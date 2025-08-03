ENG vs IND 5th Test: How to watch live streaming of Day 4 action for free?

After 24 gripping days of cricket in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, the final chapter may be upon us. Day 4 of the fifth Test at The Oval promises high drama, with India needing nine wickets and England chasing 324 runs. The equation is straightforward, but the outcome is far from certain.

India hold a slight edge, aided by a lively green pitch and overcast skies that favour their seamers. Unlike previous encounters at Headingley and Edgbaston, this surface won't easily allow England to stroll to a win. Mohammed Siraj struck late on Day 3, clean-bowling Zak Crawley with a stunning yorker after clever field tactics by captain Shubman Gill.

England still have key batters in Ben Duckett, Joe Root, and Harry Brook, all capable of turning the game. India must remain disciplined, hold their catches, and stay sharp with their reviews. ALSO READ: IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 4 weather updates: London rain forecast today Shubman Gill, in his maiden series as captain, has the tools to level the series 2-2, but it will take ruthless execution. Day 4 has all the makings of a classic finish to an unforgettable series. England vs India 5th Test Day 4 broadcast details ENG vs IND 5th Test broadcasting details Region TV Broadcast Live Streaming India Sony Sports 1, Sony Sports 5, Sony Sports 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports 4 (Tamil & Telugu) JioHotstar app and website United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket (Sky Sports Main Event HD, Sky Sports Cricket HD) Sky Go, Now South Africa SuperSport (Channel 212 - SuperSport Cricket, Channel 201 - SuperSport Grandstand) DSTV app USA & Canada Willow.tv Willow.tv How to watch England vs India 5th Test Day 4 online: Live streaming and telecast information