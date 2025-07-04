Home / Cricket / News / ENG vs IND 2nd Test Day 3: How many runs does ENG need to avoid follow-on?

ENG vs IND 2nd Test Day 3: How many runs does ENG need to avoid follow-on?

England need to score at least 388 runs to avoid the follow-on today. India posted 587 on the back of Shubman Gill's record-breaking 269 runs in the first innings.

India vs England 2nd Test
India vs England 2nd Test (Photo: PTI)
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
17 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The second Test of the ongoing five-match series between England and India at Edgbaston, Birmingham, resumed today with Day 3 action at Edgbaston in Birmingham. The hosts, England, started the day at their overnight score of 77 for 3 with Joe Root and Harry Brook at the crease, while still trailing by 510 runs. India senior pacer Mohammed Siraj put India on advantegous position with two back-to-back wickets in the second over of the day itself. 
With Joe Root and Ben Stokes back in the pavillion, the onus to take avoid the follow-on is on Harry Brook and Jamie Smith.  Check India vs England 2nd Test Day 3 live score, full scorecard and match updates here

How many runs does England need to score to avoid a follow-on vs India?

England need to score at least 388 runs to avoid the follow on.  What is follow-on rule in cricket?  The follow-on rule states that if any team wants to enforce the follow-on on its opponent in a five-day match, it needs to have a lead of at least 200 runs. This means that in order to avoid batting in back-to-back innings, England needs to score at least 388 runs before losing its final wicket.

How is follow-on calculated?

As per the MCC’s Laws of Cricket, the follow-on can be enforced only after the end of the first innings of both teams. The calculation for the runs required to enforce the follow-on is based on the number of days scheduled for the match.
 
If a match is scheduled for five days, the lead required to enforce the follow-on is 200 runs or more. The required margin comes down to 150 for a three- or four-day match. A two-day match will require 100 runs, while for a one-day match, the lead needed is 75 runs.

Does the follow-on rule change if the match is shortened?

