ENG vs IND 2nd Test Day 3: How many runs does ENG need to avoid follow-on?

How many runs does England need to score to avoid a follow-on vs India?
How is follow-on calculated?
Does the follow-on rule change if the match is shortened?
|Full list of matches, results when follow-on enforced in Test cricket since 1990
|Match
|Ground
|Country
|Versus
|Deficit
|Result
|02/02/1990
|AMI Stadium
|New Zealand (459 & 0/2)
|India (164 & 296)
|295
|New Zealand won by 10 wickets
|23/11/1990
|Sector 16 Stadium
|India (288)
|Sri Lanka (82 & 198)
|206
|India won by an innings and 8 runs
|08/08/1991
|Kennington Oval
|England (419 & 5/146)
|West Indies (176 & 385)
|243
|England won by 5 wickets
|18/01/1992
|AMI Stadium
|England (9/580 dec)
|New Zealand (312 & 264)
|268
|England won by an innings and 4 runs
|06/12/1992
|Sinhalese Sports Club Ground
|Sri Lanka (394 & 1/73)
|New Zealand (102 & 361)
|292
|Sri Lanka won by 9 wickets
|29/01/1993
|Eden Gardens
|India (371 & 2/82)
|England (163 & 286)
|208
|India won by 8 wickets
|11/02/1993
|MA Chidambaram Stadium
|India (6/560 dec)
|England (286 & 252)
|274
|India won by an innings and 22 runs
|25/02/1993
|AMI Stadium
|Australia (485)
|New Zealand (182 & 243)
|303
|Australia won by an innings and 60 runs
|13/03/1993
|Arun Jaitley Stadium
|India (7/536 dec)
|Zimbabwe (322 & 201)
|214
|India won by an innings and 13 runs
|23/04/1993
|Kensington Oval
|West Indies (455 & 0/29)
|Pakistan (221 & 262)
|234
|West Indies won by 10 wickets
|17/06/1993
|Lord's
|Australia (4/632 dec)
|England (205 & 365)
|427
|Australia won by an innings and 62 runs
|22/07/1993
|Headingley
|Australia (4/653 dec)
|England (200 & 305)
|453
|Australia won by an innings and 148 runs
|26/11/1993
|Bellerive Oval
|Australia (6/544 dec)
|New Zealand (161 & 161)
|383
|Australia won by an innings and 222 runs
|18/01/1994
|KD Singh "Babu" Stadium
|India (511)
|Sri Lanka (218 & 174)
|293
|India won by an innings and 119 runs
|26/01/1994
|M Chinnaswamy Stadium
|India (6/541 dec)
|Sri Lanka (231 & 215)
|310
|India won by an innings and 95 runs
|01/02/1995
|Harare Sports Club
|Zimbabwe (4/544 dec)
|Pakistan (322 & 158)
|222
|Zimbabwe won by an innings and 64 runs
|10/02/1995
|Basin Reserve
|West Indies (5/660 dec)
|New Zealand (216 & 122)
|444
|West Indies won by an innings and 322 runs
|08/09/1995
|Arbab Niaz Stadium
|Pakistan (9/459 dec)
|Sri Lanka (186 & 233)
|273
|Pakistan won by an innings and 40 runs
|09/11/1995
|Brisbane Cricket Ground
|Australia (463)
|Pakistan (97 & 240)
|366
|Australia won by an innings and 126 runs
|26/12/1995
|Melbourne Cricket Ground
|Australia (6/500 dec & 0/41)
|Sri Lanka (233 & 307)
|267
|Australia won by 10 wickets
|11/09/1996
|R Premadasa Stadium
|Sri Lanka (349)
|Zimbabwe (145 & 127)
|204
|Sri Lanka won by an innings and 77 runs
|07/03/1997
|Carisbrook
|New Zealand (7/586 dec)
|Sri Lanka (222 & 328)
|364
|New Zealand won by an innings and 36 runs
|07/01/1998
|Asgiriya Stadium
|Sri Lanka (9/469 dec & 2/10)
|Zimbabwe (140 & 338)
|329
|Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets
|18/06/1998
|Lord's
