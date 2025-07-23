ENG vs IND 4th Test: Manchester pitch report, highest score, key toss stats

Check India vs England 4th Test Day 1 live score and match updates here With the series standing at 2-1 in England’s favour, the fourth Test at Old Trafford, Manchester, is more than a match—it’s a mission. Shubman Gill’s side arrived with one goal: level the series and take it to a decider. But history looms large. India haven’t played here in nearly a decade now, and the ghosts of Old Trafford don’t wear blue. And Indian cricket team has to bat well as Gill lost fourth toss in a row.

In the nine attempts, Indian cricket team failed to emerge victorious in any of them at the Old Trafford in Manchester

England, unfazed, roll in with the same formula that has served them well so far, confident of keeping their edge intact on a surface known to reward pace and discipline. India vs England 4th Test - Manchester Pitch report: Speed, Bounce, and a Bit of Rain Here's what Deep Dasgupta said in his pitch report In his pitch assessment, Deep Dasgupta described the surface as dry and slightly uneven, pointing out visible ridges and patchy grass along with early signs of cracking. His observations suggest a challenging track for batters. However, Jonathan Trott offered a more tempered view, noting that cracks at Old Trafford typically don’t worsen significantly as the game progresses. What to expect at the Old Trafford? Old Trafford isn’t known for mercy. It’s among England’s quickest tracks. Batters who can handle pace and bounce might flourish, but there’s no guarantee. For bowlers, the bounce and carry offer enough incentive to put in the hard yards, even with a soft Dukes ball.

But there’s a twist. The skies over Manchester aren't promising. Showers are expected across the first two days, and light rain lingers in the forecast for the entire match. Conditions could be juicy for seamers, yet history whispers a warning—no team has ever won a Test at Old Trafford after choosing to bowl first. Pant recovers before Manchester Test India captain Shubman Gill also confirmed Rishabh Pant's participation as wicketkeeper in the crucial fourth Test against England starting here from Wednesday but pacer Akash Deep will miss out. In the pre-match press conference, India captain Shubman Gill said that the Manchester wicket is expected to have pace and bounce.

The development surrounding Pant is a boost for India after key players like all-rounder Nitish Reddy, Arshdeep Singh and Akash have suffered injuries of varying intensity. Reddy has now been ruled out of the remainder of the series, while Akash, who appeared to have been struggling with his hip during the Lord's Test, will now sit out of the Old Trafford Test. Pant, who had suffered a finger injury at the Lord's, underwent a training session here that lasted over two hours on Monday. "Rishabh Pant will keep wickets in the fourth Test against England in Manchester," Gill said on the eve of the match.

Pant played as the wicketkeeper only for 35 overs in the third Test due to the injury with Dhruv Jurel doing the duty for the rest of the match. In fact, Jurel had an underwhelming time behind the stumps during England's second innings, conceding 25 byes and the home side won the third Test by 22 runs. What’s Next for Rishabh Pant? If this series were a stage, Rishabh Pant would be its most tragic hero. At Headingley, he was electric but fell short. At Lord’s, a single misstep in the first innings swung the game away from India. He returned with fire in the second innings—despite a painful left-hand injury—but the pain was written all over his face. Holding the bat was a struggle, and this time, the usual theatrics turned grim.

Now, with eight days of rest behind him, the question everyone’s asking: what version of Pant will show up at Old Trafford? India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Anshul Kamboj, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj. England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jamie Smith(w), Liam Dawson, Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer Toss Temptations and the Old Trafford Paradox With overcast skies and a rain-hit outfield, bowling first might look tempting. But captains beware: history hasn’t been kind to teams that have chosen to bowl first at this venue. It’s a strategic gamble, one that could define the match from the toss itself.