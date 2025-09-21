Former Delhi captain Mithun Manhas set to become new BCCI president

Former Delhi skipper Mithun Manhas emerged as the leading contender to take over as the next president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The development follows an informal meeting of seasoned administrators and key decision makers in the national capital on Saturday, convened to finalise candidates for vacant posts ahead of the annual general meeting (AGM) on September 28.

Why it matters

The BCCI presidency is one of the most influential roles in Indian sport, shaping the future of cricket administration, domestic structures, and the lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL). With incumbent Roger Binny completing his term, the succession will set the tone for BCCI’s approach in the coming years. Alongside the presidency, the AGM will also see changes in the IPL chairmanship and key committee positions.

Manhas’ rise to the top Manhas, 45, was previously involved as director of cricket operations with the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA). Though he never broke into the Indian team, he carved out an impressive domestic career, scoring 9,714 runs in 157 first-class matches at an average of over 45, with 27 centuries. He also represented Delhi in 130 List A and 91 T20 matches, and turned out in the IPL for Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Daredevils, and Pune Warriors. Other contenders and political equations The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) president, Raghuram Bhatt, was also discussed as a possible candidate for top roles. Bhatt, a former India spinner, completes his KSCA tenure on September 30 and is unlikely to contest again when the state body goes to polls later this year.

Former India wicketkeeper Kiran More is another name in circulation, with speculation that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is keen on having more sportspersons in key administrative slots, though the party is not known to interfere directly in sports body affairs, according to news agency PTI report. Meanwhile, Harbhajan Singh, representing the Punjab Cricket Association, did not attend the Saturday meeting. It also remained unclear whether former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, now representing the Cricket Association of Bengal, was present. Upcoming leadership changes Apart from the presidency, the post of IPL chairman will also fall vacant as Arun Dhumal heads for a mandatory cooling-off period after serving six years in BCCI roles. The AGM is expected to ratify successors for both positions.