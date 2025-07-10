ENG vs IND 3rd Test: Root becomes first batter with 3000 Test runs vs India

Former England skipper Joe Root continues to add accolades to his name, as on Day 1 of the third Test against India at Lord’s, the Yorkshire batter became the first player in cricket history to score 3,000 Test runs against India. Root needed 45 runs to reach this milestone, which he achieved in the 44th over of the match with a boundary off Nitish Reddy's bowling. Root took only 33 matches to reach this number.

Check live score updates of England vs India 3rd Test at Lord's here

Root, even before the match, held the record for most Test runs against India and has now significantly extended his lead over the second-placed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting, who has 2,555 runs in 29 Test matches against India. Root’s former teammate Alastair Cook, with 2,431 runs in 30 matches, is in third place. The closest active cricketer to Root’s number is Australia’s Steve Smith, who has 2,356 runs in just 24 matches.

Most Test runs vs India by an individual batter Most runs vs India in Tests Player Span Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s JE Root (ENG) 2012-2025 33* 59 7 3001* 218 56.82 5375 54.97 10 12 1 317 8 RT Ponting (AUS) 1996-2012 29 51 4 2555 257 54.36 4428 57.7 8 12 4 278 4 AN Cook (ENG) 2006-2018 30 54 3 2431 294 47.66 5374 45.23 7 9 1 283 3 SPD Smith (AUS) 2013-2025 24 46 6 2356 192 58.9 4460 52.82 11 5 3 257 14 CH Lloyd (WI) 1966-1983 28 44 4 2344 242* 58.6 605 57.02 7 12 1 161 22 Javed Miandad (PAK) 1978-1989 28 39 6 2228 280* 67.51 3081 50.08 5 14 1 127 13 S Chanderpaul (WI) 1994-2013 25 44 10 2171 140 63.85 5171 41.98 7 10 - 219 8 MJ Clarke (AUS) 2004-2014 22 40 2 2049 329* 53.92 3622 56.57 7 6 2 227 14 IVA Richards (WI) 1974-1989 28 41 3 1927 192* 50.71 659 65.25 8 7 1 124 20 GS Sobers (WI) 1958-1971 18 30 7 1920 198 83.47 - - 8 7 2 73 17 ML Hayden (AUS) 2001-2008 18 35 3 1888 203 59 2864 65.92 6 8 2 214 24 DPMD Jayawardene (SL) 1997-2010 18 28 1 1822 275 67.48 3259 55.9 6 8 1 210 7