ENG vs IND 2nd Test Day 3: How many runs does ENG need to avoid follow-on?

Full list of matches, results when follow-on enforced in Test cricket since 1990

Match Ground Country Versus Deficit Result

02/02/1990 AMI Stadium New Zealand (459 & 0/2) India (164 & 296) 295 New Zealand won by 10 wickets

23/11/1990 Sector 16 Stadium India (288) Sri Lanka (82 & 198) 206 India won by an innings and 8 runs

08/08/1991 Kennington Oval England (419 & 5/146) West Indies (176 & 385) 243 England won by 5 wickets

18/01/1992 AMI Stadium England (9/580 dec) New Zealand (312 & 264) 268 England won by an innings and 4 runs

06/12/1992 Sinhalese Sports Club Ground Sri Lanka (394 & 1/73) New Zealand (102 & 361) 292 Sri Lanka won by 9 wickets

29/01/1993 Eden Gardens India (371 & 2/82) England (163 & 286) 208 India won by 8 wickets

11/02/1993 MA Chidambaram Stadium India (6/560 dec) England (286 & 252) 274 India won by an innings and 22 runs

25/02/1993 AMI Stadium Australia (485) New Zealand (182 & 243) 303 Australia won by an innings and 60 runs

13/03/1993 Arun Jaitley Stadium India (7/536 dec) Zimbabwe (322 & 201) 214 India won by an innings and 13 runs

23/04/1993 Kensington Oval West Indies (455 & 0/29) Pakistan (221 & 262) 234 West Indies won by 10 wickets

17/06/1993 Lord's Australia (4/632 dec) England (205 & 365) 427 Australia won by an innings and 62 runs

22/07/1993 Headingley Australia (4/653 dec) England (200 & 305) 453 Australia won by an innings and 148 runs

26/11/1993 Bellerive Oval Australia (6/544 dec) New Zealand (161 & 161) 383 Australia won by an innings and 222 runs

18/01/1994 KD Singh "Babu" Stadium India (511) Sri Lanka (218 & 174) 293 India won by an innings and 119 runs

26/01/1994 M Chinnaswamy Stadium India (6/541 dec) Sri Lanka (231 & 215) 310 India won by an innings and 95 runs

01/02/1995 Harare Sports Club Zimbabwe (4/544 dec) Pakistan (322 & 158) 222 Zimbabwe won by an innings and 64 runs

10/02/1995 Basin Reserve West Indies (5/660 dec) New Zealand (216 & 122) 444 West Indies won by an innings and 322 runs

08/09/1995 Arbab Niaz Stadium Pakistan (9/459 dec) Sri Lanka (186 & 233) 273 Pakistan won by an innings and 40 runs

09/11/1995 Brisbane Cricket Ground Australia (463) Pakistan (97 & 240) 366 Australia won by an innings and 126 runs

26/12/1995 Melbourne Cricket Ground Australia (6/500 dec & 0/41) Sri Lanka (233 & 307) 267 Australia won by 10 wickets

11/09/1996 R Premadasa Stadium Sri Lanka (349) Zimbabwe (145 & 127) 204 Sri Lanka won by an innings and 77 runs

07/03/1997 Carisbrook New Zealand (7/586 dec) Sri Lanka (222 & 328) 364 New Zealand won by an innings and 36 runs

07/01/1998 Asgiriya Stadium Sri Lanka (9/469 dec & 2/10) Zimbabwe (140 & 338) 329 Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

18/06/1998 Lord's South Africa (360 & 0/15) England (110 & 264) 250 South Africa won by 10 wickets

26/12/1999 Basin Reserve New Zealand (9/518 dec) West Indies (179 & 234) 339 New Zealand won by an innings and 105 runs

20/07/2000 Galle International Stadium Sri Lanka (522) South Africa (238 & 269) 284 Sri Lanka won by an innings and 15 runs

19/09/2000 Harare Sports Club New Zealand (465 & 2/74) Zimbabwe (166 & 370) 299 New Zealand won by 8 wickets

17/11/2000 Mangaung Oval South Africa (9/471 dec & 5/103) New Zealand (229 & 342) 242 South Africa won by 5 wickets

20/01/2001 SuperSport Park South Africa (378) Sri Lanka (119 & 252) 259 South Africa won by an innings and 7 runs

