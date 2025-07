ENG vs IND 3rd Test Day 5: Pitch report for final day of play at Lord's

ALSO READ: India eye Lord's glory as Sundar backs batting depth to chase 193 today When the pitch for the third Test between India and England was finally unveiled before the toss on Day 1, the absence of grass made everyone suspect that it would be yet another batting fest in the series. But five days later, things couldn’t be more in contrast. Although both teams did make 387 in the first innings, they took over 100 overs to reach that mark. The wicket became even trickier by the time the second innings came around. Before India were reduced to 58 for 4 by the end of Day 4 , England were bundled out for just 192 earlier in the day.

Both teams are desperate to win the match and go 2-1 up in the series. And with India needing just 135 runs to win and England needing only six wickets, the final say of the match depends heavily on how the pitch will behave on the final day of play. ENG vs IND 3rd Test: Pitch report for Day 5 In the first three days of the match, the wicket was helping pacers a lot, as Indian and English pacers both took nine wickets each in the first innings. But as seen on Day 4, the wicket is now assisting spinners as well, and Washington Sundar’s spell of 4 for 22 is proof of that.