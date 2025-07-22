ENG vs IND in Manchester: Who leads head-to-head record ahead of 4th Test?

The 2025 Anderson–Tendulkar Trophy between England and India has reached a crucial juncture. After three Tests, the hosts lead the series 2–1, meaning the fourth Test, scheduled to start at Old Trafford in Manchester, will be a do-or-die situation for India if they want to secure their maiden series win under new skipper Shubman Gill.

However, for India to win the match and level the series 2–2 before the fifth Test, they will have to rewrite history once again and secure their first-ever Test win at Manchester. So far, they have been winless in Tests against England at this venue after nine matches. The visitors have managed to scrape out five draws but have ended up on the losing side on four occasions, the most recent being their last match at this venue in 2014, where India lost by an innings and 54 runs.

Despite the historical data being against them, Shubman Gill and his team will not be in too much doubt. They faced a similar situation at Edgbaston in the second Test and pulled off a mammoth win to level the series 1–1. England vs India Head-to-Head Record in Manchester in Tests S.No Result Margin Start Date 1 Draw – 25 Jul 1936 2 Draw – 20 Jul 1946 3 Lost Innings & 207 runs 17 Jul 1952 4 Lost 171 runs 23 Jul 1959 5 Draw – 5 Aug 1971 6 Lost 113 runs 6 Jun 1974 7 Draw – 24 Jun 1982 8 Draw – 9 Aug 1990 9 Lost Innings & 54 runs 7 Aug 2014

England vs India Toss Record in Tests in Manchester In the nine matches between England and India at Old Trafford in Manchester, only four matches have produced a clear winner—all four times it was the home side, England. Three times, they won after losing the toss, while their win in 2014 was the only occasion when they won after winning the toss. Looking at the overall toss record in Manchester, in 84 matches played at this venue, teams winning the toss have won 29 times, while teams losing the toss have emerged victorious 19 times. Thirty-six matches ended in a draw. The data clearly shows that, while not very significant, the team winning the toss at this venue does get some advantage in the match.

2014: England won by an innings & 54 runs (7–9 August 2014)

India came into the fourth Test of the 2014 series under pressure, and their performance crumbled dramatically. After being put in to bat, India were reduced to 8/4 within six overs—one of their worst-ever starts. Only MS Dhoni (71) and some lower-order resistance helped India recover to 152. England replied with a commanding 367, driven by valuable innings from Joe Root and Jos Buttler. Despite losing Stuart Broad to a bouncer-induced injury, England's bowlers were relentless. In the second innings, India fared no better and collapsed again, with Moeen Ali finishing with four wickets. England comfortably won by an innings and 54 runs. This defeat marked India's continued struggles in English conditions while handing England a 2–1 lead in the series. The Old Trafford hoodoo continued for India—still without a win at the venue.

1990: Draw (9–14 August 1990) This high-scoring match in the 1990 series ended in a draw but featured some classy batting. England batted first and posted a massive 519, thanks to centuries from Graham Gooch and Michael Atherton. India responded with a confident display, led by Mohammad Azharuddin’s stroke-filled 179 (not 121, earlier correction) and support from Ravi Shastri. Their total of 432 ensured India avoided the follow-on. England pushed for quick runs in the second innings, but by then the match had lost its sting. Rain interruptions and defensive batting on the final day ensured a drawn result. While it ended in a stalemate, the match showed India’s batting firepower adapting better to English conditions compared to previous tours.

1982: Draw (24–29 June 1982) Heavy rain and solid resistance from both batting line-ups resulted in a draw in this second Test of the series. England batted first and put up a strong total with help from Allan Lamb and David Gower, while India’s bowlers toiled hard without reaping major rewards. In reply, India matched England's effort thanks to grit from Sunil Gavaskar and Mohinder Amarnath. The bowlers on both sides worked diligently, but conditions weren’t conducive for taking 20 wickets. With plenty of time lost to poor weather on the last two days, the Test ended predictably in a draw. While uneventful, the match helped India settle into their rhythm on the tour, and Gavaskar’s consistency stood out.

1974: England won by 113 runs (6–11 June 1974) This Test began England’s complete dominance over India in the famously lopsided 1974 tour—later dubbed the ‘Summer of 42’ due to the catastrophic second innings collapse India would suffer (though not at this venue). At Old Trafford, England batted first and posted a steady total of 328, with Tony Greig contributing significantly. India's reply was underwhelming. Apart from Farokh Engineer, the Indian batsmen capitulated to the English seamers, notably Chris Old. In the second innings, England set India a target well over 300. The Indian batting failed again, succumbing to pressure, and were bundled out for just 152. England walked away with a comfortable 113-run victory. This result exposed India’s perennial issues with seam and swing in early English summer conditions.