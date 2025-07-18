Home / Cricket / News / ENG vs IND 4th Test Playing 11: Will Karun Nair be dropped for Sudharsan?

ENG vs IND 4th Test Playing 11: Will Karun Nair be dropped for Sudharsan?

With India trailing 1-2 in the five-match series, captain Shubman Gill may have to decide between persisting with Nair or giving an opportunity to 23-year-old Sai Sudharsan, who is waiting in the wing

Karun Nair and Sai Sudharsan
Anish Kumar New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 1:10 PM IST
Karun Nair’s return to Test cricket after eight years has not gone as planned. In three outings against England—at Headingley, Edgbaston, and Lord’s—the Karnataka batter has scored just 131 runs at an average of 21.83, with a top score of 40. While Nair has managed to spend time at the crease, facing 249 deliveries in six innings, his vulnerability to pace and seam has raised concerns ahead of the fourth Test in Manchester, starting July 23.
 
The 32-year-old’s scores of 0, 20, 31, 26, 40, and 14 reflect a string of starts that failed to materialise into substantial contributions. With India trailing 1-2 in the five-match series, captain Shubman Gill may have to decide between persisting with Nair or giving an opportunity to 23-year-old Sai Sudharsan, who is waiting in the wings. 
 
Coaching staff backs Nair—for now
 
India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate addressed the speculation around Nair’s place in the Playing 11 for the 4th Test. Speaking after the Lord’s defeat, he defended the team’s collective effort and highlighted the batting unit’s overall rhythm.
 
"That might be counter-intuitive when you're 2-1 down, but we feel the players have been excellent for large parts of the series," Doeschate said.
 
"Even someone like Karun—we feel his rhythm is good, his tempo is good. We want more runs from No. 3, but the focus is on doing the basics right and correcting the little things that have cost us." 
Karun Nair Career Stats – Tests, first-class, List A among others
Format Matches Innings NO Runs Highest score Average Balls faced Strike rate Hundreds Fifties Fours Sixes Catches
Tests 9 13 1 505 303* 42.08 755 66.88 1 0 59 4 10
ODIs 2 2 0 46 39 23 88 52.27 0 0 6 0 0
FC 119 192 16 8601 328 48.86 16289 52.8 24 36 1063 45 102
List A 107 97 21 3128 163* 41.15 3505 89.24 8 14 330 53 45
T20s 171 156 17 3660 111 26.33 2681 136.51 2 22 367 126 68
 
Sudharsan’s case grows stronger
 
The call to drop 23-year-old Sudharsan after just one Test—despite a steady second innings on debut—was questioned at the time. The left-hander, who hails from Tamil Nadu, was benched to accommodate a deeper batting line-up, but with Nair’s struggles now apparent, Sudharsan appears to be in contention for a recall.
 
Former India wicketkeeper Deep Dasgupta has called for a straight swap at No. 3.
 
"It’s not that Nair hasn’t made runs—he’s got starts but hasn’t looked convincing. If you’re investing in someone, it makes more sense to back a younger player like Sai. He’ll benefit from the experience of playing in England," Dasgupta said.   
Sai Sudharsan Career Stats
Format Matches Innings Not Out Runs Highest score Average Balls faced Strike rate 100s 50s 4s 6s Catches
Tests 1 2 0 30 30 15 52 57.69 0 0 4 0 1
ODIs 3 3 1 127 62 63.5 142 89.43 0 2 17 1 1
T20Is 1 - - - - - - - - - - - 0
FC 30 51 0 1987 213 38.96 3606 55.1 7 5 209 10 21
List A 28 27 4 1396 154 60.69 1460 95.61 6 6 153 17 8
T20s 60 59 7 2271 108* 43.67 1645 138.05 2 14 228 56 16
 
Kumble, Manjrekar offer contrasting views
 
Opinions remain divided among former cricketers. Anil Kumble believes Nair deserves another chance.
 
"I wouldn’t make too many changes. He did enough in the first innings at Lord’s. The second innings dismissal was a brain fade, but he was batting well," Kumble said on Follow The Blues, a sports show on JioHotstar - the platform providing free live streaming service for India tour of England 2025.
 
  Ravi Shastri, on the other hand, was critical of Nair’s shot selection during a crucial phase.
 
"That was a huge lapse in concentration—to leave a straight ball and open the door for England. That dismissal changed the momentum," Shastri noted on The ICC Review.
 
Sanjay Manjrekar has also expressed disappointment with how Sudharsan was treated.
 
"I didn’t agree with some selections last game. Dropping Sudharsan after just one Test was harsh, especially when others aren’t scoring big. I don’t see Nair as a No. 3. Sai deserves that opportunity," he said on ESPN Cricinfo. 
Top 15 highest run-getter in England vs India Test series 2025
Rank Player Matches Inns Runs Avg Sr 4s 6s
1 Shubman Gill 3 6 607 101.17 71.83 66 12
2 Rishabh Pant 3 6 425 70.83 78.41 46 15
3 Jamie Smith 3 6 415 103.75 85.92 45 11
4 KL Rahul 3 6 375 62.5 55.97 55 -
5 Ravindra Jadeja 3 6 327 109 52.57 31 5
6 Harry Brook 3 6 314 52.33 75.3 37 4
7 Ben Duckett 3 6 271 45.17 80.65 39 1
8 Joe Root 3 6 253 50.6 50.7 22 -
9 Yashasvi Jaiswal 3 6 233 38.83 74.2 39 1
10 Ollie Pope 3 6 186 31 58.68 24 -
11 Ben Stokes 3 6 163 27.17 42.56 20 -
12 Karun Nair 3 6 131 21.83 52.61 18 -
13 Zak Crawley 3 6 128 21.33 49.04 18 -
14 Brydon Carse 3 5 117 23.4 72.22 15 2
15 Washington Sundar 2 4 77 25.67 40.53 5 3
 

Topics :India vs EnglandEngland cricket teamICC World Test ChampionshipTest Cricket

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 1:09 PM IST

