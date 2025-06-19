Home / Cricket / News / Shubman is primed to take on the International stage by storm: Gary Kirsten

Reflecting on the transition in Indian Test leadership, Kirsten praised Gill's cricketing intellect and temperament, saying 'I think Shubman is going to be a great leader.'

As India prepares to kick off their much-anticipated five-match Test series against England, the spotlight is firmly on the team’s new red-ball captain, Shubman Gill. With the first Test scheduled to begin on June 20, former India head coach Gary Kirsten weighed in on Gill’s leadership potential during a segment on JioHotstar, the official streaming partner for India vs England Test series. 
 
Reflecting on the transition in Indian Test leadership, Kirsten praised Gill’s cricketing intellect and temperament. "I think Shubman is going to be a great leader. He’s a smart cricketer—he’s got a good brain for the game and understands his game," Kirsten said. Emphasising the personal attributes that make Gill a strong candidate for the role, he added, "He’s very talented and a nice human being, which I think is really important."
 
Kirsten also noted the challenges that come with the captaincy. "When you come into these leadership positions, you're going to be put under pressure, and your leadership will be tested,” he said, underlining the scrutiny and expectations that await Gill as he steps into the shoes of stalwarts like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. 
 
With India’s tour of England often seen as a litmus test for temperament and skill, all eyes will be on Gill as he leads a transitional side into one of cricket’s most demanding environments.
 

