ENG vs IND live streaming: How to watch 1st Test final day action for free?

As the curtain rises on the fifth and final day of the opening Test in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series between India and England, anticipation is at an all-time high. England need 350 runs on the final day while India need 10 wickets in order to win the opening Test.

The fourth day began with India resuming their second innings at 90/2, following early dismissals of openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and skipper Shubman Gill.

With India needing to build a strong total, the responsibility shifted to the middle order, and it was KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant who answered the call. Both players rose to the occasion, notching impressive centuries and stitching together a crucial partnership that powered the visitors to a second-innings total of 364.

Their effort set a challenging target of 371 for England to chase, setting the stage for a thrilling final day of play at Headingley. With all 10 wickets in hand, England are poised for a bold run chase, but much of the outcome could hinge on one uncontrollable fact of weather conditions. Check ENG vs IND 1st Test Day 5 LIVE SCORE UPDATES and full scorecard here As excitement builds and fans gear up for what could be a decisive day in the series, all eyes are also on the skies, with many eager to see if rain will have a say in the final result.

ENG vs IND 1st Test Day 5 broadcast details ENG vs IND 1st Test broadcasting details Region TV Broadcast Live Streaming India Sony Sports 1, Sony Sports 5, Sony Sports 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports 4 (Tamil & Telugu) JioHotstar app and website (https://www.jiohotstar.com/) United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket (Sky Sports Main Event HD, Sky Sports Cricket HD) Sky Go, Now South Africa SuperSport (Channel 212 - SuperSport Cricket, Channel 201 - SuperSport Grandstand) DSTV app USA & Canada Willow.tv Willow.tv ALSO READ: How many matches did India win while defending 350-plus score in Tests? How to watch England vs India 1st Test Day 5 online: Live streaming and telecast information

What is the venue for the ENG vs IND 1st Test match? The match will take place at Headingley Stadium in England. When will the ENG vs IND 1st Test Day 5 begin? The ENG vs IND 1st Test final day will begin at 3:30 p.m. IST. Where to watch the live telecast in India? The match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network. Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 5 will be providing the telecast for the match. Where to stream the England vs India 1st Test Day 5 live in India?