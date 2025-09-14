Rohit, Kohli not included in India A squad for 50-over games vs Australia A

With India set to tour Australia for a three-match One-Day International series, there were talks that senior batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli might feature in the India A vs Australia A matches in Kanpur.

However, the names of the two stalwarts were missing when the Board of Control for Cricket in India announced the India A squad on Sunday.

Opener Abhishek Sharma and left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh were included in the India A squad for the second and third one-day matches against Australia A, while Rajat Patidar has been named captain. The senior selection panel of the BCCI also named Tilak Varma and Harshit Rana for the final two fixtures.

All four players are currently in the UAE for the Asia Cup and will join the India A side after the tournament concludes on September 28. Series details The two A teams will face off in a three-match 50-over series at Kanpur’s Green Park Stadium, scheduled shortly after the completion of their two four-day unofficial Tests in Lucknow. Patidar will lead India A in the first one-dayer on September 30, while Tilak Varma will take over captaincy duties for the remaining two matches. Australia Men's A Tour of India (One-Day) No. Day Date Match Time Venue 1 Tue 30/09/25 1st One-Day 13:30:00 Kanpur 2 Fri 03/10/25 2nd One-Day 13:30:00 Kanpur 3 Sun 05/10/25 3rd One-Day 13:30:00 Kanpur The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee has picked 13 players for the opening game, with 15-member squads named for the second and third fixtures. Delhi batter Priyansh Arya and pacer Simarjeet Singh will feature only in the first match.