|South Africa (360 & 0/15)
|England (110 & 264)
|250
|South Africa won by 10 wickets
|26/12/1999
|Basin Reserve
|New Zealand (9/518 dec)
|West Indies (179 & 234)
|339
|New Zealand won by an innings and 105 runs
|20/07/2000
|Galle International Stadium
|Sri Lanka (522)
|South Africa (238 & 269)
|284
|Sri Lanka won by an innings and 15 runs
|19/09/2000
|Harare Sports Club
|New Zealand (465 & 2/74)
|Zimbabwe (166 & 370)
|299
|New Zealand won by 8 wickets
|17/11/2000
|Mangaung Oval
|South Africa (9/471 dec & 5/103)
|New Zealand (229 & 342)
|242
|South Africa won by 5 wickets
|20/01/2001
|SuperSport Park
|South Africa (378)
|Sri Lanka (119 & 252)
|259
|South Africa won by an innings and 7 runs
|22/02/2001
|Galle International Stadium
|Sri Lanka (5/470 dec)
|England (253 & 189)
|217
|Sri Lanka won by an innings and 28 runs
|17/05/2001
|Lord's
|England (391)
|Pakistan (203 & 179)
|188
|England won by an innings and 9 runs
|23/08/2001
|Kennington Oval
|Australia (4/641 dec)
|England (432 & 184)
|209
|Australia won by an innings and 25 runs
|07/09/2001
|Harare Sports Club
|South Africa (3/600 dec & 1/79)
|Zimbabwe (286 & 391)
|314
|South Africa won by 9 wickets
|15/11/2001
|MA Aziz Stadium
|Zimbabwe (7/542 dec & 2/11)
|Bangladesh (251 & 301)
|291
|Zimbabwe won by 8 wickets
|18/12/2001
|Seddon Park
|New Zealand (9/365 dec)
|Bangladesh (205 & 108)
|160
|New Zealand won by an innings and 52 runs
|27/12/2001
|Sinhalese Sports Club Ground
|Sri Lanka (6/586 dec)
|Zimbabwe (184 & 236)
|402
|Sri Lanka won by an innings and 166 runs
|02/01/2002
|Sydney Cricket Ground
|Australia (554 & 0/54)
|South Africa (154 & 452)
|400
|Australia won by 10 wickets
|22/02/2002
|Wanderers Stadium
|Australia (7/652 dec)
|South Africa (159 & 133)
|493
|Australia won by an innings and 360 runs
|01/05/2002
|Gaddafi Stadium
|Pakistan (643)
|New Zealand (73 & 246)
|570
|Pakistan won by an innings and 324 runs
|13/06/2002
|Old Trafford
|England (512 & 0/50)
|Sri Lanka (253 & 308)
|259
|England won by 10 wickets
|22/08/2002
|Headingley
|India (8/628 dec)
|England (273 & 309)
|355
|India won by an innings and 46 runs
|09/10/2002
|Wankhede Stadium
|India (457)
|West Indies (157 & 188)
|300
|India won by an innings and 112 runs
|18/10/2002
|Buffalo Park
|South Africa (4/529 dec)
|Bangladesh (170 & 252)
|359
|South Africa won by an innings and 107 runs
|19/10/2002
|Sharjah Cricket Stadium
|Australia (444)
|Pakistan (221 & 203)
|223
|Australia won by an innings and 20 runs
|26/12/2002
|Melbourne Cricket Ground
|Australia (6/551 dec & 5/107)
|England (270 & 387)
|281
|Australia won by 5 wickets
|26/12/2002
|Kingsmead
|South Africa (368 & 0/45)
|Pakistan (161 & 250)
|207
|South Africa won by 10 wickets
|02/01/2003
|Newlands
|South Africa (7/620 dec)
|Pakistan (252 & 226)
|368
|South Africa won by an innings and 142 runs
|01/05/2003
|Kensington Oval
|Australia (9/605 dec & 1/8)
|West Indies (328 & 284)
|277
|Australia won by 9 wickets
|01/05/2003
|Bangabandhu National Stadium
|South Africa (330)
|Bangladesh (102 & 210)
|228
|South Africa won by an innings and 18 runs
|22/05/2003
|Lord's
|England (472)