22/02/2001 Galle International Stadium Sri Lanka (5/470 dec) England (253 & 189) 217 Sri Lanka won by an innings and 28 runs

17/05/2001 Lord's England (391) Pakistan (203 & 179) 188 England won by an innings and 9 runs

23/08/2001 Kennington Oval Australia (4/641 dec) England (432 & 184) 209 Australia won by an innings and 25 runs

07/09/2001 Harare Sports Club South Africa (3/600 dec & 1/79) Zimbabwe (286 & 391) 314 South Africa won by 9 wickets

15/11/2001 MA Aziz Stadium Zimbabwe (7/542 dec & 2/11) Bangladesh (251 & 301) 291 Zimbabwe won by 8 wickets

18/12/2001 Seddon Park New Zealand (9/365 dec) Bangladesh (205 & 108) 160 New Zealand won by an innings and 52 runs

27/12/2001 Sinhalese Sports Club Ground Sri Lanka (6/586 dec) Zimbabwe (184 & 236) 402 Sri Lanka won by an innings and 166 runs

02/01/2002 Sydney Cricket Ground Australia (554 & 0/54) South Africa (154 & 452) 400 Australia won by 10 wickets

22/02/2002 Wanderers Stadium Australia (7/652 dec) South Africa (159 & 133) 493 Australia won by an innings and 360 runs

01/05/2002 Gaddafi Stadium Pakistan (643) New Zealand (73 & 246) 570 Pakistan won by an innings and 324 runs

13/06/2002 Old Trafford England (512 & 0/50) Sri Lanka (253 & 308) 259 England won by 10 wickets

22/08/2002 Headingley India (8/628 dec) England (273 & 309) 355 India won by an innings and 46 runs

09/10/2002 Wankhede Stadium India (457) West Indies (157 & 188) 300 India won by an innings and 112 runs

18/10/2002 Buffalo Park South Africa (4/529 dec) Bangladesh (170 & 252) 359 South Africa won by an innings and 107 runs

19/10/2002 Sharjah Cricket Stadium Australia (444) Pakistan (221 & 203) 223 Australia won by an innings and 20 runs

26/12/2002 Melbourne Cricket Ground Australia (6/551 dec & 5/107) England (270 & 387) 281 Australia won by 5 wickets

26/12/2002 Kingsmead South Africa (368 & 0/45) Pakistan (161 & 250) 207 South Africa won by 10 wickets

02/01/2003 Newlands South Africa (7/620 dec) Pakistan (252 & 226) 368 South Africa won by an innings and 142 runs

01/05/2003 Kensington Oval Australia (9/605 dec & 1/8) West Indies (328 & 284) 277 Australia won by 9 wickets

01/05/2003 Bangabandhu National Stadium South Africa (330) Bangladesh (102 & 210) 228 South Africa won by an innings and 18 runs

22/05/2003 Lord's England (472) Zimbabwe (147 & 233) 325 England won by an innings and 92 runs

05/06/2003 Riverside Ground England (416) Zimbabwe (94 & 253) 322 England won by an innings and 69 runs

09/10/2003 WACA Ground Australia (6/735 dec) Zimbabwe (239 & 321) 496 Australia won by an innings and 175 runs

16/01/2004 SuperSport Park South Africa (6/604 dec & 0/46) West Indies (301 & 348) 303 South Africa won by 10 wickets

28/03/2004 Multan Cricket Stadium India (5/675 dec) Pakistan (407 & 216) 268 India won by an innings and 52 runs

19/08/2004 Kennington Oval England (470 & 0/4) West Indies (152 & 318) 318 England won by 10 wickets

26/10/2004 MA Aziz Stadium New Zealand (6/545 dec) Bangladesh (182 & 262) 363 New Zealand won by an innings and 101 runs

16/12/2004 MA Aziz Stadium India (540) Bangladesh (333 & 124) 207 India won by an innings and 83 runs

07/08/2005 Harare Sports Club New Zealand (9/452 dec) Zimbabwe (59 & 99) 393 New Zealand won by an innings and 294 runs

25/08/2005 Trent Bridge England (477 & 7/129) Australia (218 & 387) 259 England won by 3 wickets

20/09/2005 P Sara Oval Sri Lanka (9/457 dec) Bangladesh (191 & 197) 266 Sri Lanka won by an innings and 69 runs

