Birmingham
|Aug 10-13, 2011
|England
|Pakistan
|England
|9 wickets
|Birmingham
|Aug 6-9, 2010
|England
|Australia
|drawn
|-
|Birmingham
|Jul 30-Aug 3, 2009
|England
|South Africa
|South Africa
|5 wickets
|Birmingham
|Jul 30-Aug 2, 2008
|England
|Sri Lanka
|England
|6 wickets
|Birmingham
|May 25-28, 2006
|England
|Australia
|England
|2 runs
|Birmingham
|Aug 4-7, 2005
|England
|West Indies
|England
|256 runs
|Birmingham
|Jul 29-Aug 1, 2004
|England
|South Africa
|drawn
|-
|Birmingham
|Jul 24-28, 2003
|England
|Sri Lanka
|England
|inns & 111 runs
|Birmingham
|May 30-Jun 2, 2002
|England
|Australia
|Australia
|inns & 118 runs
|Birmingham
|Jul 5-8, 2001
|England
|West Indies
|West Indies
|inns & 93 runs
|Birmingham
|Jun 15-17, 2000
What is the highest team total at Edgbaston in Birmingham?
|Highest totals in Tests at Edgbaston, Birmingham
|Team
|Score
|Overs
|RR
|Inns
|Opposition
|Ground
|Result
|Match Date
|England
|710/7d
|188.1
|3.77
|2
|v India
|Birmingham
|won
|10 Aug 2011
|England
|633/5d
|165.2
|3.82
|1
|v India
|Birmingham
|won
|12 Jul 1979
|Pakistan
|608/7d
|195
|3.11
|1
|v England
|Birmingham
|draw
|3 Jun 1971
|West Indies
|606
|143
|4.23
|2
|v England
|Birmingham
|won
|14 Jun 1984
|England
|595/5d
|134
|4.44
|2
|v Australia
|Birmingham
|won
|15 Aug 1985
|South Africa
|594/5d
|145
|4.09
|1
|v England
|Birmingham
|draw
|24 Jul 2003
|England
|583/4d
|258
|2.25
|3
|v West Indies
|Birmingham
|draw
|30 May 1957
|Australia
|576
|129.4
|4.44
|2
|v England
|Birmingham
|won
|5 Jul 2001
|England
|566/9d
|134
|4.22
|1
|v West Indies
|Birmingham
|won
|29 Jul 2004
|England
|545
|163.5
|3.32
|2
|v Sri Lanka
|Birmingham
|won
|30 May 2002
What is the lowest team at Edgbaston in Birmingham?
|Lowest totals in Tests in Edgbaston, Birmingham
|Team
|Score
|Overs
|RR
|Inns
|Opposition
|Ground
|Result
|Match Date
|South Africa
|30
|12.3
|2.4
|2
|v England
|Birmingham
|lost
|14 Jun 1924
|Australia
|36
|23
|1.56
|2
|v England
|Birmingham
|draw
|29 May 1902
|Pakistan
|72
|39.3
|1.82
|1
|v England
|Birmingham
|lost
|6 Aug 2010
|Australia
|74
|46
|1.6
|1
|v England
|Birmingham
|lost
|27 May 1909
|England
|89
|30
|2.96
|3
|v West Indies
|Birmingham
|lost
|6 Jul 1995
|West Indies
|91
|34.3
|2.63
|4
|v England
|Birmingham
|lost
|4 Jul 1963
|India
|92
|36.3
|2.52
|2
|v England
|Birmingham
|lost
|13 Jul 1967
|New Zealand
|94
|69.3
|1.35
|2
|v England
|Birmingham
|lost
|5 Jun 1958
|England
|101
|45.3
|2.21
|2
|v Australia
|Birmingham
|lost
|10 Jul 1975
|New Zealand
|107
|37.1
|2.87
|3
|v England
|Birmingham
|lost
|1 Jul 1999
What is the largest victory margins in Edgbaston Test?
|Largest margins in Tests by Innings, runs at Edgbaston, Birmingham
|Winner
|Margin
|Target
|Overs
|Opposition
|Ground
|Match Date
|England
|inns & 242 runs
|-
|-
|v India
|Birmingham
|10 Aug 2011
|England
|inns & 209 runs
|-
|-
|v West Indies
|Birmingham
|17 Aug 2017
|West Indies
|inns & 180 runs
|-
|-
|v England
|Birmingham
|14 Jun 1984
|England
|inns & 118 runs
|-
|-
|v Australia
|Birmingham
|15 Aug 1985
|Australia
|inns & 118 runs
|-
|-
|v England
|Birmingham
|5 Jul 2001
|England
|inns & 111 runs
|-
|-
|v Sri Lanka
|Birmingham
|30 May 2002
|West Indies
|inns & 93 runs
|-
|-
|v England
|Birmingham
|15 Jun 2000
|Australia
|inns & 85 runs
|-
|-
|v England
|Birmingham
|10 Jul 1975
|England
|inns & 83 runs
|-
|-
|v India
|Birmingham
|12 Jul 1979
|England
|inns & 78 runs
|-
|-
|v India
|Birmingham
|4 Jul 1974
|By runs
|Winner
|Margin
|Target
|Overs
|Opposition
|Ground
|Match Date
|England
|256 runs
|479
|55.3
|v West Indies
|Birmingham
|29 Jul 2004
|Australia
|251 runs
|398
|52.3
|v England
|Birmingham
|1 Aug 2019
|England
|217 runs
|309
|34.3
|v West Indies
|Birmingham
|4 Jul 1963
|England
|205 runs
|343
|77.3
|v New Zealand
|Birmingham
|5 Jun 1958
|England
|141 runs
|343
|70.5
|v Pakistan
|Birmingham
|3 Aug 2016
|England
|132 runs
|410
|112.4
|v India
|Birmingham
|13 Jul 1967
|England
|114 runs
|345
|91.4
|v New Zealand
|Birmingham
|5 Jul 1990
|England
|113 runs
|313
|56.4
|v Pakistan
|Birmingham
|29 Jul 1982
|England
|100 runs
|310
|84
|v South Africa
|Birmingham
|9 Jun 1960
|England
|31 runs
|194
|54.2
|v India
|Birmingham
|1 Aug 2018