|Zimbabwe (147 & 233)
|325
|England won by an innings and 92 runs
|05/06/2003
|Riverside Ground
|England (416)
|Zimbabwe (94 & 253)
|322
|England won by an innings and 69 runs
|09/10/2003
|WACA Ground
|Australia (6/735 dec)
|Zimbabwe (239 & 321)
|496
|Australia won by an innings and 175 runs
|16/01/2004
|SuperSport Park
|South Africa (6/604 dec & 0/46)
|West Indies (301 & 348)
|303
|South Africa won by 10 wickets
|28/03/2004
|Multan Cricket Stadium
|India (5/675 dec)
|Pakistan (407 & 216)
|268
|India won by an innings and 52 runs
|19/08/2004
|Kennington Oval
|England (470 & 0/4)
|West Indies (152 & 318)
|318
|England won by 10 wickets
|26/10/2004
|MA Aziz Stadium
|New Zealand (6/545 dec)
|Bangladesh (182 & 262)
|363
|New Zealand won by an innings and 101 runs
|16/12/2004
|MA Aziz Stadium
|India (540)
|Bangladesh (333 & 124)
|207
|India won by an innings and 83 runs
|07/08/2005
|Harare Sports Club
|New Zealand (9/452 dec)
|Zimbabwe (59 & 99)
|393
|New Zealand won by an innings and 294 runs
|25/08/2005
|Trent Bridge
|England (477 & 7/129)
|Australia (218 & 387)
|259
|England won by 3 wickets
|20/09/2005
|P Sara Oval
|Sri Lanka (9/457 dec)
|Bangladesh (191 & 197)
|266
|Sri Lanka won by an innings and 69 runs
|25/05/2007
|Shere Bangla National Stadium
|India (3/610 dec)
|Bangladesh (118 & 253)
|492
|India won by an innings and 239 runs
|25/05/2007
|Headingley
|England (7/570 dec)
|West Indies (146 & 141)
|424
|England won by an innings and 283 runs
|08/11/2007
|Brisbane Cricket Ground
|Australia (4/551 dec)
|Sri Lanka (211 & 300)
|340
|Australia won by an innings and 40 runs
|29/02/2008
|Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium
|South Africa (7/583 dec)
|Bangladesh (259 & 119)
|324
|South Africa won by an innings and 205 runs
|05/06/2008
|Trent Bridge
|England (364)
|New Zealand (123 & 232)
|241
|England won by an innings and 9 runs
|23/07/2008
|Sinhalese Sports Club Ground
|Sri Lanka (6/600 dec)
|India (223 & 138)
|377
|Sri Lanka won by an innings and 239 runs
|19/11/2008
|Mangaung Oval
|South Africa (9/441 dec)
|Bangladesh (153 & 159)
|288
|South Africa won by an innings and 129 runs
|06/05/2009
|Lord's
|England (377 & 0/32)
|West Indies (152 & 256)
|225
|England won by 10 wickets
|14/05/2009
|Riverside Ground
|England (6/569 dec)
|West Indies (310 & 176)
|259
|England won by an innings and 83 runs
|24/11/2009
|Green Park
|India (642)
|Sri Lanka (229 & 269)
|413
|India won by an innings and 144 runs
|26/11/2009
|Brisbane Cricket Ground
|Australia (8/480 dec)
|West Indies (228 & 187)
|252
|Australia won by an innings and 65 runs
|06/02/2010
|Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium
|South Africa (6/558 dec)
|India (233 & 319)
|325
|South Africa won by an innings and 6 runs
|19/03/2010
|Basin Reserve
|Australia (5/459 dec & 0/106)
|New Zealand (157 & 407)
|302
|Australia won by 10 wickets
|27/05/2010
|Lord's
|England (505 & 2/163)
|Bangladesh (282 & 382)
|223
|England won by 8 wickets
|04/06/2010
|Old Trafford
|England (419)
|Bangladesh (216 & 123)
|203
|England won by an innings and 80 runs
|18/07/2010
