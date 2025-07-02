ENG vs IND 2nd Test: Edgbaston pitch report, highest score, cricket stats

India and England are set to clash in the second Test of the five-match series at Edgbaston in Birmingham today. As both teams gear up for the fixture, all eyes will be on the ground conditions, with team selection largely dependent on how the 22 yards is expected to behave over the next five days, starting today.

Business Standard takes a look at the Edgbaston pitch, ground conditions, and key stats to help fans make informed decisions while picking their fantasy playing XIs.

England vs India 2nd Test: Edgbaston pitch report

There is currently an 11 mm grass cover on the Edgbaston pitch. However, beneath it lies a dry surface. The grass may assist pacers in the opening hour of play, but if the sun comes out early in Birmingham, it is likely to dry up quickly—thereby offering batters the chance to score heavily.

The unusually warm summer in the United Kingdom could help level the contest for teams batting first—just as it arguably did at Headingley, where India held the upper hand at several points. The dry nature of the Edgbaston surface has already prompted India to consider playing two spinners. Pant eyes elite company at Edgbaston Rishabh Pant, who cracked 134 and 118 in the first Test, could enter a historic club at Edgbaston. A century here would make him only the seventh visiting batter—and second Indian after Rahul Dravid—to score centuries in three consecutive Tests in England. That said, a full five days of cricket may not be guaranteed. The weather forecast for Birmingham includes rain, particularly on days four and five.

Pant has scored 808 runs in 10 Tests in England at an average of 42.52. His last visit to Edgbaston in 2022 saw him hammer 146 off 111 balls, lifting India from 98/5 to 416 in a stunning partnership with Jadeja. Jaiswal on verge of record Yashasvi Jaiswal, fresh off a century in the first Test, is closing in on becoming the fastest Indian to 2,000 Test runs. He currently has 1,903 runs in 38 innings at an average of 52.86. If he scores 97 more runs, he will surpass Dravid’s record (40 innings). Root chases major milestones at his favourite ground

Joe Root, who has 13,087 Test runs, is eyeing a series of individual records. He needs 202 runs to surpass Rahul Dravid’s tally of 13,288 and become the fourth-highest run-getter in Test history. At Edgbaston, Root has scored 920 runs in nine Tests at an average of 70.76—the most by any batter at the venue. His last three Tests here have yielded 424 runs in five innings at a staggering average of 141.33. A century in the second Test would give him 37 Test tons, moving him ahead of Steve Smith and Dravid, and closer to Sachin Tendulkar’s all-time record of 51. It would also help him tie with Hashim Amla’s mark of 55 international centuries.

Key stats to look during England vs India 2nd Test List of match results in Tests in Edgbaston, Birmingham Team 1 Team 2 Winner Margin Ground Match Date England West Indies England 10 wickets Birmingham Jul 26-28, 2024 England Australia Australia 2 wickets Birmingham Jun 16-20, 2023 England India England 7 wickets Birmingham Jul 1-5, 2022 England New Zealand New Zealand 8 wickets Birmingham Jun 10-13, 2021 England Australia Australia 251 runs Birmingham Aug 1-5, 2019 England India England 31 runs Birmingham Aug 1-4, 2018 England West Indies England inns & 209 runs Birmingham Aug 17-19, 2017 England Pakistan England 141 runs Birmingham Aug 3-7, 2016 England Australia England 8 wickets Birmingham Jul 29-31, 2015 England West Indies drawn - Birmingham Jun 7-11, 2012 England India England inns & 242 runs Birmingham Aug 10-13, 2011 England Pakistan England 9 wickets Birmingham Aug 6-9, 2010 England Australia drawn - Birmingham Jul 30-Aug 3, 2009 England South Africa South Africa 5 wickets Birmingham Jul 30-Aug 2, 2008 England Sri Lanka England 6 wickets Birmingham May 25-28, 2006 England Australia England 2 runs Birmingham Aug 4-7, 2005 England West Indies England 256 runs Birmingham Jul 29-Aug 1, 2004 England South Africa drawn - Birmingham Jul 24-28, 2003 England Sri Lanka England inns & 111 runs Birmingham May 30-Jun 2, 2002 England Australia Australia inns & 118 runs Birmingham Jul 5-8, 2001 England West Indies West Indies inns & 93 runs Birmingham Jun 15-17, 2000