The MCC’s law suggests that the follow-on margin can be reduced in a shortened match. For example, if a five-day match is shortened to four or three days, the required lead to enforce the follow-on is reduced to 150 runs. If it is shortened to two days, it reduces to 100, and if curtailed to a single day, the margin is 75 runs. The same applies to matches that are originally scheduled for fewer days. However, this exception will come into effect only if the match is shortened before the start of play. If the match is shortened for any reason after play has already begun, the default follow-on rule will be considered. 
Full list of matches, results when follow-on enforced in Test cricket since 1990
Match Ground Country Versus Deficit Result
02/02/1990 AMI Stadium New Zealand (459 & 0/2) India (164 & 296) 295 New Zealand won by 10 wickets
23/11/1990 Sector 16 Stadium India (288) Sri Lanka (82 & 198) 206 India won by an innings and 8 runs
08/08/1991 Kennington Oval England (419 & 5/146) West Indies (176 & 385) 243 England won by 5 wickets
18/01/1992 AMI Stadium England (9/580 dec) New Zealand (312 & 264) 268 England won by an innings and 4 runs
06/12/1992 Sinhalese Sports Club Ground Sri Lanka (394 & 1/73) New Zealand (102 & 361) 292 Sri Lanka won by 9 wickets
29/01/1993 Eden Gardens India (371 & 2/82) England (163 & 286) 208 India won by 8 wickets
11/02/1993 MA Chidambaram Stadium India (6/560 dec) England (286 & 252) 274 India won by an innings and 22 runs
25/02/1993 AMI Stadium Australia (485) New Zealand (182 & 243) 303 Australia won by an innings and 60 runs
13/03/1993 Arun Jaitley Stadium India (7/536 dec) Zimbabwe (322 & 201) 214 India won by an innings and 13 runs
23/04/1993 Kensington Oval West Indies (455 & 0/29) Pakistan (221 & 262) 234 West Indies won by 10 wickets
17/06/1993 Lord's Australia (4/632 dec) England (205 & 365) 427 Australia won by an innings and 62 runs
22/07/1993 Headingley Australia (4/653 dec) England (200 & 305) 453 Australia won by an innings and 148 runs
26/11/1993 Bellerive Oval Australia (6/544 dec) New Zealand (161 & 161) 383 Australia won by an innings and 222 runs
18/01/1994 KD Singh "Babu" Stadium India (511) Sri Lanka (218 & 174) 293 India won by an innings and 119 runs
26/01/1994 M Chinnaswamy Stadium India (6/541 dec) Sri Lanka (231 & 215) 310 India won by an innings and 95 runs
01/02/1995 Harare Sports Club Zimbabwe (4/544 dec) Pakistan (322 & 158) 222 Zimbabwe won by an innings and 64 runs
10/02/1995 Basin Reserve West Indies (5/660 dec) New Zealand (216 & 122) 444 West Indies won by an innings and 322 runs
08/09/1995 Arbab Niaz Stadium Pakistan (9/459 dec) Sri Lanka (186 & 233) 273 Pakistan won by an innings and 40 runs
09/11/1995 Brisbane Cricket Ground Australia (463) Pakistan (97 & 240) 366 Australia won by an innings and 126 runs
26/12/1995 Melbourne Cricket Ground Australia (6/500 dec & 0/41) Sri Lanka (233 & 307) 267 Australia won by 10 wickets
11/09/1996 R Premadasa Stadium Sri Lanka (349) Zimbabwe (145 & 127) 204 Sri Lanka won by an innings and 77 runs
07/03/1997 Carisbrook New Zealand (7/586 dec) Sri Lanka (222 & 328) 364 New Zealand won by an innings and 36 runs
07/01/1998 Asgiriya Stadium Sri Lanka (9/469 dec & 2/10) Zimbabwe (140 & 338) 329 Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets
18/06/1998 Lord's South Africa (360 & 0/15) England (110 & 264) 250 South Africa won by 10 wickets
26/12/1999 Basin Reserve New Zealand (9/518 dec) West Indies (179 & 234) 339 New Zealand won by an innings and 105 runs
20/07/2000 Galle International Stadium Sri Lanka (522) South Africa (238 & 269) 284 Sri Lanka won by an innings and 15 runs
19/09/2000 Harare Sports Club New Zealand (465 & 2/74) Zimbabwe (166 & 370) 299 New Zealand won by 8 wickets
17/11/2000 Mangaung Oval South Africa (9/471 dec & 5/103) New Zealand (229 & 342) 242 South Africa won by 5 wickets
