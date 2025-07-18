ENG vs IND 4th Test Playing 11: Will Karun Nair be dropped for Sudharsan?

|Karun Nair Career Stats – Tests, first-class, List A among others
|Format
|Matches
|Innings
|NO
|Runs
|Highest score
|Average
|Balls faced
|Strike rate
|Hundreds
|Fifties
|Fours
|Sixes
|Catches
|Tests
|9
|13
|1
|505
|303*
|42.08
|755
|66.88
|1
|0
|59
|4
|10
|ODIs
|2
|2
|0
|46
|39
|23
|88
|52.27
|0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|FC
|119
|192
|16
|8601
|328
|48.86
|16289
|52.8
|24
|36
|1063
|45
|102
|List A
|107
|97
|21
|3128
|163*
|41.15
|3505
|89.24
|8
|14
|330
|53
|45
|T20s
|171
|156
|17
|3660
|111
|26.33
|2681
|136.51
|2
|22
|367
|126
|68
|Sai Sudharsan Career Stats
|Format
|Matches
|Innings
|Not Out
|Runs
|Highest score
|Average
|Balls faced
|Strike rate
|100s
|50s
|4s
|6s
|Catches
|Tests
|1
|2
|0
|30
|30
|15
|52
|57.69
|0
|0
|4
|0
|1
|ODIs
|3
|3
|1
|127
|62
|63.5
|142
|89.43
|0
|2
|17
|1
|1
|T20Is
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|0
|FC
|30
|51
|0
|1987
|213
|38.96
|3606
|55.1
|7
|5
|209
|10
|21
|List A
|28
|27
|4
|1396
|154
|60.69
|1460
|95.61
|6
|6
|153
|17
|8
|T20s
|60
|59
|7
|2271
|108*
|43.67
|1645
|138.05
|2
|14
|228
|56
|16
|Top 15 highest run-getter in England vs India Test series 2025
|Rank
|Player
|Matches
|Inns
|Runs
|Avg
|Sr
|4s
|6s
|1
|Shubman Gill
|3
|6
|607
|101.17
|71.83
|66
|12
|2
|Rishabh Pant
|3
|6
|425
|70.83
|78.41
|46
|15
|3
|Jamie Smith
|3
|6
|415
|103.75
|85.92
|45
|11
|4
|KL Rahul
|3
|6
|375
|62.5
|55.97
|55
|-
|5
|Ravindra Jadeja
|3
|6
|327
|109
|52.57
|31
|5
|6
|Harry Brook
|3
|6
|314
|52.33
|75.3
|37
|4
|7
|Ben Duckett
|3
|6
|271
|45.17
|80.65
|39
|1
|8
|Joe Root
|3
|6
|253
|50.6
|50.7
|22
|-
|9
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|3
|6
|233
|38.83
|74.2
|39
|1
|10
|Ollie Pope
|3
|6
|186
|31
|58.68
|24
|-
|11
|Ben Stokes
|3
|6
|163
|27.17
|42.56
|20
|-
|12
|Karun Nair
|3
|6
|131
|21.83
|52.61
|18
|-
|13
|Zak Crawley
|3
|6
|128
|21.33
|49.04
|18
|-
|14
|Brydon Carse
|3
|5
|117
|23.4
|72.22
|15
|2
|15
|Washington Sundar
|2
|4
|77
|25.67
|40.53
|5
|3