|Galle International Stadium
|Sri Lanka (8/520 dec & 0/96)
|India (276 & 338)
|244
|Sri Lanka won by 10 wickets
|26/08/2010
|Lord's
|England (446)
|Pakistan (74 & 147)
|372
|England won by an innings and 225 runs
|18/08/2011
|Kennington Oval
|England (6/591 dec)
|India (300 & 283)
|291
|England won by an innings and 8 runs
|14/11/2011
|Eden Gardens
|India (7/631 dec)
|West Indies (153 & 463)
|478
|India won by an innings and 15 runs
|03/01/2012
|Newlands
|South Africa (4/580 dec & 0/2)
|Sri Lanka (239 & 342)
|341
|South Africa won by 10 wickets
|26/01/2012
|McLean Park
|New Zealand (7/495 dec)
|Zimbabwe (51 & 143)
|444
|New Zealand won by an innings and 301 runs
|23/08/2012
|Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium
|India (438)
|New Zealand (159 & 164)
|279
|India won by an innings and 115 runs
|15/11/2012
|Narendra Modi Stadium
|India (8/521 dec & 1/80)
|England (191 & 406)
|330
|India won by 9 wickets
|11/01/2013
|St George's Park
|South Africa (8/525 dec)
|New Zealand (121 & 211)
|404
|South Africa won by an innings and 193 runs
|22/02/2013
|SuperSport Park
|South Africa (409)
|Pakistan (156 & 235)
|253
|South Africa won by an innings and 18 runs
|11/12/2013
|Basin Reserve
|New Zealand (441)
|West Indies (193 & 175)
|248
|New Zealand won by an innings and 73 runs
|05/09/2014
|Arnos Vale Ground
|West Indies (7/484 dec & 0/13)
|Bangladesh (182 & 314)
|302
|West Indies won by 10 wickets
|17/12/2014
|SuperSport Park
|South Africa (5/552 dec)
|West Indies (201 & 131)
|351
|South Africa won by an innings and 220 runs
|26/12/2014
|Hagley Oval
|New Zealand (441 & 2/107)
|Sri Lanka (138 & 407)
|303
|New Zealand won by 8 wickets
|20/08/2015
|Kennington Oval
|Australia (481)
|England (149 & 286)
|332
|Australia won by an innings and 46 runs
|14/10/2015
|Galle International Stadium
|Sri Lanka (484)
|West Indies (251 & 227)
|233
|Sri Lanka won by an innings and 6 runs
|10/12/2015
|Bellerive Oval
|Australia (4/583 dec)
|West Indies (223 & 148)
|360
|Australia won by an innings and 212 runs
|19/05/2016
|Headingley
|England (298)
|Sri Lanka (91 & 119)
|207
|England won by an innings and 88 runs
|27/05/2016
|Riverside Ground
|England (9/498 dec & 1/80)
|Sri Lanka (101 & 475)
|397
|England won by 9 wickets
|21/07/2016
|Sir Vivian Richards Stadium
|India (8/566 dec)
|West Indies (243 & 231)
|323
|India won by an innings and 92 runs
|12/01/2017
|Wanderers Stadium
|South Africa (426)
|Sri Lanka (131 & 177)
|295
|South Africa won by an innings and 118 runs
|03/08/2017
|Sinhalese Sports Club Ground
|India (9/622 dec)
|Sri Lanka (183 & 386)
|439
|India won by an innings and 53 runs
|12/08/2017
|Pallekele International Cricket Stadium
|India (487)
|Sri Lanka (135 & 181)
|352
|India won by an innings and 171 runs
|17/08/2017
|Edgbaston
|England (8/514 dec)
|West Indies (168 & 137)
|346
|England won by an innings and 209 runs
|06/10/2017
|Mangaung Oval
|South Africa (4/573 dec)
|Bangladesh (147 & 172)
|426
|South Africa won by an innings and 254 runs
|26/12/2017
|St George's Park
|South Africa (9/309 dec)
|Zimbabwe (68 & 121)
|241
