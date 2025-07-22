Tuesday, July 22, 2025 | 10:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd T20 playing 11, live toss time, streaming

Live streaming of the BAN vs PAK 2nd T20I match will be available on the FanCode app and website in India from 5:30 PM IST

BAN vs PAK 2nd T20I

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 10:09 AM IST

The second T20I of the three-match series between Bangladesh and Pakistan is set to take place at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Tuesday, July 22. Bangladesh enter the match with momentum on their side, having convincingly secured a seven-wicket victory in the series opener. 
 
Pakistan’s batting unit struggled in the first game, particularly during the powerplay, where they lost wickets in quick succession. Fakhar Zaman provided the only resistance with a measured 44 off 34 deliveries, but lacked support from the rest of the lineup. Bangladesh’s bowling attack, spearheaded by Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman, proved too strong for the visitors. Taskin delivered a fiery spell, claiming three wickets for 22 runs in just 3.3 overs. However, it was Mustafizur who truly stood out, showcasing exceptional control and economy with remarkable figures of 2 for 6 in his full four-over quota.
 
 
Heading into the second match, Pakistan will need to address their top-order frailties, while Bangladesh will look to build on their dominant start and potentially seal the series. 

Bangladesh vs Pakistan playing 11:
 
Bangladesh playing 11 (probable): 
 
Pakistan playing 11 (probable): 
 
Bangladesh vs Pakistan Head-to-Head in T20Is 
Total matches played: 23
Pakistan won: 19
Bangladesh won: 4
No result: 0
 
Bangladesh vs Pakistan full squad
 
Pakistan squad: Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris(w), Salman Agha(c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, Abbas Afridi, Faheem Ashraf, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed, Hussain Talat, Sahibzada Farhan, Ahmed Daniyal, Sufiyan Muqeem
 
Bangladesh squad: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das(w/c), Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed 
 

Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd T20 live telecast and streaming details

 
When does the BAN vs PAK 1st T20I match take place?
 
The second T20I between Bangladesh and Pakistan will be played on July 22, 2025.
 
What is the venue of the BAN vs PAK 2nd T20I match?
 
The match will be held at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.
 
At what time will the live toss for the BAN vs PAK 2nd T20I take place?
 
The toss for the BAN vs PAK 2nd T20I match will take place at 5 PM IST.
 
At what time will the BAN vs PAK 2nd T20I match begin?
 
The first ball of the BAN vs PAK 2nd T20I match is scheduled for 5:30 PM IST.
 
Which TV channel will live telecast the BAN vs PAK 2nd T20I match in India?
 
The BAN vs PAK 2nd T20I match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.
 
How to watch the live streaming of the BAN vs PAK 2nd T20I match in India?
 
Live streaming of the BAN vs PAK 2nd T20I match will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 10:09 AM IST

