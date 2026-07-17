Rohit's swansong? Lord's ODI could be opener's final India appearance

India captain Rohit Sharma could be preparing for one of the most emotional matches of his international career when India take on England in the third ODI at Lord's on Sunday. While the contest will decide the fate of the three-match series, it could also mark the end of Rohit's ODI journey in Indian colours.

According to a PTI report, the national selectors have already begun planning for the future, with the 39-year-old no longer considered part of India's long-term roadmap leading into the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Although no official decision has been announced, the report suggests the final call now rests with Rohit himself.

Lord's could become Rohit's ODI farewell India's selection committee, headed by Ajit Agarkar, is understood to be aligned with head coach Gautam Gambhir regarding the team's transition plans. Agarkar, who is currently with the Indian squad in England, reportedly believes it is time to invest in the next generation of players, particularly opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal. A senior BCCI source told PTI that while nobody within the board intends to force Rohit into retirement, selectors are eager to hand Jaiswal an extended run ahead of next year's assignments and the 2027 World Cup cycle. With only around 20 ODIs expected before the next World Cup, the management reportedly believes every opportunity should be used to prepare India's future core.

Numbers that have raised concerns Rohit's performances in recent months have added to the uncertainty. Across his last eight ODI innings, the veteran opener has managed 241 runs at an average of just over 30 while scoring at a strike rate below 90. His only fifty during that period has done little to silence growing questions over his place in the side. The second ODI against England further highlighted those struggles. After consuming 47 deliveries for 26 runs, Rohit never looked settled before falling to Will Jacks. His inability to dominate the new ball contrasted sharply with Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer, who looked far more fluent despite India's eventual defeat.

With age also becoming a factor, selectors are reportedly concerned about whether Rohit can maintain the physical demands required for another World Cup campaign, especially one scheduled in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. Jaiswal emerges as India's long-term investment The strongest argument for moving on from Rohit appears to be Yashasvi Jaiswal's rapid rise. The young left-hander has impressed whenever given opportunities, including scoring two centuries in three innings recently. Those performances have strengthened the belief among selectors that he deserves a sustained run rather than sporadic appearances. India's management reportedly feels that delaying Jaiswal's integration would leave him underprepared when the 2027 World Cup approaches.

ALSO READ: ENG vs IND: Root's unbeaten 99 powers England to 4 wicket win vs India The transition therefore is viewed less as a reflection of Rohit's achievements and more as an investment in India's future. Gambhir still backing Rohit publicly Interestingly, the speculation comes only a day after reports suggested Gautam Gambhir had assured Rohit of complete backing. According to sources, the India coach has encouraged the former captain to continue playing his natural attacking game instead of allowing external scrutiny to dictate his approach. The management reportedly believes Rohit's struggles stem more from pressure than technical shortcomings.

Gambhir is understood to have reminded the veteran that he has earned the freedom to express himself after years of match-winning performances for India. The public backing indicates that while selectors may be planning ahead, the dressing room continues to value Rohit's experience and leadership. An illustrious white-ball legacy Regardless of what decision follows the England series, Rohit's contribution to Indian cricket remains unquestionable. He guided India to the 2024 T20 World Cup title before lifting the 2025 Champions Trophy, establishing himself as one of India's most successful white-ball captains. As a batter, he redefined ODI opening with his ability to combine explosive strokeplay and marathon innings, while his three ODI double centuries remain unmatched in international cricket.