|South Africa won by an innings and 120 runs
|11/05/2018
|The Village
|Pakistan (9/310 dec & 5/160)
|Ireland (130 & 339)
|180
|Pakistan won by 5 wickets
|14/06/2018
|M Chinnaswamy Stadium
|India (474)
|Afghanistan (109 & 103)
|365
|India won by an innings and 262 runs
|04/10/2018
|Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium
|India (9/649 dec)
|West Indies (181 & 196)
|468
|India won by an innings and 272 runs
|24/11/2018
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|Pakistan (5/418 dec)
|New Zealand (90 & 312)
|328
|Pakistan won by an innings and 16 runs
|30/11/2018
|Shere Bangla National Stadium
|Bangladesh (508)
|West Indies (111 & 213)
|397
|Bangladesh won by an innings and 184 runs
|10/10/2019
|Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium
|India (5/601 dec)
|South Africa (275 & 189)
|326
|India won by an innings and 137 runs
|19/10/2019
|JSCA International Stadium Complex
|India (9/497 dec)
|South Africa (162 & 133)
|335
|India won by an innings and 202 runs
|29/11/2019
|Adelaide Oval
|Australia (3/589 dec)
|Pakistan (302 & 239)
|287
|Australia won by an innings and 48 runs
|16/01/2020
|St George's Park
|England (9/499 dec)
|South Africa (209 & 237)
|290
|England won by an innings and 53 runs
|03/12/2020
|Seddon Park
|New Zealand (7/519 dec)
|West Indies (138 & 247)
|381
|New Zealand won by an innings and 134 runs
|11/12/2020
|Basin Reserve
|New Zealand (460)
|West Indies (131 & 317)
|329
|New Zealand won by an innings and 12 runs
|10/03/2021
|Sheikh Zayed Stadium
|Afghanistan (4/545 dec & 4/108)
|Zimbabwe (287 & 365)
|258
|Afghanistan won by 6 wickets
|07/05/2021
|Harare Sports Club
|Pakistan (8/510 dec)
|Zimbabwe (132 & 231)
|378
|Pakistan won by an innings and 147 runs
|04/12/2021
|Shere Bangla National Stadium
|Pakistan (4/300 dec)
|Bangladesh (87 & 205)
|213
|Pakistan won by an innings and 8 runs
|09/01/2022
|Hagley Oval
|New Zealand (6/521 dec)
|Bangladesh (126 & 278)
|395
|New Zealand won by an innings and 117 runs
|04/03/2022
|Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium
|India (8/574)
|Sri Lanka (174 & 178)
|400
|India won by an innings and 222 runs
|17/03/2023
|Basin Reserve
|New Zealand (4/580 dec)
|Sri Lanka (164 & 358)
|416
|New Zealand won by an innings and 58 runs
|16/04/2023
|Galle International Stadium
|Sri Lanka (6/591 dec)
|Ireland (143 & 168)
|448
|Sri Lanka won by an innings and 280 runs
|26/09/2024
|Galle International Stadium
|Sri Lanka (5/602 dec)
|New Zealand (88 & 360)
|514
|Sri Lanka won by an innings and 154 runs
|29/10/2024
|Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium
|South Africa (6/575 dec)
|Bangladesh (159 & 143)
|416
|South Africa won by an innings and 273 runs
|03/01/2025
|Newlands
|South Africa (615 & 0/61)
|Pakistan (194 & 478)
|421
|South Africa won by 10 wickets
|29/01/2025
|Galle International Stadium
|Australia (6/654 dec)
|Sri Lanka (165 & 247)
|489
|Australia won by an innings and 242 runs
|22/05/2025
|Trent Bridge
|England (6/565 dec)
|Zimbabwe (265 & 255)
|300
|England won by an innings and 45 runs
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app