ENG vs IND: Here's why Bumrah is not playing in the 3rd ODI match at Lord's

The Indian cricket team are chasing a series win as they take on England in the third and final ODI of the three-match series at Lord's Cricket Ground in London today.

However, ahead of the high-stakes match, the Men in Blue suffered a huge injury setback as their lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the game due to a knee injury.

India skipper Shubman Gill confirmed the news at the toss, saying that Bumrah would not be playing the third ODI as he is suffering from a knee injury, while also naming Arshdeep Singh as his replacement in the playing XI.

A return cut short When Jasprit Bumrah took the field in the first ODI against England, it was his first ODI since India's heartbreaking loss to Australia in the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in November 2023. He was clinical on his return, producing figures of 1 for 31 in nine overs in the first game and 1 for 45 in 10 overs in the second match. He also played a crucial innings of 20 not out off 13 balls in the second ODI to help India put a respectable total on the board after a middle-order collapse.

ALSO READ: ENG vs IND 3rd ODI: Where to watch live streaming of today's ODI match? While the true extent of Bumrah's injury is yet to be revealed, the visitors will definitely miss his services in the series decider in London. Changes on both sides Apart from the big news regarding Bumrah's injury, both teams announced changes to their playing XI for the final game. England skipper Harry Brook, who won the toss and opted to bat first, brought in Josh Tongue in place of Saqib Mahmood to field four seamers in the playing XI. On the other hand, India made three changes, with Bumrah and Sundar missing out due to injury, making way for Prince Yadav and Arshdeep Singh.