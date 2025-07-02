Home / Cricket / News / ENG vs IND 2nd Test: Edgbaston pitch report, highest score, cricket stats

ENG vs IND 2nd Test: Edgbaston pitch report, highest score, cricket stats

Business Standard takes a look at the Edgbaston pitch, ground conditions, and key stats to help fans make informed decisions while picking their fantasy playing XIs.

England vs India 2nd Test: Key stats for Edgbaston game
England vs India 2nd Test: Key stats for Edgbaston game
Anish Kumar New Delhi
7 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 10:47 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India and England are set to clash in the second Test of the five-match series at Edgbaston in Birmingham today. As both teams gear up for the fixture, all eyes will be on the ground conditions, with team selection largely dependent on how the 22 yards is expected to behave over the next five days, starting today.
 
Business Standard takes a look at the Edgbaston pitch, ground conditions, and key stats to help fans make informed decisions while picking their fantasy playing XIs.
 
England vs India 2nd Test: Edgbaston pitch report
 
There is currently an 11 mm grass cover on the Edgbaston pitch. However, beneath it lies a dry surface. The grass may assist pacers in the opening hour of play, but if the sun comes out early in Birmingham, it is likely to dry up quickly—thereby offering batters the chance to score heavily.
 
Check India vs England 2nd Test Playing 11 live updates here  The unusually warm summer in the United Kingdom could help level the contest for teams batting first—just as it arguably did at Headingley, where India held the upper hand at several points. The dry nature of the Edgbaston surface has already prompted India to consider playing two spinners.
 
That said, a full five days of cricket may not be guaranteed. The weather forecast for Birmingham includes rain, particularly on days four and five. 
Pant eyes elite company at Edgbaston 
Rishabh Pant, who cracked 134 and 118 in the first Test, could enter a historic club at Edgbaston. A century here would make him only the seventh visiting batter—and second Indian after Rahul Dravid—to score centuries in three consecutive Tests in England.
 
Pant has scored 808 runs in 10 Tests in England at an average of 42.52. His last visit to Edgbaston in 2022 saw him hammer 146 off 111 balls, lifting India from 98/5 to 416 in a stunning partnership with Jadeja.
 
Jaiswal on verge of record
  Yashasvi Jaiswal, fresh off a century in the first Test, is closing in on becoming the fastest Indian to 2,000 Test runs. He currently has 1,903 runs in 38 innings at an average of 52.86. If he scores 97 more runs, he will surpass Dravid’s record (40 innings).
 
Root chases major milestones at his favourite ground
  Joe Root, who has 13,087 Test runs, is eyeing a series of individual records. He needs 202 runs to surpass Rahul Dravid’s tally of 13,288 and become the fourth-highest run-getter in Test history.
 
At Edgbaston, Root has scored 920 runs in nine Tests at an average of 70.76—the most by any batter at the venue. His last three Tests here have yielded 424 runs in five innings at a staggering average of 141.33.
 
A century in the second Test would give him 37 Test tons, moving him ahead of Steve Smith and Dravid, and closer to Sachin Tendulkar’s all-time record of 51. It would also help him tie with Hashim Amla’s mark of 55 international centuries.
    Key stats to look during England vs India 2nd Test   
List of match results in Tests in Edgbaston, Birmingham
Team 1 Team 2 Winner Margin Ground Match Date
England West Indies England 10 wickets Birmingham Jul 26-28, 2024
England Australia Australia 2 wickets Birmingham Jun 16-20, 2023
England India England 7 wickets Birmingham Jul 1-5, 2022
England New Zealand New Zealand 8 wickets Birmingham Jun 10-13, 2021
England Australia Australia 251 runs Birmingham Aug 1-5, 2019
England India England 31 runs Birmingham Aug 1-4, 2018
England West Indies England inns & 209 runs Birmingham Aug 17-19, 2017
England Pakistan England 141 runs Birmingham Aug 3-7, 2016
England Australia England 8 wickets Birmingham Jul 29-31, 2015
England West Indies drawn - Birmingham Jun 7-11, 2012
England India England inns & 242 runs Birmingham Aug 10-13, 2011
England Pakistan England 9 wickets Birmingham Aug 6-9, 2010
England Australia drawn - Birmingham Jul 30-Aug 3, 2009
England South Africa South Africa 5 wickets Birmingham Jul 30-Aug 2, 2008
England Sri Lanka England 6 wickets Birmingham May 25-28, 2006
England Australia England 2 runs Birmingham Aug 4-7, 2005
England West Indies England 256 runs Birmingham Jul 29-Aug 1, 2004
England South Africa drawn - Birmingham Jul 24-28, 2003
England Sri Lanka England inns & 111 runs Birmingham May 30-Jun 2, 2002
England Australia Australia inns & 118 runs Birmingham Jul 5-8, 2001
England West Indies West Indies inns & 93 runs Birmingham Jun 15-17, 2000
 

What is the highest team total at Edgbaston in Birmingham?