25/05/2007 Shere Bangla National Stadium India (3/610 dec) Bangladesh (118 & 253) 492 India won by an innings and 239 runs

25/05/2007 Headingley England (7/570 dec) West Indies (146 & 141) 424 England won by an innings and 283 runs

08/11/2007 Brisbane Cricket Ground Australia (4/551 dec) Sri Lanka (211 & 300) 340 Australia won by an innings and 40 runs

29/02/2008 Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium South Africa (7/583 dec) Bangladesh (259 & 119) 324 South Africa won by an innings and 205 runs

05/06/2008 Trent Bridge England (364) New Zealand (123 & 232) 241 England won by an innings and 9 runs

23/07/2008 Sinhalese Sports Club Ground Sri Lanka (6/600 dec) India (223 & 138) 377 Sri Lanka won by an innings and 239 runs

19/11/2008 Mangaung Oval South Africa (9/441 dec) Bangladesh (153 & 159) 288 South Africa won by an innings and 129 runs

06/05/2009 Lord's England (377 & 0/32) West Indies (152 & 256) 225 England won by 10 wickets

14/05/2009 Riverside Ground England (6/569 dec) West Indies (310 & 176) 259 England won by an innings and 83 runs

24/11/2009 Green Park India (642) Sri Lanka (229 & 269) 413 India won by an innings and 144 runs

26/11/2009 Brisbane Cricket Ground Australia (8/480 dec) West Indies (228 & 187) 252 Australia won by an innings and 65 runs

06/02/2010 Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium South Africa (6/558 dec) India (233 & 319) 325 South Africa won by an innings and 6 runs

19/03/2010 Basin Reserve Australia (5/459 dec & 0/106) New Zealand (157 & 407) 302 Australia won by 10 wickets

27/05/2010 Lord's England (505 & 2/163) Bangladesh (282 & 382) 223 England won by 8 wickets

04/06/2010 Old Trafford England (419) Bangladesh (216 & 123) 203 England won by an innings and 80 runs

18/07/2010 Galle International Stadium Sri Lanka (8/520 dec & 0/96) India (276 & 338) 244 Sri Lanka won by 10 wickets

26/08/2010 Lord's England (446) Pakistan (74 & 147) 372 England won by an innings and 225 runs

18/08/2011 Kennington Oval England (6/591 dec) India (300 & 283) 291 England won by an innings and 8 runs

14/11/2011 Eden Gardens India (7/631 dec) West Indies (153 & 463) 478 India won by an innings and 15 runs

03/01/2012 Newlands South Africa (4/580 dec & 0/2) Sri Lanka (239 & 342) 341 South Africa won by 10 wickets

26/01/2012 McLean Park New Zealand (7/495 dec) Zimbabwe (51 & 143) 444 New Zealand won by an innings and 301 runs

23/08/2012 Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium India (438) New Zealand (159 & 164) 279 India won by an innings and 115 runs

15/11/2012 Narendra Modi Stadium India (8/521 dec & 1/80) England (191 & 406) 330 India won by 9 wickets

11/01/2013 St George's Park South Africa (8/525 dec) New Zealand (121 & 211) 404 South Africa won by an innings and 193 runs

22/02/2013 SuperSport Park South Africa (409) Pakistan (156 & 235) 253 South Africa won by an innings and 18 runs

11/12/2013 Basin Reserve New Zealand (441) West Indies (193 & 175) 248 New Zealand won by an innings and 73 runs

05/09/2014 Arnos Vale Ground West Indies (7/484 dec & 0/13) Bangladesh (182 & 314) 302 West Indies won by 10 wickets

17/12/2014 SuperSport Park South Africa (5/552 dec) West Indies (201 & 131) 351 South Africa won by an innings and 220 runs

26/12/2014 Hagley Oval New Zealand (441 & 2/107) Sri Lanka (138 & 407) 303 New Zealand won by 8 wickets

20/08/2015 Kennington Oval Australia (481) England (149 & 286) 332 Australia won by an innings and 46 runs

14/10/2015 Galle International Stadium Sri Lanka (484) West Indies (251 & 227) 233 Sri Lanka won by an innings and 6 runs

10/12/2015 Bellerive Oval Australia (4/583 dec) West Indies (223 & 148) 360 Australia won by an innings and 212 runs

19/05/2016 Headingley England (298) Sri Lanka (91 & 119) 207 England won by an innings and 88 runs

