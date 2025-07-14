ENG vs IND 3rd Test Day 5: Pitch report for final day of play at Lord's

Both teams are desperate to win the match and go 2-1 up in the series. And with India needing just 135 runs to win and England needing only six wickets, the final say of the match depends heavily on how the pitch will behave on the final day of play.

ENG vs IND 3rd Test: Pitch report for Day 5

In the first three days of the match, the wicket was helping pacers a lot, as Indian and English pacers both took nine wickets each in the first innings. But as seen on Day 4, the wicket is now assisting spinners as well, and Washington Sundar’s spell of 4 for 22 is proof of that.