 
Highest totals in Tests at Edgbaston, Birmingham
Team Score Overs RR Inns Opposition Ground Result Match Date
England 710/7d 188.1 3.77 2 v India Birmingham won 10 Aug 2011
England 633/5d 165.2 3.82 1 v India Birmingham won 12 Jul 1979
Pakistan 608/7d 195 3.11 1 v England Birmingham draw 3 Jun 1971
West Indies 606 143 4.23 2 v England Birmingham won 14 Jun 1984
England 595/5d 134 4.44 2 v Australia Birmingham won 15 Aug 1985
South Africa 594/5d 145 4.09 1 v England Birmingham draw 24 Jul 2003
England 583/4d 258 2.25 3 v West Indies Birmingham draw 30 May 1957
Australia 576 129.4 4.44 2 v England Birmingham won 5 Jul 2001
England 566/9d 134 4.22 1 v West Indies Birmingham won 29 Jul 2004
England 545 163.5 3.32 2 v Sri Lanka Birmingham won 30 May 2002

What is the lowest team at Edgbaston in Birmingham?

 
Lowest totals in Tests in Edgbaston, Birmingham
Team Score Overs RR Inns Opposition Ground Result Match Date
South Africa 30 12.3 2.4 2 v England Birmingham lost 14 Jun 1924
Australia 36 23 1.56 2 v England Birmingham draw 29 May 1902
Pakistan 72 39.3 1.82 1 v England Birmingham lost 6 Aug 2010
Australia 74 46 1.6 1 v England Birmingham lost 27 May 1909
England 89 30 2.96 3 v West Indies Birmingham lost 6 Jul 1995
West Indies 91 34.3 2.63 4 v England Birmingham lost 4 Jul 1963
India 92 36.3 2.52 2 v England Birmingham lost 13 Jul 1967
New Zealand 94 69.3 1.35 2 v England Birmingham lost 5 Jun 1958
England 101 45.3 2.21 2 v Australia Birmingham lost 10 Jul 1975
New Zealand 107 37.1 2.87 3 v England Birmingham lost 1 Jul 1999
 

What is the largest victory margins in Edgbaston Test?

 
Largest margins in Tests by Innings, runs at Edgbaston, Birmingham
Winner Margin Target Overs Opposition Ground Match Date
England inns & 242 runs - - v India Birmingham 10 Aug 2011
England inns & 209 runs - - v West Indies Birmingham 17 Aug 2017
West Indies inns & 180 runs - - v England Birmingham 14 Jun 1984
England inns & 118 runs - - v Australia Birmingham 15 Aug 1985
Australia inns & 118 runs - - v England Birmingham 5 Jul 2001
England inns & 111 runs - - v Sri Lanka Birmingham 30 May 2002
West Indies inns & 93 runs - - v England Birmingham 15 Jun 2000
Australia inns & 85 runs - - v England Birmingham 10 Jul 1975
England inns & 83 runs - - v India Birmingham 12 Jul 1979
England inns & 78 runs - - v India Birmingham 4 Jul 1974
By runs
Winner Margin Target Overs Opposition Ground Match Date
England 256 runs 479 55.3 v West Indies Birmingham 29 Jul 2004
Australia 251 runs 398 52.3 v England Birmingham 1 Aug 2019
England 217 runs 309 34.3 v West Indies Birmingham 4 Jul 1963
England 205 runs 343 77.3 v New Zealand Birmingham 5 Jun 1958
England 141 runs 343 70.5 v Pakistan Birmingham 3 Aug 2016
England 132 runs 410 112.4 v India Birmingham 13 Jul 1967
England 114 runs 345 91.4 v New Zealand Birmingham 5 Jul 1990
England 113 runs 313 56.4 v Pakistan Birmingham 29 Jul 1982
England 100 runs 310 84 v South Africa Birmingham 9 Jun 1960
England 31 runs 194 54.2 v India Birmingham 1 Aug 2018
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IND vs AUS: Nathan Lyon wants to win Test series in India before retirement

India cricketer Mohammed Siraj opens restaurant 'Joharfa' in Hyderabad

Pakistan's vice-captain Shadab faces lengthy layoff due to shoulder injury

Pant's innings vs Pakistan in 2024 T20 WC was crucial for us: Rohit Sharma

ENG-IND 2nd Test Playing 11: England's XI announced; IND to play 2 spinners

Topics :India vs England

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 10:47 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story