27/05/2016 Riverside Ground England (9/498 dec & 1/80) Sri Lanka (101 & 475) 397 England won by 9 wickets

21/07/2016 Sir Vivian Richards Stadium India (8/566 dec) West Indies (243 & 231) 323 India won by an innings and 92 runs

12/01/2017 Wanderers Stadium South Africa (426) Sri Lanka (131 & 177) 295 South Africa won by an innings and 118 runs

03/08/2017 Sinhalese Sports Club Ground India (9/622 dec) Sri Lanka (183 & 386) 439 India won by an innings and 53 runs

12/08/2017 Pallekele International Cricket Stadium India (487) Sri Lanka (135 & 181) 352 India won by an innings and 171 runs

17/08/2017 Edgbaston England (8/514 dec) West Indies (168 & 137) 346 England won by an innings and 209 runs

06/10/2017 Mangaung Oval South Africa (4/573 dec) Bangladesh (147 & 172) 426 South Africa won by an innings and 254 runs

26/12/2017 St George's Park South Africa (9/309 dec) Zimbabwe (68 & 121) 241 South Africa won by an innings and 120 runs

11/05/2018 The Village Pakistan (9/310 dec & 5/160) Ireland (130 & 339) 180 Pakistan won by 5 wickets

14/06/2018 M Chinnaswamy Stadium India (474) Afghanistan (109 & 103) 365 India won by an innings and 262 runs

04/10/2018 Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium India (9/649 dec) West Indies (181 & 196) 468 India won by an innings and 272 runs

24/11/2018 Dubai International Cricket Stadium Pakistan (5/418 dec) New Zealand (90 & 312) 328 Pakistan won by an innings and 16 runs

30/11/2018 Shere Bangla National Stadium Bangladesh (508) West Indies (111 & 213) 397 Bangladesh won by an innings and 184 runs

10/10/2019 Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium India (5/601 dec) South Africa (275 & 189) 326 India won by an innings and 137 runs

19/10/2019 JSCA International Stadium Complex India (9/497 dec) South Africa (162 & 133) 335 India won by an innings and 202 runs

29/11/2019 Adelaide Oval Australia (3/589 dec) Pakistan (302 & 239) 287 Australia won by an innings and 48 runs

16/01/2020 St George's Park England (9/499 dec) South Africa (209 & 237) 290 England won by an innings and 53 runs

03/12/2020 Seddon Park New Zealand (7/519 dec) West Indies (138 & 247) 381 New Zealand won by an innings and 134 runs

11/12/2020 Basin Reserve New Zealand (460) West Indies (131 & 317) 329 New Zealand won by an innings and 12 runs

10/03/2021 Sheikh Zayed Stadium Afghanistan (4/545 dec & 4/108) Zimbabwe (287 & 365) 258 Afghanistan won by 6 wickets

07/05/2021 Harare Sports Club Pakistan (8/510 dec) Zimbabwe (132 & 231) 378 Pakistan won by an innings and 147 runs

04/12/2021 Shere Bangla National Stadium Pakistan (4/300 dec) Bangladesh (87 & 205) 213 Pakistan won by an innings and 8 runs

09/01/2022 Hagley Oval New Zealand (6/521 dec) Bangladesh (126 & 278) 395 New Zealand won by an innings and 117 runs

04/03/2022 Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium India (8/574) Sri Lanka (174 & 178) 400 India won by an innings and 222 runs

17/03/2023 Basin Reserve New Zealand (4/580 dec) Sri Lanka (164 & 358) 416 New Zealand won by an innings and 58 runs

16/04/2023 Galle International Stadium Sri Lanka (6/591 dec) Ireland (143 & 168) 448 Sri Lanka won by an innings and 280 runs

26/09/2024 Galle International Stadium Sri Lanka (5/602 dec) New Zealand (88 & 360) 514 Sri Lanka won by an innings and 154 runs

29/10/2024 Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium South Africa (6/575 dec) Bangladesh (159 & 143) 416 South Africa won by an innings and 273 runs

03/01/2025 Newlands South Africa (615 & 0/61) Pakistan (194 & 478) 421 South Africa won by 10 wickets

29/01/2025 Galle International Stadium Australia (6/654 dec) Sri Lanka (165 & 247) 489 Australia won by an innings and 242 runs