20/01/2001 SuperSport Park South Africa (378) Sri Lanka (119 & 252) 259 South Africa won by an innings and 7 runs
22/02/2001 Galle International Stadium Sri Lanka (5/470 dec) England (253 & 189) 217 Sri Lanka won by an innings and 28 runs
17/05/2001 Lord's England (391) Pakistan (203 & 179) 188 England won by an innings and 9 runs
23/08/2001 Kennington Oval Australia (4/641 dec) England (432 & 184) 209 Australia won by an innings and 25 runs
07/09/2001 Harare Sports Club South Africa (3/600 dec & 1/79) Zimbabwe (286 & 391) 314 South Africa won by 9 wickets
15/11/2001 MA Aziz Stadium Zimbabwe (7/542 dec & 2/11) Bangladesh (251 & 301) 291 Zimbabwe won by 8 wickets
18/12/2001 Seddon Park New Zealand (9/365 dec) Bangladesh (205 & 108) 160 New Zealand won by an innings and 52 runs
27/12/2001 Sinhalese Sports Club Ground Sri Lanka (6/586 dec) Zimbabwe (184 & 236) 402 Sri Lanka won by an innings and 166 runs
02/01/2002 Sydney Cricket Ground Australia (554 & 0/54) South Africa (154 & 452) 400 Australia won by 10 wickets
22/02/2002 Wanderers Stadium Australia (7/652 dec) South Africa (159 & 133) 493 Australia won by an innings and 360 runs
01/05/2002 Gaddafi Stadium Pakistan (643) New Zealand (73 & 246) 570 Pakistan won by an innings and 324 runs
13/06/2002 Old Trafford England (512 & 0/50) Sri Lanka (253 & 308) 259 England won by 10 wickets
22/08/2002 Headingley India (8/628 dec) England (273 & 309) 355 India won by an innings and 46 runs
09/10/2002 Wankhede Stadium India (457) West Indies (157 & 188) 300 India won by an innings and 112 runs
18/10/2002 Buffalo Park South Africa (4/529 dec) Bangladesh (170 & 252) 359 South Africa won by an innings and 107 runs
19/10/2002 Sharjah Cricket Stadium Australia (444) Pakistan (221 & 203) 223 Australia won by an innings and 20 runs
26/12/2002 Melbourne Cricket Ground Australia (6/551 dec & 5/107) England (270 & 387) 281 Australia won by 5 wickets
26/12/2002 Kingsmead South Africa (368 & 0/45) Pakistan (161 & 250) 207 South Africa won by 10 wickets
02/01/2003 Newlands South Africa (7/620 dec) Pakistan (252 & 226) 368 South Africa won by an innings and 142 runs
01/05/2003 Kensington Oval Australia (9/605 dec & 1/8) West Indies (328 & 284) 277 Australia won by 9 wickets
01/05/2003 Bangabandhu National Stadium South Africa (330) Bangladesh (102 & 210) 228 South Africa won by an innings and 18 runs
22/05/2003 Lord's England (472) Zimbabwe (147 & 233) 325 England won by an innings and 92 runs
05/06/2003 Riverside Ground England (416) Zimbabwe (94 & 253) 322 England won by an innings and 69 runs
09/10/2003 WACA Ground Australia (6/735 dec) Zimbabwe (239 & 321) 496 Australia won by an innings and 175 runs
16/01/2004 SuperSport Park South Africa (6/604 dec & 0/46) West Indies (301 & 348) 303 South Africa won by 10 wickets
28/03/2004 Multan Cricket Stadium India (5/675 dec) Pakistan (407 & 216) 268 India won by an innings and 52 runs
19/08/2004 Kennington Oval England (470 & 0/4) West Indies (152 & 318) 318 England won by 10 wickets
26/10/2004 MA Aziz Stadium New Zealand (6/545 dec) Bangladesh (182 & 262) 363 New Zealand won by an innings and 101 runs
16/12/2004 MA Aziz Stadium India (540) Bangladesh (333 & 124) 207 India won by an innings and 83 runs
07/08/2005 Harare Sports Club New Zealand (9/452 dec) Zimbabwe (59 & 99) 393 New Zealand won by an innings and 294 runs
25/08/2005 Trent Bridge England (477 & 7/129) Australia (218 & 387) 259 England won by 3 wickets
20/09/2005 P Sara Oval Sri Lanka (9/457 dec) Bangladesh (191 & 197) 266 Sri Lanka won by an innings and 69 runs
25/05/2007 Shere Bangla National Stadium India (3/610 dec) Bangladesh (118 & 253) 492 India won by an innings and 239 runs
25/05/2007 Headingley England (7/570 dec) West Indies (146 & 141) 424 England won by an innings and 283 runs
08/11/2007 Brisbane Cricket Ground Australia (4/551 dec) Sri Lanka (211 & 300) 340 Australia won by an innings and 40 runs
