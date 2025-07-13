ENG vs IND 3rd Test Day 4 highlights: India en route to big win at Lord's

It was a roller-coaster of a Day 4 during the third Test between India and England at Lord’s. India dominated for most parts of the day and even dismissed England for just 192 runs. However, England came back with a solid counterpunch, removing four Indian wickets for just 58.
But with the win just 135 runs away, KL Rahul still at the crease, and players like Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Reddy, and Washington Sundar still to come, India will fancy their chances of winning the match and going 2-1 up in the series. If India manage to pull this off, it will be a big win for the visitors, as they would have secured back-to-back victories at the iconic Lord’s.
On the other hand, with six more wickets to take and the pitch being five days old, England will also keep their hopes of a win alive — as one good session can turn the tide in their favour. But whatever the case may be, one thing is for sure: we will have a clear winner after three slow days to start with.
Shared third session
It was a short third session. India started high with Sundar dismissing Stokes (33) before Bumrah clean bowled Brydon Carse (1) and Chris Woakes (10) to push England on the verge of being all out. Jofra Archer (5) and Shoaib Bashir (2) tried to hang on, but Sundar finally struck again to remove Bashir’s stumps and end the English innings on just 192.
In reply, India lost their first wicket on just 5 runs after Jofra Archer removed Yashasvi Jaiswal for a duck. KL Rahul and Karun Nair then played sensibly to get India back in the chase, taking full advantage of the small target in front of them.
But as fate would have it, Nair missed an inswinger from Brydon Carse and lost his wicket on 14 with less than 30 minutes left in the day’s play. Fifteen minutes later, Carse struck again to remove Shubman Gill (6) to level the match on equal terms. India called in nightwatchman Akash Deep to play out the day, but he lost his wicket in the final over of the day as KL Rahul (33* not out) was the only Indian batter to return to the dressing room unbeaten.
Sundar shines in second session
The second session of the day started with Root and Stokes taking things forward with composure and luck. India bowled beautifully, especially Bumrah, who kept creating wicket opportunities, but the English pair kept escaping by whiskers. At one point, India took a review which would have resulted in Root being back in the pavilion, but the umpire’s call went in the batter’s favour as England avoided any damage. The duo completed their fifty partnership as India’s hunt for the fifth wicket continued.
However, just when everything seemed to be going well for England, in came Washington Sundar, who first removed Joe Root on 40 before also dismissing Jamie Smith on 8 as England’s lower order was finally exposed before the session came to an end.
Pacers take first session
Earlier, in the first session, England started steady but soon began to deal in boundaries. However, in just the fourth over of the day, Siraj removed Ben Duckett (12) to give India their first breakthrough. The home team tried to rebuild the innings with careful shots, but it was once again Siraj who trapped Ollie Pope (4) in front of the wicket as England lost two wickets within the first hour of Day Four.
India continued the onslaught after the drinks break as Nitish Kumar Reddy struck to remove Zak Crawley on 22 as England lost their top three with just 50 on the board. However, England looked in no mood to back down as Harry Brook took up England’s customary Bazball approach early in the innings and struck two fours and a six off Akash Deep in the 20th over. But the pacer got his revenge very soon and clean bowled Harry Brook (23) as England lost their fourth wicket before even putting 100 on the board.
India scorecard afterr day 4:
|India 2nd Inning
|58-4 (17.4 ov) CRR:3.28
|Batter
|Dismissal
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|c JL Smith b J Archer
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|KL Rahul
|Not out
|33
|47
|6
|0
|70.21
|Karun Nair
|lbw b B Carse
|14
|33
|1
|0
|42.42
|Shubman Gill (C)
|lbw b B Carse
|6
|9
|1
|0
|66.67
|Akash Deep
|b B Stokes
|1
|11
|0
|0
|9.09
|Extras
|4 (b 0, Ib 3, w 0, nb 1, p 0)
|Total
|58 (4 wkts, 17.4 Ov)
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|NB
|ECO
|Chris Woakes
|5
|2
|11
|0
|0
|2.2
|Jofra Archer
|4
|0
|18
|1
|0
|4.5
|Ben Stokes
|4.4
|0
|15
|1
|1
|3.21
|Brydon Carse
|4
|1
|11
|2
|0
|2.75
England scorecard second innings:
|England 2nd Innings
|Batting
|Dismissal
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Zak Crawley
|c Jaiswal b Nitish Kumar Reddy
|22
|49
|3
|0
|44.89
|Ben Duckett
|c Bumrah b Mohammed Siraj
|12
|12
|1
|0
|100
|Ollie Pope
|lbw b Mohammed Siraj
|4
|17
|1
|0
|23.52
|Joe Root
|b Washington Sundar
|40
|96
|1
|0
|41.66
|Harry Brook
|b Akash Deep
|23
|19
|4
|1
|121.05
|Ben Stokes (c)
|b Washington Sundar
|33
|96
|3
|0
|34.37
|Jamie Smith †
|b Washington Sundar
|8
|14
|0
|0
|57.14
|Chris Woakes
|b Bumrah
|10
|33
|1
|0
|30.3
|Brydon Carse
|b Bumrah
|1
|4
|0
|0
|25
|Jofra Archer
|not out
|5
|25
|1
|0
|20
|Shoaib Bashir
|b Washington Sundar
|2
|9
|0
|0
|22.22
|Extras
|(b 25, lb 6, nb 1) 32
|Total
|62.1 Ov (RR: 3.08) 192
|Bowling
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECON
|WD
|Jasprit Bumrah
|16
|3
|38
|2
|2.37
|0
|Mohammed Siraj
|13
|2
|31
|2
|2.38
|0
|Nitish Kumar Reddy
|5
|1
|20
|1
|4
|0
|Akash Deep
|8
|2
|30
|1
|3.75
|0
|Ravindra Jadeja
|8
|1
|20
|0
|2.5
|0
|Washington Sundar
|12.1
|2
|22
|4
|1.8
|0