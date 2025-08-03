Sunday, August 03, 2025 | 03:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 4 weather updates: London rain forecast today

IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 4 weather updates: London rain forecast today

With temperatures hovering between 18°C and 22°C and humidity on the rise, bowlers might find some early movement.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2025 | 2:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After three thrilling days of intense cricket at the Kennington Oval, the fifth and final Test between England and India is on a knife’s edge. With the hosts leading the series 2-1, Day 4 promises to be the turning poin, a day that could either see India claw their way back for a 2-2 draw or allow England to wrap up the series 3-1.
 
ENG vs IND 5th Test Day 4 Weather Forecast: Will rain play spoilsport today?
 
Clear skies on Day 3 were a welcome relief after two rain-hit days. However, Day 4 might not be as forgiving. Forecasts from BBC and AccuWeather indicate a 40–50% chance of showers, especially in the afternoon. With temperatures hovering between 18°C and 22°C and humidity on the rise, bowlers might find some early movement. 
 
  India in a commanding position at the Oval 
India’s stronghold on the match has steadily grown. After Siraj and Prasidh Krishna dismantled England's batting with a fine display of pace and precision on Day 2, the third day belonged to the Indian batters. Yashasvi Jaiswal led from the front, crafting a sublime century to anchor India’s second innings. He was brilliantly supported by nightwatchman Akash Deep, who surprised everyone with a quick-fire knock that unsettled the English bowling attack.
 
Later contributions from Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar pushed India's total to a commanding level, setting England a challenging fourth-innings target of 374 runs. Siraj added to India’s momentum late on Day 3 by castling Zak Crawley with a pinpoint yorker.
 

Topics : India vs England Test Cricket India cricket team England cricket team

First Published: Aug 03 2025 | 2:58 PM IST