29/02/2008 Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium South Africa (7/583 dec) Bangladesh (259 & 119) 324 South Africa won by an innings and 205 runs
05/06/2008 Trent Bridge England (364) New Zealand (123 & 232) 241 England won by an innings and 9 runs
23/07/2008 Sinhalese Sports Club Ground Sri Lanka (6/600 dec) India (223 & 138) 377 Sri Lanka won by an innings and 239 runs
19/11/2008 Mangaung Oval South Africa (9/441 dec) Bangladesh (153 & 159) 288 South Africa won by an innings and 129 runs
06/05/2009 Lord's England (377 & 0/32) West Indies (152 & 256) 225 England won by 10 wickets
14/05/2009 Riverside Ground England (6/569 dec) West Indies (310 & 176) 259 England won by an innings and 83 runs
24/11/2009 Green Park India (642) Sri Lanka (229 & 269) 413 India won by an innings and 144 runs
26/11/2009 Brisbane Cricket Ground Australia (8/480 dec) West Indies (228 & 187) 252 Australia won by an innings and 65 runs
06/02/2010 Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium South Africa (6/558 dec) India (233 & 319) 325 South Africa won by an innings and 6 runs
19/03/2010 Basin Reserve Australia (5/459 dec & 0/106) New Zealand (157 & 407) 302 Australia won by 10 wickets
27/05/2010 Lord's England (505 & 2/163) Bangladesh (282 & 382) 223 England won by 8 wickets
04/06/2010 Old Trafford England (419) Bangladesh (216 & 123) 203 England won by an innings and 80 runs
18/07/2010 Galle International Stadium Sri Lanka (8/520 dec & 0/96) India (276 & 338) 244 Sri Lanka won by 10 wickets
26/08/2010 Lord's England (446) Pakistan (74 & 147) 372 England won by an innings and 225 runs
18/08/2011 Kennington Oval England (6/591 dec) India (300 & 283) 291 England won by an innings and 8 runs
14/11/2011 Eden Gardens India (7/631 dec) West Indies (153 & 463) 478 India won by an innings and 15 runs
03/01/2012 Newlands South Africa (4/580 dec & 0/2) Sri Lanka (239 & 342) 341 South Africa won by 10 wickets
26/01/2012 McLean Park New Zealand (7/495 dec) Zimbabwe (51 & 143) 444 New Zealand won by an innings and 301 runs
23/08/2012 Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium India (438) New Zealand (159 & 164) 279 India won by an innings and 115 runs
15/11/2012 Narendra Modi Stadium India (8/521 dec & 1/80) England (191 & 406) 330 India won by 9 wickets
11/01/2013 St George's Park South Africa (8/525 dec) New Zealand (121 & 211) 404 South Africa won by an innings and 193 runs
22/02/2013 SuperSport Park South Africa (409) Pakistan (156 & 235) 253 South Africa won by an innings and 18 runs
11/12/2013 Basin Reserve New Zealand (441) West Indies (193 & 175) 248 New Zealand won by an innings and 73 runs
05/09/2014 Arnos Vale Ground West Indies (7/484 dec & 0/13) Bangladesh (182 & 314) 302 West Indies won by 10 wickets
17/12/2014 SuperSport Park South Africa (5/552 dec) West Indies (201 & 131) 351 South Africa won by an innings and 220 runs
26/12/2014 Hagley Oval New Zealand (441 & 2/107) Sri Lanka (138 & 407) 303 New Zealand won by 8 wickets
20/08/2015 Kennington Oval Australia (481) England (149 & 286) 332 Australia won by an innings and 46 runs
14/10/2015 Galle International Stadium Sri Lanka (484) West Indies (251 & 227) 233 Sri Lanka won by an innings and 6 runs
10/12/2015 Bellerive Oval Australia (4/583 dec) West Indies (223 & 148) 360 Australia won by an innings and 212 runs
19/05/2016 Headingley England (298) Sri Lanka (91 & 119) 207 England won by an innings and 88 runs
27/05/2016 Riverside Ground England (9/498 dec & 1/80) Sri Lanka (101 & 475) 397 England won by 9 wickets
21/07/2016 Sir Vivian Richards Stadium India (8/566 dec) West Indies (243 & 231) 323 India won by an innings and 92 runs
12/01/2017 Wanderers Stadium South Africa (426) Sri Lanka (131 & 177) 295 South Africa won by an innings and 118 runs
03/08/2017 Sinhalese Sports Club Ground India (9/622 dec) Sri Lanka (183 & 386) 439 India won by an innings and 53 runs
