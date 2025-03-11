WPL 2025 Playoffs: MI vs GG eliminator match timing, date, live streaming

The stage for the WPL 2025 playoffs is set, with inaugural champions Mumbai Indians scheduled to take on Gujarat Giants in the Eliminator at Brabourne Stadium on Thursday, March 13. The two teams will collide to book their place in the final alongside Delhi Capitals, who qualified for their third consecutive final after finishing at the top of the points table.

Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants both had the chance to replace Delhi Capitals at the top of the table, but they lost their last league games to finish second and third, respectively.

WPL 2025: Format

As per the WPL format, three teams qualify for the playoff stage after 20 league games. The team finishing at the top of the points table qualifies directly for the final, while the teams finishing second and third qualify for the Eliminator. The winner of the Eliminator will then have to face the points table leaders in the final to determine the ultimate winner.

WPL 2025: Points table

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Delhi Capitals Women (Q) 8 5 3 0 0 10 0.396 Mumbai Indians Women (Q) 8 5 3 0 0 10 0.190 Gujarat Giants Women (Q) 8 4 4 0 0 8 0.228 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women (E) 8 3 5 0 0 6 -0.325 UP Warriorz Women (E) 8 3 5 0 0 6 -0.624

Also Read

WPL 2025 Eliminator MI vs GG: Head-to-head

Mumbai Indians will face Gujarat Giants in the Eliminator, as they are yet to lose a game against the Gujarat-based franchise in the tournament.

Total matches: 6

MI won: 6

GG won: 0

No result: 0

WPL 2025 Eliminator MI vs GG: Squads

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amanjot Kaur, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Sajeevan Sajana, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Parunika Sisodia, Amandeep Kaur, Akshita Maheshwari, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Nadine de Klerk, Chloe Tryon. Gujarat Giants:Beth Mooney (wk), Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Deandra Dottin, Phoebe Litchfield, Kashvee Gautam, Bharti Fulmali, Meghna Singh, Tanuja Kanwar, Priya Mishra, Laura Wolvaardt, Danielle Gibson, Simran Shaikh, Mannat Kashyap, Shabnam Md Shakil, Prakashika Naik, Sayali Satghare.

WPL 2025 Eliminator MI vs GG: Live streaming and telecast details

When will the Eliminator of WPL 2025 take place?

The Eliminator of WPL 2025 will take place on Thursday, March 13.

What will be the venue for the Eliminator match of WPL 2025?

The Eliminator of WPL 2025 will be played at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium.

Who will play in the Eliminator match of WPL 2025?

Mumbai Indians will take on Gujarat Giants in the Eliminator of WPL 2025.

What time will the toss take place for the WPL 2025 Eliminator match?

The toss for the WPL 2025 Eliminator match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants will take place at 7 PM IST.

What time will the WPL 2025 Eliminator match begin?

The WPL 2025 Eliminator match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the WPL 2025 Eliminator match in India?

The live telecast of the WPL 2025 Eliminator match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants will be available on Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the WPL 2025 Eliminator match in India?

The live streaming of the WPL 2025 Eliminator match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.