12/08/2017 Pallekele International Cricket Stadium India (487) Sri Lanka (135 & 181) 352 India won by an innings and 171 runs
17/08/2017 Edgbaston England (8/514 dec) West Indies (168 & 137) 346 England won by an innings and 209 runs
06/10/2017 Mangaung Oval South Africa (4/573 dec) Bangladesh (147 & 172) 426 South Africa won by an innings and 254 runs
26/12/2017 St George's Park South Africa (9/309 dec) Zimbabwe (68 & 121) 241 South Africa won by an innings and 120 runs
11/05/2018 The Village Pakistan (9/310 dec & 5/160) Ireland (130 & 339) 180 Pakistan won by 5 wickets
14/06/2018 M Chinnaswamy Stadium India (474) Afghanistan (109 & 103) 365 India won by an innings and 262 runs
04/10/2018 Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium India (9/649 dec) West Indies (181 & 196) 468 India won by an innings and 272 runs
24/11/2018 Dubai International Cricket Stadium Pakistan (5/418 dec) New Zealand (90 & 312) 328 Pakistan won by an innings and 16 runs
30/11/2018 Shere Bangla National Stadium Bangladesh (508) West Indies (111 & 213) 397 Bangladesh won by an innings and 184 runs
10/10/2019 Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium India (5/601 dec) South Africa (275 & 189) 326 India won by an innings and 137 runs
19/10/2019 JSCA International Stadium Complex India (9/497 dec) South Africa (162 & 133) 335 India won by an innings and 202 runs
29/11/2019 Adelaide Oval Australia (3/589 dec) Pakistan (302 & 239) 287 Australia won by an innings and 48 runs
16/01/2020 St George's Park England (9/499 dec) South Africa (209 & 237) 290 England won by an innings and 53 runs
03/12/2020 Seddon Park New Zealand (7/519 dec) West Indies (138 & 247) 381 New Zealand won by an innings and 134 runs
11/12/2020 Basin Reserve New Zealand (460) West Indies (131 & 317) 329 New Zealand won by an innings and 12 runs
10/03/2021 Sheikh Zayed Stadium Afghanistan (4/545 dec & 4/108) Zimbabwe (287 & 365) 258 Afghanistan won by 6 wickets
07/05/2021 Harare Sports Club Pakistan (8/510 dec) Zimbabwe (132 & 231) 378 Pakistan won by an innings and 147 runs
04/12/2021 Shere Bangla National Stadium Pakistan (4/300 dec) Bangladesh (87 & 205) 213 Pakistan won by an innings and 8 runs
09/01/2022 Hagley Oval New Zealand (6/521 dec) Bangladesh (126 & 278) 395 New Zealand won by an innings and 117 runs
04/03/2022 Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium India (8/574) Sri Lanka (174 & 178) 400 India won by an innings and 222 runs
17/03/2023 Basin Reserve New Zealand (4/580 dec) Sri Lanka (164 & 358) 416 New Zealand won by an innings and 58 runs
16/04/2023 Galle International Stadium Sri Lanka (6/591 dec) Ireland (143 & 168) 448 Sri Lanka won by an innings and 280 runs
26/09/2024 Galle International Stadium Sri Lanka (5/602 dec) New Zealand (88 & 360) 514 Sri Lanka won by an innings and 154 runs
29/10/2024 Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium South Africa (6/575 dec) Bangladesh (159 & 143) 416 South Africa won by an innings and 273 runs
03/01/2025 Newlands South Africa (615 & 0/61) Pakistan (194 & 478) 421 South Africa won by 10 wickets
29/01/2025 Galle International Stadium Australia (6/654 dec) Sri Lanka (165 & 247) 489 Australia won by an innings and 242 runs
22/05/2025 Trent Bridge England (6/565 dec) Zimbabwe (265 & 255) 300 England won by an innings and 45 runs
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ENG vs IND: Less seam movement at Edgbaston than Leeds, says Jaiswal

Ravi Shastri among 11 honoured with SJAM Lifetime Achievement Award

ENG vs IND 2nd Test Day 3 session timings, England vs India live streaming

Jadeja vs Patel: Verbal duel sets tone for ENG-IND 2nd Test Day 3 showdown

Records feast in Edgbaston: Gill etches his name in Test cricket folklore

Topics :India vs EnglandIndia cricket teamEngland cricket teamICC World Test ChampionshipTest Cricket

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 3:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story